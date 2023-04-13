North Linn Girls Track

Depth and leadership will not be a problem this season for the Lynx girls track team with seven state placers back for another season. Along with those seven placers, the Lynx have two additional qualifiers who will be looking to stand on the podium by the end of the state meet.
If the indoor season is any indication, this year’s team will be vying for a conference title with multiple athletes making the trip back to the state meet.
Co-Head Coach Dana Schmidt knows they have great leadership this season with a long list of returners. Staying healthy throughout the season will be key as it is every season.
Returning this season in hopes of making the trip back to the state meet include senior Caitlin Benesh who was a state qualifier in the SHR and 100m hurdles. Lizzie Kilburg placed at districts in the shot put and will be looking to improve and qualify for state.
The Lynx will be solid again in their relay teams with most of their girls returning. Looking to return are juniors Meghan Wheatley who was state placer in the DMR (8th), 4x800 (5th) and in the 1500m run.
She will be joined by fellow juniors Skylar Benesh who was a member of their eighth place SMR team, Kamryn Kurt who was a 4x400 qualifier and Macy Boge who placed 8th on the DMR team.
If that is not enough, the Lynx have a strong group of sophomores who will once again play key roles in the success of this year’s team in Kylee Shoop (8th SMR, Bryn Collum (8th 4x800), Kenzie Bridgewater (8th 4x800), Allie Haughenbury (5th 4x800) and Teegan Liebe who was a district qualifier in the shot-put last season.