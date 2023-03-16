It was a rematch of last year’s semi-final game between the North Linn Lynx and the Remsen, St. Mary’s Hawks on Wednesday afternoon in the Class 1A state semi-finals.
Nobody wants to knock out an opponent you are friends with, but only one team gets to move on to the title game. Who would it be this year? Would North Linn shatter the Hawks hopes for a second straight year, or would Remsen get vindication after its disappointment last season.
“We always joke with the team throughout the season telling them we do not want to be the team that does not make it to the finals,” Head Coach Mike Hilmer said. “Mason Bechen really played well in the post, and we had some kids step up.”
Both teams have a mutual respect for each other, even in the same hotel together numerous years for both basketball and baseball state tournaments. The contestants know each other well, both teams have been to Wells Fargo Arena seven years in a row.
This game would be dominated early on by the Hawks. In the first quarter they used a smothering defense to hold the Lynx to just six points and prevent them from imposing their pesky full court press.
Ben Wheatley, Breckyn Betenbender and Drew Ries each registered two for North Linn in the first quarter and that was it.
The second period was a similar struggle for North Linn. The only two baskets they could muster up in the first four minutes of the quarter were a Mason Bechen three pointer and lay-up.
Remsen flexed its lead to 15 and it wasn’t looking very promising for the defending champions. Betenbender and Junior Ty Pflughaupt each hit threes to keep North Linn in it, but by the end of the first half, Remsen St. Mary’s lead swelled to 31-19.
Although the lead was a whopping 12 points, it seemed like a lot more as North Linn struggled mightily on almost every offensive possession. North Linn got the ball to start the second half and it was imperative that they get the first basket to set a new tone and establish some sort of confidence.
However, just the opposite happened as the Lynx missed their first shot of the half and turned the ball over on their next possession. The Hawks responded by nailing a three pointer and getting a lay-up off the turnover to extend their lead to 36-19.
Two possessions later Ty Pflughaupt knocked down back-to-back three-point shots to put the Lynx back within eleven. Back-to-back baskets from St. Mary’s answered, pushing the lead right back to 15 points.
Ty Pflughaupt took one to the bucket to get it back to thirteen, but an Alex Schroeder three pointer put it right back to sixteen. Tate Haughenbury splashed in a three late in the third to trim the lead to 32-45, but Remsen was showing no sign of weakness and it looked as if this game was all but over.
Hot-handed Hawk, Schroeder started the fourth quarter knocking down his second consecutive three pointer putting the Hawks up 48-32. Betenbender, in his brand new never-before- worn shoes, countered with a three for the Lynx. After two missed free throws from the Hawks, Ty Pflughaupt knocked down another three putting the Lynx within ten. With it, a small crack of sunshine was peeking through the clouds.
“In our morning practice I blew out the sole in my shoes and had to have my parents go buy me a new pair for the game,” Breckyn Betenbender said. “By the end of the game, my feet were so sore because I did not have any time to wear-in my shoes.”
“Breckyn is fearless and one of the nicest kids you will ever meet”, said head coach Mike Hilmer. “Hopefully people noticed that he went right to his defensive responsibility after draining the shot, no celebration, no antics, he just kept playing the game.”
Mason Bechen came down and got a three point play the old-fashioned way to cut the lead to 50 to 41. The Hawks were content to run the shot clock the next few possessions but could not convert in the end.
“We really started to play good defense and our shots started to fall,” Mason Bechen said. “When we can play good D our offense takes off.”
In the meantime, Pflughaupt and Betenbender each hit NBA range three pointers. Incredibly, North Linn was down by just three points with two minutes remaining.
“It was amazing, it's hard to capture it coming back like that” Junior Ty Pflughaupt later said. “We worked really hard on defense and forced a lot of last second shots which we were able to turn into points.”
Another empty possession from the Hawks, followed by a floater in the lane by Bechen for two points trimmed the Hawks lead to just one 50-49.
Tate was able to get a steal late in the next Hawk possession. The ball was passed to Bechen who immediately advanced it to Betenbender with 32 seconds to play. Breckyn, with ice water in his veins, launched one from well behind the NBA three-point line and it went through the iron giving the Lynx their first lead of the game at 52-50.
“We were trying to stay calm with ourselves, telling ourselves we were still in this game and keep digging,” Breckyn Betenbender said. “We got some shots to fall and our crowd got into it, it was amazing.”
The crowd erupted on the Lynx side and went dead silent on the Hawks side. North Linn pressured the ball on the way up the court and the Hawks took a timeout with just 20 seconds to play.
North Linn had a foul to give but wanted to keep that in its hip pocket. That paid off 16 seconds later when Wheatley committed a heady foul as Jaxon Bunkers tried to attack the basket.
With just 3.6 seconds remaining on the clock, the stunned Hawks took another timeout to set up what they hoped would be a game winning play. The inbound play went to Collin Homan on the block, and he flipped it back to Jaxon Bunkers cutting to the corner.
An alert Haughenbury switched out to Bunkers and forced a tough jump shot off the dribble. The shot hit the back iron and glanced off giving the Lynx an improbable 52-50 victory, lifting them to an unprecedented sixth straight championship game.
Hilmer went on to say, “I truly feel bad for the guys on the other sideline, a bunch of great kids and coaches.”