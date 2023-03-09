The No. 3 North Linn Lynx from Troy Mills season came to an end Friday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena when they faced the No. 2 ranked Newell-Fonda Mustangs in the semifinal round of the Class 1A state tournament.
The Lynx can hold up their heads high knowing they battled for 32 minutes, but just could not get by Newell-Fonda losing 48-66. Like North Linn, they are a very good team, every single year.
This marked the 11th time in the last 27 years that the Mustangs have advanced to the championship game.
In the end, it was the Mustangs ability to control and dominate the offensive boards, getting second chance points that proved to be the deciding factor in Newell-Fonda’s win.
The Mustangs grabbed 17 offensive boards, accounting for a 21-2 advantage in second chance points and a 32-14 advantage in the paint. For possibly the first time all season, the chaos crew was held in check. In fact, the Mustangs bench outscored the Lynx 11-2.
“I thought we came out ready to play and did not back down. We got off to a good start shooting the ball and that kept us in the game in the first half,” Wheatley said. “Ultimately, we got killed on the boards giving them way too many second chance opportunities. Against a team like Newell Fonda, that really makes it tough.”
Senior Ellie Flanagan knew this would be one of her last games, so she was going to give it everything she had and then some. Ellie delivered, dropping four three pointers in the first quarter. She accounted for 12 of the Lynx 15 first quarter points, but Newell-Fonda still held a 20-15 lead after one.
The Lynx came out in the second quarter scoring the first nine points to take a 24-20 advantage with three pointers from both Flanagan and Molly Boge, but the Mustangs countered back with eight points of their own. Kamryn Kurt tied it up at 28 apiece with a three pointer right before the half.
The third started off well for the Lynx with a Macy Boge three, followed with a steal and layup from Kamryn, but the Mustangs answered making the score 33-32.
Newell-Fonda controlled the action the rest of the way until Kamryn had another nice layup and Kenzie Bridgewater knocked down a two pointer from just inside the three-point line, but the Mustangs held a 44-37 by the end of the quarter.
Ellie and Kamryn both did their best to keep the Lynx in the game in the fourth, but Newell-Fonda had an answer every time and slowly pulled away.
Kamryn led the Lynx with 16 points. Ellie shot 5 of 7 from behind the arc, scoring 15 and Macy Boge added 11. North Linn held a 12-6 advantage in assists and 10-9 in steals.
Coach Wheatley knows he has a lot of pieces coming back but will need to find ways to just get a little better overall.
“Our focus on the offseason will be to work to make some individual skill improvements and try our best to get back down there next season.”
Game Statistics: points – Kamryn Kurt 16, Ellie Flanagan 15, Macy Boge 11, Molly Boge 3, Kenzie Bridgewater 2, Emilee Beuter 1; assists – Macy Boge 4, Kamryn Kurt 3, Molly Boge 2, Elise Ware 1; rebounds – Ellie Flanagan 5, Kenzie Bridgewater 3, Elise Ware, Molly Boge 2, Macy Boge, Kamryn Kurt, Meghan Wheatley, Emilee Beuter 1; steals – Molly Boge 3, Macy Boge 2, Elise Ware, Kamryn Kurt, Skylar Benesh, Emilee Beuter 1; blocks – Ellie Flanagan 2, Molly Boge 1.
Class 1A Quarterfinals
vs No. 6 Winfield-Mt. Union — 68-36
The Lynx opened the 2023 state tournament on Wednesday evening but did not have the typical fast start we tend to see in most games. In fact, Winfield took advantage of three early Lynx fouls, along with five turnovers to take the lead early.
Ellie Flanagan, Molly and Macy Boge, along with Kamryn Kurt’s three-pointer connected early giving the Lynx a 6-4 lead, but they went cold at that point, allowing the Wolves to hang around and eventually take a 10-9 lead.
“I thought we got off to a slow start but that can happen down here,” Head Coach Brian Wheatley said. “I thought we had some balls slip out of our hands and we just didn’t finish around the basket.”
Not many teams can rotate in a completely new set of five players when things are not going well, but the Lynx have a special group of reserves (the Chaos Crew) in Skylar Benesh, Kenzie Bridgewater, Allie Haughenbury, Meghan Wheatley and Emilee Beuter who can do just that for North Linn.
Sophomore Allie Haughenbury made her presence known right away grabbing an offensive rebound, then connected on one of two from the line to tie the score at 10 apiece. Bridgewater picked up a steal and easy layup, followed by another layup for Allie, giving the Lynx a 14-12 lead after one.
“It was certainly one of the better games I had,” Haughenbury said. “Before checking into the game, Wheatley said one of the things we needed was rebounds, so that was at the top of my mind and the points came with it.”
“We never focus on trying to outscore the opponent but try to force turnovers and keep it an even game,” Allie said. “So, when we’re able to get that lead and outscore it’s a high feeling.”
“The starters and “chaos crew” push each other for the better. Coming in, we want to be able to replicate what the top five do and that keeps going quarter by quarter. It’s a good way to fuel all 10 of us,” said Haughenbury.
The Lynx came alive in the second with a baseball pass from Kamryn Kurt to Macy Boge for an easy layup, Flanagan connected with a trey extending the Lynx lead to 19-12.
At the four-minute mark the crew came back in relief and once again not only kept them in the game but extended the lead courtesy of Haughenbury being in the right place for another layup. Wheatley drained a 3-pointer. Benesh knocked in a two and Bridgewater converted for two following a steal giving the Lynx a comfortable 33-18 lead when the starters entered back into the game.
The second half was all North Linn, as they wore down the Wolves with their endless press and ability to create turnovers. Macy opened the third with a layup, followed by a three. Kamryn ended the third with a layup and a 42-29 Lynx lead.
“It might not show in the first quarter, or at halftime, but eventually, we’re going to wear most teams down,” said Molly Boge.
Molly started the fourth with another three, Kamryn picked up a steal converting it into an easy layup resulting in a 52-31 lead and a Wolves timeout.
Following the timeout Kurt picked up another steal for another easy layup, Macy drained a three sealing the win for the Lynx.
North Linn scored 22 bench points, led by Benesh’s seven. Haughenbury contributed five points and four rebounds. Beuter grabbed six boards. Molly and Macy Boge led the team with 13 each, followed by Kurt with 11.
Game Statistics: points – Macy Boge, Molly Boge 13, Kamryn Kurt 11, Ellie Flanagan, Skylar Benesh 7, Allie Haughenbury 5, Kenzie Bridgewater 4, Meghan Wheatley 3, Alison Christensen 2, Emilee Beuter 1; assists – Kamryn Kurt 4, Molly Boge, Kenzie Bridgewater 3, Elise Ware, Ellie Flanagan 2, Macy Boge, Meghan Wheatley 1; rebounds – Ellie Flanagan 7, Kamryn Kurt, Emilee Beuter 6, Allie Haughenbury 4, Elise Ware 3, Macy Boge, Molly Boge 2, Kenzie Bridgewater 1; steals – Macy Boge 5, Elise Ware, Kenzie Bridgewater 3, Molly Boge, Meghan Wheatley 2, Kamryn Kurt, Skylar Benesh, Alison Christensen, Emilee Beuter, Carly Ries 1; blocks – Molly Boge 2, Ellie Flanagan 1.
Coach Wheatley knows that his three seniors will be missed. Ellie and Elise both were very involved in the Lynx program, starting when they were young and continued to put in the time over the years to improve their skills.
Wheatley said. “They got to experience four trips to state in high school and were both on the 2020 team when we won a state championship. They brought a lot to our team on both ends of the floor.”
Alison came to North Linn this year from Center Point-Urbana, due to the open enrollment rules, but was not eligible to participate until late in the season. Despite knowing this, Alison still made the decision to come out for basketball.
“She really worked hard all season in practice and did her best to help our team get better. I was glad to see her be able to suit up late in the season and get a basket at the state tournament,” said Wheatley.
These three are all great kids and we will miss them next year.
“Overall, we as coaches are very proud of these kids. Not just for what they accomplish on the court, but how they conduct themselves outside of basketball. They are a great group of kids who represent our school and community in a positive way. Our team would also like to thank the parents, students, staff, and community for all their support this season.”
Additional photos available online.