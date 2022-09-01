North Linn Football
Front row, left to right: Hayden Schmidt, Mark Wenger, Cole Griffith, Kanye Caryl, Tate Woods, Cael Benesh, Breckyn Betenbender, Riley Reid. 2nd row, left to right: Logan Bistling, Coach Joel Van Etten, Coach Chris Nielsen, Head Coach Jared Collum, Coach Jon Wolff, Coach Randy Benesch, Drew Ries. 3rd row, left to right: Rhyley Morris, Cael Bridgewater, Jarin Peyton, Reilly Peyton, Landon Helmrich, Mclane Rauch, Elijah Williams, Landon Bassett. 4th row, left to right: Mason Bechen, Carter Holtz, Theo Boss, Cade Garmen, Austin McMahon, Ethan Arnold, Julian Poole. 5th row, left to right: Sam Arnold, Ben Wheatley, Grant Rechkemmer, Tate Haughenbury, Corbin Woods, Lane Sommerfelt, Jake Van Etten, Landon Miller.

 todd hunt todd.hunt@wcinet.com

North Linn loses a fantastic senior class that helped lead the Lynx to a 9-1 record and district title last year. Big losses at receiver (Austin Hilmer, Lance Miller) and running back (Cade Haughenbury), as well as up front on the OL (Tate Collum, Wyatt McMahon, Trey McEnany), and linebacker (Brady Klendworth) will be hard to replace but Head Coach Jared Collum feels he has a team that can contend for another conference title.

The Lynx will have a nice sized junior class that steps in as seniors in 2022, led by QB Tate Haughenbury, WR/DB Cael Bridgewater, OL Corbin Woods, OL Lane Sommerfelt and LBs Landon Miller and Jarin Peyton. All six seniors have been multiyear starters, and haven been key to the Lynx success.

