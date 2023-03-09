The No. 3 North Linn Lynx from Troy Mills season came to an end Friday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena when they faced the No. 2 ranked Newell-Fonda Mustangs in the semifinal round of the Class 1A state tournament.

The Lynx can hold up their heads high knowing they battled for 32 minutes, but just could not get by Newell-Fonda losing 48-66. Like North Linn, they are a very good team, every single year.

Recommended for you