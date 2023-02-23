NORTH LINN
1-14 vs Iowa Valley — 75-22
Class 1A-Region 3 Quarterfinal
The 20-1 North Linn Lynx girls rolled over the 15-8 Iowa Valley Tigers on Tuesday night 75-22 in the Class 1A Region 3 quarter final matchup.
With the weather canceling their game with Cascade on Feb 9th, this was the Lynx first game since its loss to Mount Vernon and their first game in eight days.
North Linn was a bit rusty in the beginning of the first quarter until Coach Wheatley brought in the Chaos crew after the first few minutes. The second team gave them a much-needed spark as they came in and went on a 13-2 run to open things up early.
The Lynx held the Tigers to only 16 first half points, taking a commanding 52-16 lead after 16 minutes.
The defense dominated even more in the second half holding the Tigers to just six half points with 24 steals, while creating 35 Iowa Valley turnovers. They easily cruised into the semi-finals where they will host the Warriors from Calamus-Wheatland.
“We were able to turn these into several scoring opportunities on the offensive end throughout the game. I thought we came out ready to go and played with great intensity throughout the ball game,” said Wheatley.
1-17 vs Cal-Wheatland — 68-17
Class 1A-Region 3 Semifinal
North Linn hosted Calamus Wheatland (19-5) on Friday and were able to come out firing right out of the gates, hitting six 3-pointers in the first quarter, along with great intensity defensively to jump out to a 27-9 lead.
The Lynx continued to play hard all night, especially on the defensive end, only allowing eight total points in the final three quarters.
Head Coach Brian Wheatley said, “I was very pleased with our effort this week and the kids came out focused and playing with a lot of intensity. We will need to continue this type of effort on Wednesday as we head into the regional final game against a very good Montezuma team.”
North Linn (21-1) will play Montezuma (21-3) in the regional finals on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Benton for the opportunity to go to the state tournament.
ALBURNETT
1-14 vs Jesup — 45-64
Class 2A — Region 1
The Pirate girls hosted the J-Hawks from Jesup in the Class 2A Region 1 quarterfinal game on Tuesday. Alburnett struggled throughout the night and the J-Hawk full court press with 25 turnovers, the J-Hawks created nine steals in the first quarter alone, 20 in the game.
Alburnett was without their ace Ally Olmstead, who has been nursing a sprained ankle since the Wilton game, but senior Lacey Neighbor stepped in and kept the Pirates in the game with a school record 25 rebounds, along with a team high 20 points.
Jesup held an 18-9 lead after one, and at half-time they trailed 29-20. Jesup came out after the half going on a 10-0 run and by the end of the third, they held a 46-28 lead.
Head Coach Brendan Drahn said, “We ended up getting pressed the whole time and it was tough for us to break the pressure. We turned it over too much and that didn’t allow us to get into our halfcourt offense.”
Senior Ava Armon had a good game to finish her career with eight points and a couple assists. She also took two charges.
“We played to our defensive game plan well. They didn’t shoot too well, but we just turned it over too much to be able to get it any closer than 10,” said Drahn.
CENTER POINT-URBANA
1-15 vs West Liberty — 54-66
Class 3A — Region 3
The Stormin’ Pointers season came to an end Wednesday night falling to the 17-6 West Liberty Comets 66-54 in the Class 3A Region three match-up at home.
Head Coach Philip Klett knew they would have to play some excellent defense on West Liberty’s senior standout Kelsey Joens, along with making sure to get the ball inside to both My Hillers and Nicole Rick if they wanted to pull off the upset win.
CPU tried to go inside to both knowing they had an advantage. It worked a little, but too many opportunities were missed in the first eight minutes trailing 8-9 going into the second.
“The first quarter was a missed opportunity for us to take control as missed easy shots, forced shots, and turnovers killed us,” Klett said.
The offense started clicking in the second quarter with 21 points. Both Hillers and Rick were able to create enough space inside for some easy baskets, but defensively they allowed the Comets to hang around with CPU taking a 29-25 lead into the half.
“Our issues defensively all year came out tonight,” Klett said. “Offensively our missed easy shots, not hitting shots and poor spacing hurt which again was an issue throughout the year.”
The second half West Liberty was able to capitalize, grabbing all the loose ball opportunities allowing the Comets to control the quarter with an eight-point advantage and a 45-41 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
“They got all those loose basketballs which isn’t winning basketball for us,” said Klett.
CPU’s defensive struggles continued in the fourth giving up 21 points. Offensively, CPU was unable to consistently make their shots, and when they missed, West Liberty was able to create easy transition points as they cruised to a 66-54 win ending the Stormin’ Pointers season.
“I thought we did a nice job initially defensively on Joens,” Klett said. “We bailed her out on fouls, didn’t stop her early in transition, and they continued to get second chance opportunities that hurt us throughout the second half.”
“Our Seniors have been a big part of what we have done the last few years. We will have some holes to fill for next season. Great to see the growth of those ladies on and off the floor.”