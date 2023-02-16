NORTH LINN
2/6 at Mount Vernon 46-50
Going into the game, North Linn Head Coach Brian Wheatley knew Class 3A No. 12 ranked Mount Vernon (13-7) would present them a challenge.
They have good size inside (6’2” D1 volleyball player) and good athletes to go with it. They play in a tough WAMAC league that is full of ranked teams and they had recently lost to 3A No. 2 Solon last Friday by one and had a shot rim out at the buzzer that would have won it. So, going into the game, he knew that it would be a challenge.
“We shot 25% for the game and just could not get into any sort of rhythm,” Wheatley said. “Since we could not score, it was difficult to get any sort of rhythm into our press. Our kids never quit battling; it just was one of those nights where shots that normally fall would not go down for us.”
That being said, North Linn got off to a very unlike slow start, not scoring the first five minutes of a game finding themselves in an 11-0 hole, then a 14-2 hole to open the game. North Linn did bounce back to narrow the Mustang lead to 15-10 after eight minutes.
In the second, the Lynx struggles continued only scoring an additional 10 points, but were able defensively to keep the Mustangs to nine points, trailing at the half 25-20.
The Lynx continued to battle all night, but once again got off to a slow start in the second half, only scoring one point in the first 5:00 of the third quarter.
They cut it to three with 10 seconds to go and stole the ensuing inbounds pass, but their shot to tie it fell short and they had to foul. Mount Vernon converted one shot at the line with 1.6 left to seal the game.
“Credit Mount Vernon as well for making things tough on us, as they are a very good 3A team. Although it was a tough loss, it does not change any of our goals for the post season. We will take things from this game that we can learn from. I am confident our kids will bounce back as we head into regional play.”
Statistical leaders: points – Ellie Flanagan 11, Macy Boge, Kamryn Kurt 10, Kenzie Bridgewater five, Skylar Benesh and Emilee Beuter three, Elise Ware, Molly Boge two; assists – Kamryn Kurt six, Elise Ware, Molly Boge, Ellie Flanagan two, Meghan Wheatley, Skylar Benesh one; rebounds – Ellie Flanagan, Emilee Beuter five, Kamryn Kurt four, Elise Ware three, Macy Boge, Molly Boge, Kenzie Bridgewater two; steals – Kamryn Kurt six, Ellie Flanagan three, Emilee Beuter two, Molly Boge one; blocks – Ellie Flanagan one.
CENTER POINT-URBANA
2/7 at Vinton 44-54
You know when No. 14 CPU faces No. 11 Vinton-Shellsburg it will be a battle. This was the case Tuesday night when the Stormin’ Pointers wrapped up its WaMaC conference season at Vinton.
CPU got off to a nice start in the first with a 10-6 advantage, but Vinton was able to cut into and take a 25-24 lead into the half.
In the third, Vinton was able to get some easy points off turnovers while taking better control of the ball with an eight-point advantage and a 39-32 lead going into the final eight minutes.
Vinton continued to play just a little better in the fourth with a 15-12 advantage resulting in a 54-44 win.
Statistical leaders: points – Mya Hillers 16, Nicole Rick 13, Addy Tupa, Avery Sweeney five, Kailey Spurlock three, Alivia Sweeney two; assists – Avery Sweeney four, Alivia Sweeney three, Nicole Rick, Kailey Spurlock two; rebounds – Mya Hillers nine, Nicole Rick seven, Avery Sweeney five, Alivia Sweeney, Addy Tupa two; steals – Nicole Rick two, Tayler Reaves, Addy Tupa, Mya Hillers, Avery Sweeney one; blocks – Mya Hillers one.
2/11 vs Camanche 61-28
Class 3A Region 3 Playoffs
The Stormin’ Pointers hosted the Storm from Camanche on Saturday night in the first round of the Class 3A Region 3 playoffs cruising to an impressive win over the 4-18 Storm.
After both teams felt themselves out in the first with Camanche holding a 12-10 lead, Center Point-Urbana found its groove and the defense was able to create havoc causing multiple turnovers for east buckets helping CPU to a 20-4 advantage and a comfortable 30-16 lead into the half.
CPU came out in the third just like they left off in the second scoring 20 more points while holding Camanche to just three for a 50-19 lead. Both teams played some subs in the fourth with CPU prevailing in the end 61-28.
Statistical leaders: points – Avery Sweeney 13, Mya Hillers 12, Sophia Simon, Nicole Rick six, Addy Tupa five, Deni Katcher four, Josie Klett, Reese Johannes three, Emily Bowe two; assists – Addy Tupa three, Mya Hillers, Avery Sweeney, Maggie Mathis, Deni Katcher two, Tayler Reaves, Alivia Sweeney, Nicole Rick, Addilyn Wade, Josie Klett one; rebounds – Nicole Rick seven, Mya Hillers, Emily Bowe, Josie Klett four, Alivia Sweeney, Addilyn Wade three, Tayler Reaves two, Addy Tupa, Sophia Simon, Sydney McCormick one; steals – Avery Sweeney five, Mya Hillers four, Addy Tupa, Josie Klett three, Addilyn Wade two, Deni Katcher one; blocks – Sophia Simon one.
Center Point-Urbana will play West Liberty on February 15 in the semi-finals at 7pm on their home court with the chance to play either Benton or Oelwein for a chance to go to state.
CENTRAL CITY
2/10 at Maquoketa Valley 26-68
Class 1A — Region 6 First Round
The Central City Wildcats season came to a close on Friday night against TRC rival Maquoketa Valley in Delhi.
Maquoketa Valley got out to a fast start with a 19-11 lead in the first, and continued to roll with a 20-6 advantage and a 39-17 lead at the half.
In the third Maquoketa Valley put up 25 points while only allowing Central City to score two. The fourth was filled with subs and a 68-25 win for Maquoketa Valley.
No stats were available in time for production.