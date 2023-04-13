North Linn Girls Golf

In his fourth season as the Lynx girls head coach, Kevin Goedken knows this season will be a learning experience for the girls, with only one player returning from last season in junior Blair Finger.
Last season Blair tied for fourth place in the TRC meet shooting a 104 in 18-holes at Three Elms in Independence. A week later she shot another 104 in the Class 1A Region 4C tournament in Springville taking home 12th place.
“We are looking forward to having Blair coming back, hopefully she can lead some of our new golfers in practice and on the course to get them ready for a good year,” Coach Goedken said. “If Blair can be more consistent in her play, it will give her an excellent opportunity to be very successful this year.”
With Blair being the only returning player, Goedken knows this season will be a learning experience for their additional seven players who will all be vying for the remaining four varsity spots.
The newcomers include seniors Kira Ingwersen and Daisey Burns. They will be joined by five incoming freshmen in Carly Myers, Seanna Wickman, Rylie Jacobsen, Gretchen Kane and Paisley Carpenter.
“The new Lady Lynx golfers haven’t played much, if any golf, so we will have to get them out on the course and see what they can do. Hopefully have a couple of them be able to step up and help us out during the upcoming season,” said Goedken.