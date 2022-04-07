Looking ahead this season, the Lynx may be young, but they will have the much-needed leadership with Head coach Bob Mudd returning for his 45th season, and Dana Schmidt back for her 20th season at the helm.
This year’s team may be young, but with 34 girls out, both Mudd and Schmidt know that because they will be fairly strong in most every event, that another strong run for a conference title and podium finishes at the state meet are well within their grasp.
The Lynx will return 17 starting letter-winners from 2021 including state senior qualifiers Jaden Benesh (2x DMR & SMR), Kyla Bilstein (SQ 4x800), Chloe VanEtten (SQ SHR) and Ella Ries (SQ SHR).
Junior Caitlin Benesh (SQ SHR) will be joined by sprinter Elise Ware. Sophomore Skylar Benesh who placed 8th in the long jump and was a state qualifier in the 100m dash, and Macy Boge who was a state qualifier in the DMR team will provide experience and leadership to this young Lynx group.
Some top newcomers to keep an eye on this season are senior Jill Smith (thrower), sophomore Meghan Wheatley (distance runner) and Kamryn Kurt who will help provide the sprinters with more depth.
There are also six freshmen who will make immediate impacts this season. Kylie Shoop (sprinter), Allie Haughenbury (Middle distance), Kenzie Bridgewater (middle distance), Emilee Beuter (sprinter), Teagan Liebe (thrower) and Bryn Collum as a middle-distance runner.
Look for the Lynx to make another run at the Tri-Rivers conference title and be very competitive at the state meet.