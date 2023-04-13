North Linn Girls Golf
Front row L to R: Kira Ingwersen, Carly Myers, Paisley Carpenter and Rylie Jacobsen. Back row L to R: Daisy Bruns, Blair Finger, Seanna Wickham and Gretchyn Kane.

 contributed

In his fourth season as the Lynx girls head coach, Kevin Goedken knows this season will be a learning experience for the girls, with only one player returning from last season in junior Blair Finger.

Last season Blair tied for fourth place in the TRC meet shooting a 104 in 18-holes at Three Elms in Independence. A week later she shot another 104 in the Class 1A Region 4C tournament in Springville taking home 12th place.

