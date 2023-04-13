North Linn Girls Track
1st row kneeling Left to right: Niamh Wylie, Skylar Benesh, Bryn Collum, Meghan Wheatley, Addison Cira, Kamryn Kurt, Peyton McMahon, Harley Henderson. 2nd row left to right: Madison Reid, Kylee Shoop, Kylie Munson, Molly Boge, Alana Ries, Elizabeth Kilburg, Carly Ries, Aubrey Wade. 3rd row left to right: Jersey Peyton, Abby Michael, Macy Boge, Mackenzie Bridgewater, Teagan Liebe, Emilee Beuter, Caitlin Benesh Allie Haughenbury (missing Sidney Olson and Samantha West).

 courtesy of Kim Smith

Depth and leadership will not be a problem this season for the Lynx girls track team with seven state placers back for another season. Along with those seven placers, the Lynx have two additional qualifiers who will be looking to stand on the podium by the end of the state meet.

If the indoor season is any indication, this year’s team will be vying for a conference title with multiple athletes making the trip back to the state meet.

