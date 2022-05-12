Going into the Tri-Rivers conference meet the North Linn Lynx girls were not the favorite to win the team title. Someone forgot to mention this to the girls from North Linn, Troy Mills. When the final numbers were tallied the Lynx held a slim 2.5 lead over Alburnett and 3 points ahead of Lisbon. This was a three-team battle royal with Maquoketa Valley finishing a distant fourth.
TRI-RIVERS CONFERENCE MEET AT LISBONWith a score of 110.00 points, the North Linn Lynx girls track team are your 2022 Tri-Rivers Conference champions.
Alburnett placed second with 107.50 and Central City took home 12th with a score of 25.00. In the boys race, North Linn took top honors in third place with 98.00 points. Alburnett placed fourth with 52.00 and Central City with 13.00 points took 14th. Lisbon took home the team title with Maquoketa Valley taking home second place.
Co-head coach Bob Mudd said, “The girls ran fantastic. Dana and I are very proud of all of them. We weren’t one of the favorites. The girls exceeded our expectations. Big time contributions and an outstanding effort from the entire team resulted in the team title.”
GIRLS
We had multiple area athletes take home conference titles at Lisbon or runner-up finishes. The highlight of the night for our area teams was in the 4x400m relay race. Alburnett finished first with a time of 4:19.70, with North Linn right on their heels in second with a time of 4:19.71. You cannot get any closer than that.
Leading off our conference champions was Gralynn Martin of Alburnett who took home the 100m title with a time of 13.41. Meghan Wheatley from North Linn took home the 1500m run title with a time of 5:04.06. Hailey Carolan took first again in the high jump at 5-04.00. Lacey Neighbor is your 2022 champ in the long jump at 16-07.25. The Alburnett 4x400m relay team took first with a time of 4:19.70, 4x800m relay, NL, 1st 10:13.61, 400m SHR, Alburnett, 1st 1:10.39, NL 1600 DMR 4:28.49.
Runners-up include; Kylee Shoop, NL in the 200m dash with a time of28.01. Alburnett’s Emma Stiffler with a time of 2:47.61 in the 800m run, Hailey Carolan of Alburnett in the 400m hurdles at 1:08.81, Isabelle Graubard in the discus with a throw of 105-09, Skylar Benesh, NL in the long jump at 15-11.00, NL 4x100m relay 52.63, NL 4x200m relay 1:51.60, NL 4x400m relay 4:19.71, NL, 800 SMR 1:55.37.
Central City head coach Cindy McCarthy commented on her girls, “We are just always looking to improve our times and hopefully the State Qualifying meet will have a lot of new PR’s or season best times.”
Sara Reid finished eighth in the Discus; SMR team (Shelby Rollinger, Natalie Noonan, Sara Reid, and Bretlyn Decker) finished eighth with a season best time; Ashley Flansburg was third in the 3000 and the 1500; Katelynn Staal finished sixth in the 3000 with a new PR; Katie Flitsch finished fourth in the open 800; and the DMR team of Shelby, Natalie, Bretlyn and Ashley finished in sixth with a season best time.
BOYS
We did not crown any individual or team champions on the boy’s side, but there were multiple second place finishers. Heading that list is Alburnett’s Lucas Ahrendsen in the 1600m run with a time of 5:04.86, Josh Bean of North Linn in the 400m hurdles at 57.52, Gavin Soukup of Alburnett in the long jump at 19-11.25, Corbin Woods, NL in the shot put with a throw of 48-11.50, 4x200m relay team from North Linn at 3:34.68, NL, 440m SHR at 1:06.85 and the 1600m DMR from North Linn with a time of 3:46.40.
North Linn head coach Jared Collum said, “I thought we ran really well at conference, 7 total PRs. Especially proud of the 4x8 squad of Theo Boss, Caleb Bildstein, Hayden. Schmidt and Nathan Bean. They continue to grind it out and take time off their PR. Corbin Woods had an outstanding meeting; besting his PR by 3 ft. 11 inches and now sits 7th in the state at 48-11. The 4x100 team of Hilmer, Lance Miller, Ben Wheatley and Brady Klendworth had a huge PR of 45.27 putting themselves in position to qualify for state with a repeat performance.”
Alburnett head coach Luke Ossman commented on the day’s action. “We knew this would be a good meet which anything Tri-Rivers conference related typically is. We had our goal of competing at the highest level we could. The kids did just that on the night. We told them that medals are great to bring home, but we were more interested in our times and marks. We were going to be with great competition and we needed to show up and the kids did show up on the night.”
WAMAC CONFERENCE MEET AT BECKMANThe Stormin’ Pointers ran at its conference meet on May 5 at Beckman Catholic. The girls team took home fifth place, finishing 72 points above their projection.
The CPU girls had 14 top eight performances on the night. Bringing home her second straight long jump conference title was sophomore Ava Maloney with a jump of 16’8.25”. Taylor Luscomb took home the discus title improving her recently broken school record by over EIGHT feet with a throw of 133’5”.
Two all-time school record updates include Kora Katcher with her third-place finish with a time of 11:31.00 ranks No. 5 in 3000m run and Addy Tupa ranks No. 7 in the 200m dash with her fifth-place finish, and a time of 27.62.
For the boys, Andrew Sholes is really improving in his throwing this season, and it showed at the conference meet. Sholes took home a second-place finish in the shot put with a PR throw of 45’4.75”. In the discus, Sholes placed seventh with a throw of 131’3”.
Eli Larson had some tough competition from a couple of Marion boys, but performed outstanding in both his distance individual races. Larson placed third in the 3200 with a time of 9:45.73. He also took second in the 1600 with a time of 4:27.08. The two Marion boys that placed first and second broke the old conference meet record. Head coach Jeff Engen said it was a really fun race to watch those three go at it.
The 4X800 is another event that continues to improve for CPU. They placed third in a very stacked race with a time of 8:23.84. Aaron Kramer had a nice night placing third in the 100m with a time of 11.29.
Blayze Havel had a great run in the open 800. He placed third with a time of 2:03.04. “His potential is through the roof, and he is only a sophomore,” said Engen.
OTHER ACTION FROM THE WEEKMay 2nd – Marion Co-ed Invitational
Both the Lynx and Stormin’ Pointers track teams opened the week running at the Marion invitational in surprisingly decent weather, which has not happened often this season.
The North Linn boys team took home top honors in second place. The CPU girls placed third, with the boys’ team taking home fourth. The North Linn girls finished in sixth place. Benton Community won both the boys and girls team titles.
Lynx boys head coach Jared Collum said, “I thought we ran well Monday at Marion placing second in the team race in a loaded field.”
The Lynx 4x400 team of Josh Bean, Tate Haughenbury, Mason Bechen, Cade Haughenbury had a huge night running a 3:33.62, vaulting them to a No. 5 ranking in Class 1A.
Top girl finishes: high jump – Sydney Maue, NL, 1st 5’1”; long jump – Skylar Benesh, NL, 1st 15’5 1/4”; shot put – Jaclyn Wooldridge, CPU, 1st 37’3/4”, Taylor Luscomb, CPU, 2nd 36’31/2”, Teagan Liebe, NL, 9th 29’10”; discus – Taylor Luscomb, CPU, 1st 125’5”, Sophia Simon, CPU, 5th 91’0”; 4x800 relay – NL 3rd, CPU 4th; 100m – Laine Hadsall, CPU, 3rd 13.29, Elise Ware, NL, 15th 14.92; 4x200 relay – CPU, 1st 1:50.96, NL, 3rd 1:52.32; 800m – Sydney McCormick, CPU, 4th 2:40.48, Cady Sutcliffe, NL, 7th 3:10.21; 400m hurdles – Caitlin Benesh, 3rd 1:15.72, Avery Sweeney, CPU, 7th 1:18.71; 4x100m relay – CPU, 2nd 51.71, NL, 4th 52.78; 4x400m relay – NL, 2nd 4:23.29.
Top boy finishes: long jump – Jake VanEtten, NL 1st 18’8”, Mason Bechen, NL, 4th 17’8½”; shot put – Corbin Woods, NL, 3rd 45’ 83/4”, Andrew Sholes, CPU, 4th 44’21/2”; discus – Andrew Sholes, CPU, 2nd 135’6”; 800 SMR – NL, 1st 1:38.70; 3200m run – Carter Easton, CPU, 2nd 11:48.95, Michael Roelofs, CPU, 3rd 14:35.13; 4x800 relay – CPU, 1st 8:33.60, NL, 4th 9:14.85; 440m SHR – NL, 2nd 1:07.94, CPU, 5th 1:17.17; 100m – Aaron Kramer, CPU, 2nd 11.22, Brady Klendworth, NL, 4th 11.66; 1600m DMR – NL, 1st 3:35.85; 400m – Aaron Kramer, CPU, 2nd 54.41, Mason Bechen, NL, 4th 55.02; 4x200m relay – NL, 1st 1:35.80; 110m hurdles – Josh Bean, NL, 2nd 16.84, Bryce Sandberg, CPU, 3rd 16.86; 800m run – Eli Larson, CPU, 3rd 2:01.82, Theo Boss, NL, 7th 2:17.85; 200m – Cade Haughenbury, NL, 3rd 23.31, Lance Miller, NL, 4th 24.14; 400m hurdles – Kayne Caryl, NL, 4th 1:02.54; 1600m run – Robbie Dillon, CPU, 5th 5:12.13; 4x100m relay – NL, 2nd 46.47; 4x400m relay – NL, 2nd 3:33.62, CPU, 3rd 3:36.47.
ALBURNETTMay 2, Boys track at South Winn
The Alburnett Boys track team was able to run at South Winneshiek on Monday, after having two meets canceled the prior week. S. Winneshiek was willing to let them enter at the last minute to get a meet in going into the conference and state qualifier.
On the night, the Pirates finished second behind host S. Winneshiek. Blaine McGraw was able to pass three runners down the stretch in the 800m to finish 4th.
The Pirates were able to try a few things at S. Winneshiek which they have wanted to do all year but were unable to because of the canceled meets. The 4x800 was a different combination (Grayson, Gavin, Andrew and Lucas) on the night running an 8:47 to place second behind a good Turkey Valley team.
“This is what we needed to see out of that group going forward, everyone is starting to peak which is what we have tried to explain to them at this time. We ran very well and our field events picked up points for us with the throwers having a PR night. We were able to double the score in most of our events on the night which was big.”