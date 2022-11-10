The Lynx 2022 season came to an end Friday night in Britt, Iowa when they fell to the No. 1 Eagles from West Hancock 52-14. North Linn ends its season with a 9-2 record.
Head coach Jared Collum said, “Overall, hats off to WH. They are the real deal. We had a great season, and I think it’s unfair to judge a season on one game, especially against someone as good as West Hancock. They are my pick to win the whole thing.”
This was the Lynx first time making it to the third round of the state football playoffs in school history. A huge accomplishment.
“We thought we would be able to throw a little on them on offense, and at times we found some success. Defensively we needed to stop their run, and obviously we struggled in that aspect,” said Collum.
“Shoutout to West Hancock they really were prepared for us Friday night,” Senior Corbin Woods said. “They knew most of the plays we were running on offense. They must have really scouted us.”
“We knew their offense was going to be hard to contain. We have never seen an offense quite like West Hancock’s. They played their butts off, and it just wasn’t our night.” said Woods.
Coming into the game, the Lynx head coach Jared Collum knew that the key to winning was going to be their ability to stop the potent Eagles running game that had already rushed for over 3100 yards this season.
“We did a good job of stopping #15 and #7 for the most part,” said Collum. “WH found a weakness on our edge (which we knew was a weakness) and really exploited it with outside runs, sweeps and counters.”
With the Lynx senior quarterback Tate Haughenbury back in the lineup behind the center, the Lynx opened the game on the 35-yard line after a nice return from sophomore Mason Bechen.
Good fortune was not in the cards going four-and-out, which was the theme for the night. The battle between physical lines went to West Hancock the entire game holding the Lynx to only 247 total yards.
The Eagles started on their own 42. A third and seven pass from Mitchell Smith to a wide-open Rylan Barnes gave the Eagles a first and goal on the Lynx five-yard line.
Senior Lane Sommerfelt stopped Smith on second down, but the Eagles found the end zone the next play. A successful two-pt. conversion made the score 8-0 with 6:25 to go in the first.
With the ball on the 28, Haughenbury rolled out and threw a bomb downfield to senior Landon Miller, but the ball slipped past his outstretched hands landing in the arms of the Hancock defender.
A deflection from Tate, followed by a touchdown saving tackle by senior Corbin Woods on the Eagles second down halted the following WH drive. Bechen allowed the punt to get past him, and the Eagles downed it on the one-yard line.
A curl pass to Bridgewater, followed by a screen pass to Bechen, moved the ball up to the Lynx 47 to open the second quarter. A missed holding call on third down forced the Lynx to punt.
An excellent punt from Miller to the Eagles eight-yard line made for a long field for the Eagles. The three-man run attack continued to give the Lynx fits before Smith found an opening around the edge for a 25-yard touchdown run. A successful PAT made the score 14-0 Eagles.
Haughenbury on a fourth and less than one fumbled the snap but was able to pick the ball up and scramble for a first down. After another missed late hit from the refs, the Lynx had a first down on the 50 yard-line.
Bechen found an opening for eight-yards, Tate connected with Cael on a pass down to the Eagles 33 for another first.
One second down Haughenbury found a wide-open Jake Van Etten for a Lynx touchdown narrowing the Eagles lead to 7-14.
The turning point in the game came on the ensuing kickoff return, when West Hancock’s Peterson ran right up the middle for an 82-yard touchdown. This was the first kick-off return the Lynx had given up all season. A missed 2-pt conversion made the score 7-20 with four minutes left in the half.
After being unable to move the ball on offense, North Linn’s defense stepped up big and were able to hold off another scoring opportunity by the Eagles, going into the half down 7-20.
The Eagles started the second half with the ball. The Lynx defense stopped them on first down with a two-yard tackle for a loss. On third and six, Hancock fumbled the ball, but was able to recover.
Going for it on fourth and eight, the Lynx D-line was able to stop the Eagles two in motion back field, which had hurt them in the first half resulting in a bloop punt giving them decent starting field position on their own 33.
Haughenbury found an open Bridgewater for four yards, a nice defensive play from the Eagles defender tipping the ball out of the hands of Bechen made it third and six. On the next play Haughenbury mishandled the snap and WH recovered the ball on the Lynx 19.
West Hancock added three more touchdowns in the third to take a commanding 40-7 lead into the fourth.
“West Hancock had a great game plan coming into the game to attack our gaps and manipulate the matchups to get better looks,” senior Cael Bridgewater said. “We didn’t play complementary football all the way around offense, defense, special teams and it ended up costing us.”
Following an interception to start the fourth, Hancock’s line opened a huge hole in the middle for Smith who ran it in for the touchdown giving the Eagles a 46-7 lead.
For the first time in over two seasons, the Lynx were on the opposite side of a continuous clock. They responded like a good team will.
A first down pass to Bridgewater, was followed by a nice run by Miller, who ran over multiple Eagle defenders for a big gain into WH territory.
Haughenbury found a wide-open Bridgewater, who made a spectacular fingertip full extension catch down to the Eagle 15. An excellent block from Van Etten allowed Haughenbury to find the endzone for a 15-yard touchdown.
A successful 2 pt. pass from Haughenbury to Bridgewater in the corner of the end zone made the score 15-46 with just under four minutes to play.
With little time left, Haughenbury found a wide-open Miller up to the 45. Landen Helmrich found an opening in the middle for a nice run down to the Eagles 15 with under a minute to go.
Helmrich followed up with another nice run down to the Hancock one. A QB sneak by Haughenbury in the final seconds of the contest made the final score 21-51.
“We struggled up front all night, especially on offense,” Collum said. “Their D-line played outstanding and really got off the ball. We could never adjust to their speed. It gave us a lot of problems in the run and pass game.”
“I thought our defensive line played well at times, but it seemed every time we got them into a third or fourth down, they converted. On the flip side, we didn’t convert third downs very well at all.” said Collum.
This senior class ends their junior and senior years at 18-3. Losing only to Wapsie Valley, Alburnett and West Hancock. Not a bad resume.
When senior lineman McClane Rauch looks back on his time as a Lynx football player, he will cherish his two years as a starter and his senior season. “Making it to the third round in the State playoffs for the first time in Lynx history will always be the highlight of my time as a Lynx football player.”
Corbin Woods’ favorite was when they beat East Buchanan at home. “The final stop of the game was electric and everybody in the stands was getting loud,” said Woods.
When Woods Looks back at his career two things will stand out above others. He will always remember the brotherhood he created with all the football players throughout the years and the locker room celebrations after all their wins. “Playing Party In the USA the past two years when we won will always live with me.”
Jarin Peyton will remember the team brotherhood and being able to talk to coaches about anything. “Everyone was just there for each other. Another thing I’ll take with me is coach Van Etten saying... Just be a good dude.”
Not every highlight comes from how well you played, and your fondest memory does not have to come from a win or successful season.
For senior quarterback Tate Haughenbury, he was not even playing in the game he will remember the most. “I think the highlight of the year for me was watching my team win in our second-round game against Mason City Newman. I couldn’t play in the game, but I have never been more excited in my life.”
When Tate looks back one memory will stand out above all others. “As sophomores, we were walking off the field after an embarrassing playoff loss ending our season at 2-6. My dad stopped myself and two of my teammates and said that this will never happen again. Since then, we went 18-3.
“Another thing that sticks out to me was my entire junior season. Being able to play with my brother for his senior season,” said Haughenbury.
Ben Wheatley wants to thank the rest of his teammates for coming together while Tate was out, so he could have at least one more game, and not end his season on the sidelines.
“Making it to the playoffs two straight years, and this season after an opening season loss to Alburnett we went undefeated in the regular season will stand out in my memory.”
Landon Miller led the defense this season with 72 tackles which will be one highlight he will take with him from his senior season.
“Two things I loved over my career were the two paddle wins over East Buchanan and making it to the quarter finals this year.”
Ethan Arnold’s season highlight is their win over East Buchanan. He will also cherish his first varsity snap against Alburnett this season.
Samuel Arnold will remember their game against West Hancock. “It didn’t end in our favor, but it was an amazing year.”
“I will always remember my teammates, no matter what happened on the field the team got together and fought through it. Another thing I will remember is the community and fans. Every game was a packed house and very loud.”