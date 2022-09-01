Front row, left to right: Hayden Schmidt, Mark Wenger, Cole Griffith, Kanye Caryl, Tate Woods, Cael Benesh, Breckyn Betenbender, Riley Reid. 2nd row, left to right: Logan Bistling, Coach Joel Van Etten, Coach Chris Nielsen, Head Coach Jared Collum, Coach Jon Wolff, Coach Randy Benesch, Drew Ries. 3rd row, left to right: Rhyley Morris, Cael Bridgewater, Jarin Peyton, Reilly Peyton, Landon Helmrich, Mclane Rauch, Elijah Williams, Landon Bassett. 4th row, left to right: Mason Bechen, Carter Holtz, Theo Boss, Cade Garmen, Austin McMahon, Ethan Arnold, Julian Poole. 5th row, left to right: Sam Arnold, Ben Wheatley, Grant Rechkemmer, Tate Haughenbury, Corbin Woods, Lane Sommerfelt, Jake Van Etten, Landon Miller.
North Linn loses a fantastic senior class that helped lead the Lynx to a 9-1 record and district title last year. Big losses at receiver (Austin Hilmer, Lance Miller) and running back (Cade Haughenbury), as well as up front on the OL (Tate Collum, Wyatt McMahon, Trey McEnany), and linebacker (Brady Klendworth) will be hard to replace but Head Coach Jared Collum feels he has a team that can contend for another conference title.
The Lynx will have a nice sized junior class that steps in as seniors in 2022, led by QB Tate Haughenbury, WR/DB Cael Bridgewater, OL Corbin Woods, OL Lane Sommerfelt and LBs Landon Miller and Jarin Peyton. All six seniors have been multiyear starters, and haven been key to the Lynx success.
North Linn will have to fill holes at both corner positions, outside LB as well as 3 spots on the offensive line. But they can be confident knowing that seniors Jarin Peyton and Mclane Rauch will be there to help protect the Lynx backfield.
Junior Landen Helmrich will take over this season as the lead Lynx running back. On defense, Landen had 60 tackles, 48 of them solo. He had four sacks and 18 tackles for loss. Helmrich also received 1st Team All-District and 2nd Team All-State honors in 2021.
Senior Ben Wheatley will be back as a wide receiver for the offense, and will be a leader in the defensive backfield.
Grant Rechkemmer and Sam Arnold, both seniors, will look to fill the holes on both lines and will be key to the Lynx success.
Two newcomers who will see significant playing time are sophomore Mason Bechen and junior Jake Van Etten. Both will be competing for starting positions and have the talent and drive to accomplish it.
The Class A District 4 will be tough as usual. East Buc and North Linn seem to be the front runners and that game week two will be a doozy. North Linn will open the season hosting rival Alburnett on Friday, August 26. This should also be a battle.