Lynx Football

Members of the Lynx football team hoist up their 2022 State Quarterfinal trophy after the game against West Hancock Friday night.

 contributed by North Linn CSD

The Lynx 2022 season came to an end Friday night in Britt, Iowa when they fell to the No. 1 Eagles from West Hancock 52-14. North Linn ends its season with a 9-2 record.

Head coach Jared Collum said, “Overall, hats off to WH. They are the real deal. We had a great season, and I think it’s unfair to judge a season on one game, especially against someone as good as West Hancock. They are my pick to win the whole thing.”

