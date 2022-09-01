Front Row: L to R — Meghan Wheatley, Cady Sutcliffe, Gabryla Schmidt, Elise Ware, Samantha Taylor, Carly Myers Back Row: L to R — Kelby Reierson, Carly Ries, Mackenzie Bridgewater, Bryn Collum, Peyton McMahon, Abby Michael, Niamh Wylie, Moya Folkers. (Missing: Daisy Bruns, Kira Ingwersen, and Elizabeth Kilburg).
Experience and youth are what this year’s North Linn Lynx Cross Country team consist of. Co-head coaches Bob Mudd and Dana Schmidt feel that the team can pick up right where they left off last season, and have the depth this season to make big strides.
The girls placed second in the conference and placed ninth as a team at state in 2021. Three Lynx individual qualifiers return this season in Junior Meghan Wheatley, and sophomores Kenzie Bridgewater and Bryn Collum.
When it comes to experience, the girls team returns five runners who ran at state last season. This year’s team again will be led by Wheatley. Meghan placed sixth at state last season and was an All-State honoree and District champion.
The depth does not stop there, both Bridgewater and Collum have gained crucial experience from their freshman seasons and will be key to this year’s success.
Also returning this season is senior Cady Sutcliffe and junior Carly Myers. Both girls ran at state last season. The Lynx have four promising newcomers, all of them are freshman, and will be relied on right out of the gate for this year’s team to make its second trip back to state. Peyton McMahon, Carly Ries, Abby Michael and Niamh Wylie.