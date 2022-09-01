North Linn Girls Cross Country
Front Row: L to R — Meghan Wheatley, Cady Sutcliffe, Gabryla Schmidt, Elise Ware, Samantha Taylor, Carly Myers Back Row: L to R — Kelby Reierson, Carly Ries, Mackenzie Bridgewater, Bryn Collum, Peyton McMahon, Abby Michael, Niamh Wylie, Moya Folkers. (Missing: Daisy Bruns, Kira Ingwersen, and Elizabeth Kilburg).

 todd hunt • staff photo

Experience and youth are what this year’s North Linn Lynx Cross Country team consist of. Co-head coaches Bob Mudd and Dana Schmidt feel that the team can pick up right where they left off last season, and have the depth this season to make big strides.

The girls placed second in the conference and placed ninth as a team at state in 2021. Three Lynx individual qualifiers return this season in Junior Meghan Wheatley, and sophomores Kenzie Bridgewater and Bryn Collum.

