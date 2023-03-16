It was a rematch of last year’s semi-final game between the North Linn Lynx and the Remsen, St. Mary’s Hawks on Wednesday afternoon in the Class 1A state semi-finals.

Nobody wants to knock out an opponent you are friends with, but only one team gets to move on to the title game. Who would it be this year? Would North Linn shatter the Hawks hopes for a second straight year, or would Remsen get vindication after its disappointment last season.

