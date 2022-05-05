The North Linn Lynx girl track team had its best week of the season taking home second at the Anamosa Co-ed invite, and a first-place finish at the Spartan Co-ed Invite at Grundy Center.
Co-head coaches Bob Mudd and Dana Schmidt knew going into this season that the talent was there for a successful season. The girls have shown them that they were not wrong. With conference action around the corner the Lynx had a week any coaching staff would love.
NORTH LINNApril 26, Anamosa Co-Ed Invite
The girls team continues to impress, with a second-place finish at Anamosa. Mount Vernon ran away with the team title. Leading the Lynx was freshman sensation Kylee Shoop with yet another strong second place finish in the 200m dash. Shoop continues to improve her time each week.
Also taking runner-up finishes were Meghan Wheatley in the 1500m run with a time of 5:12.35, and Skylar Benesh in the long jump at 16-07.75. The 4x100 team with a time of 53.73, and the 800 SMR at 1:57.68.
Girls’ top five finishers include: 100m hurdles – Caitlin Benesh, 3rd (18.00); Shot put – Kilburg, 5th (31-06); 4x200 – 4th (1:54.17); 4x400 – 5th (4:30.03); 4x800 – 4th (10:35.04); 400m SHR – 4th (1:16.73); 1600 DMR – 3rd (4:32.18).
Highlighting the boys ninth place team finish was its 1600m DMR team of Austin Hilmer, Lance Miller, Tate Haughenbury and Cade Haughenbury. The foursome took second place behind a tough team from Maq. Valley with a time of 3:49.34. Corbin Woods took a top three finish in the Shot Put with a throw of 44-08.
Boys’ top five finishers include: 100m – Brady Klendworth, 4th (12.0); 200m – Cade Haughenbury, 5th (23.99); 400m hurdles – J. Bean, 5th (58.46); 4x200 – 5th (1:35.55); 800 SMR – 4th (1:38.64).
April 29, girls at Grundy Center
Not satisfied with a runner-up finish earlier in the week, the Lynx showed up at the Spartan Co-ed invite at Grundy Center and took down some good teams for the team title. Host Grundy Center took second, and the always strong Waverly-SR team placed third.
Highlighting the day for the Lynx were the SHR and SMR teams with first place finishes, and Kylee Shoop with a first in the 200m. Taking second was Meghan Wheatley in the 1500m and the 4x800m relay.
Third place finishes included Skylar Benesh in the long jump, Caitlin Benesh in the 100m hurdles and three relay teams, the 4x200, 4x400 and the DMR team.
ALBURNETTBoth the boys’ and girls’ teams began the week on Monday with cancellations. The boys race at Maquoketa and the girls at CPU were both canceled due to the cold and windy conditions. The Alburnett track season continued last week as the season has gone with two canceled meets.
April 26, Co-ed at Vinton-Shellsburg
The girls had a tremendous day at Vinton Tuesday with multiple champs and runners-up on the day. Taking home invitational titles were Hailey Carolan in the high jump at 5-02, and Lacey Neighbor in the long jump with a leap of 16-09.
Finishing in second with a time of 56.33 was the 4x100 relay team of Martin, Neighbor, Caves, Carolan. Also taking second was Isabell Graubard in the Discus with a throw of 101-06.50. Ally Olmstead took second in the high jump behind Caolan at 4-10.50. Rounding out the Pirates top placers was Alivia Miller with a third in the long jump at 14-09.50.
Girls’ top five finishers include: 200m – Gralynn Martin, 5th (29.04); 100m hurdles – Lilly Winterowd, 4th (18.07), Alivia Miller, 5th (18.62); 4x200 – 3rd (1:56.10); 4x400 – 5th (4:40.40); 800 SMR – 3rd (1:59.45); DMR – 3rd (4:57.06); 4x100 SHR – 4th (1:16.26).
The boys competed very well on the night with having to make some last-minute changes due to illness and team members not making the trip.
The pirates had a good night in its field events, with all of the Shot and Discus throwers continuing to improve on the season. All had PR’s on the night. Gavin Soukup had an off night in the Long jump but was able to pull out the victory.
The Distance Medley had a different line up on the night and finished second behind Marion.
Head coach Luke Ossman is a coach always looking to see if there is room for improvement with any event if he feels it gives them a better chance to win.
Ossman said, “We wanted to see what the combination of Grayson, Andrew, Gavin and Lucas could do going into the end of the season.”
The 4x800 continued with their improvement, having a season best, and placing third behind Marion and Denver. Grayson Carolyn led them on the start with a PR split of 2:09. The 4x400 finished third again behind Denver and Marion.
The boys have been keeping their spirits up, even with only having had five meets, with seven canceled this year. We ran well but all 4 runners know they need to compete better going forward.” said Ossman.
CENTER POINT-URBANAThe Pointers home invitational on April 25th should have been a great day on the track, but mother nature had other plans and the invite had to be canceled.
The following night though CPU was lucky to get its teams into the invite at CR Xavier. The weather was much better and both teams took advantage. The boys placed second with six event winners, and nine top three places. The girls placed sixth.
Event winners included Eli Larson winning the 3200 (9:50.8) and the 1600 (4:29.8). Eli did what he always does. He takes care of business. “It was a nice solid performance by Eli again.” said Engen
Aaron Kramer won the 100 in 11.28 and the 200m in 22.84. “When he finishes races like he did Tuesday, he is very difficult to beat.” said Engen
Blayze Havel won the open 800 in a time of 2:04.7. Blayze is a sophomore who is getting better every day. “He has a lot more in him than he has shown. We are excited to see what he does.” said Engen
The 4x800, consisting of Jack Witte, Peyton Stowers, Brecken Andersen, and Havel won with a PR time of 8:27.02. “These boys are all underclassmen. Every time they hit the track they improve. They are a very exciting young group.” said Engen
The SHR crew of Nathan Miller, Kaleb Gent, Nathan Buelow, and Bryce Sandberg placed third. It is a group of experience and youth. Miller is a freshman, Kaleb is a sophomore, Buelow is a first-year track senior, and Bryce has been doing well in the hurdles for four years.
The 4x100 Drake qualifying group of Ben Hansen, Joe Dufoe, Cole Werner, and Kramer placed third with a time of 45.25.
The final top three relay was the 4x400 group of Andersen, Witte, Havel, and Dufoe placing third with a time of 3:38.32. “Dufoe was a last second addition to the relay. He stepped in and did a great job. Joe is a great TEAM mate.” said Engen
The CPU girls also ran at Xavier coming back home with real nice finishes. Kora Katcher held off Franklin from IC Regina to take home the top spot in the 3000m run with a time of 11:34.44 to Franklins 11:36.48.
Taylor Luscomb continued her dominance taking second in both the Discus with a throw of 121’0” and Shot Put with a toss of 35’6”. Jaclyn Wooldridge also threw 35’6” but hers was an attempt after Luscomb.
Girls’ top five finishers include: Discus – Sophia Simon, 5th (93’0”); 3000m – Emma Wilkerson, 4th (11:42.75); 400m SHR – 5th (1:21.49); 800m – Sydney McCormick, 4th (2:40.42).
CENTRAL CITYBoth teams were to run at CPU on April 25th, but the invite was canceled due to the weather. They were able to get to run at Cascade on April 28 with each team placing 10th.
Highlighting the Wildcat girls were senior Sara Reid with a new PR in the discus with a throw of 100’10” which was long enough for second place. Also taking second and setting a new PR was Ashley Flansburg in the 1500m at 5:36.37.
In the 800m Katelynn Staal placed sixth at 3:01.38. Katie Flitsch took fourth in 1500m in 6:11.19. The 4x200 relay team placed eighth (2:05.60); 4x800 SMR ninth (2:15.20); DMR – 6th (5:06.60).
The boys were led by Arwin Betzer who took home second place in both the 100m at 12.19 and the 200m in a time of 24.69.
Top placers included: 400m – Bob Bechthold, 8th 1:00.37; 4x100 relay – 7th 48.60; 4x800 – 6th 10:14.17; DMR – 7th 4:53.06; Long jump – Aiden Klostermann, 3rd 18-04, Matt Klostermann, 6th 16-10; Shot put – Daiton Price, 9th 38-00.75; Discus – Troy Curtis, 8th 111-01.