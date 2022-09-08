NORTH LINNat Oelwein, August 30
Co-head coach’s Bob Mudd and Dana Schmidt loaded up the big yellow bus and took their cross-country teams to Oelwein on August 30 to compete at the always tough course for the Huskie Invitational.
When the finishes were tallied, both teams finished the day as the top Class 1A schools with a fifth-place finish from the girls and the boys placing seventh.
Highlighting the day was junior Meghan Wheatley who took home top honors with a time of 19:50. Three additional girls placed in the top 25. Bryn Coolum (So.) was 13th (22:07.70), Peyton McMahon (Fr.) 16th (22:45.90) and freshman Carly Ries in 24th with a time of 23:29.40.
Coach Mudd said, “Meghan had a fantastic time today on a very tough course. I was very proud of how she ran today. I look for big things this season from her.”
Leading the pack for the Lynx boys was sophomore Caleb Bildstein. With a time of 18:26.80 Caleb finished in 21st place. Also placing in the top 40 were Levi Benesh (Fr.) 27th (18:40.93), Ty Pflughaupt (Jr.) 37th (19:09.41) and Landon Thomsen (Fr.) in 38th with a time of 19:12.34.
“We had three freshmen on both the boys’ and girls’ teams who ran on the varsity teams and all six of them came through for the team today.” said Mudd.
ALBURNETTat Corridor Clash, September 1
The Pirates Cross Country teams traveled to Seminole Valley Park in Cedar Rapids for the Corridor Clash. This meet was hosted by Mt. Mercy and Cornell, and the high school races ran prior to the college races.
Head Coach Luke Ossman said, “Going in we knew we had some work to do with the teams running there, but the kids felt confident. The weather pushed the start time back but the races still were hot and muggy. We told the kids to just run how we planned and not worry about their times.”
The girls race got the Pirates started on the night with the girls sporting the pink bow. The girls ran really well and they kept running in groups which was a main goal for the night.
Gralynn Martin finished 24th with a time of 27:49.6 and was the Pirates top runner. Gralynn is starting to figure out how to run the distance which is going to help her during track in her shorter events.
The Pirates were missing a runner on the night, but Carly McGraw, Lindsey Hospodarsky, Izzy Graubard, Haylee Banes, Evie Gehring and Emma Banes all ran a great race.
“It took all of our girls to place fourth on the night behind Xavier, Clinton and Columbus Junction. They kept working all race and with the conditions could not have been prouder.” said Ossman.
The boys’ race was going to be just as tough for Alburnett. Coach Ossman told the boys all week how the staff wanted them to run and they did just that.
“We knew conditions were going to be tough and told them how to adjust their race. Again, we ran in packs which was great for us to see and we fought to the finish line.” said Ossman.
Every spot was going to count in the team score and it did come down to all five Pirate runners. The boys were led by Hayden Gustafson in 18th and Logan Ossman 19th who both placed in the meet and ran PR’s. Austin Schechinger, Brady Scott, Ben Bemer, Trenton Abel and Noah Kruckenberg rounded out the varsity.
“For the boys to finish fourth behind Liberty (finished 1-5), Clinton and Xavier was big for us, but holding off Wilton and Columbus Junction was key to all the boys running hard.” said Ossman.
CENTER POINT-URBANAat Oelwein, August 30
The CPU cross country team traveled to Oelwein Tuesday night and it was a great night for the Stormin’ Pointers runners.
All the kids battled hard and had a great fight. The second mile can be the toughest mile especially on a tough course like at Oelwein, but they maintained their focus and kept their pace.
Co-Head Coach Lew Paine said, “They are showing great improvement so far in this young season. When we run as a pack good things happen.”
The girls placed third out of 14 teams and were led by freshman Lily Miller in 12th place with a time of 21:40.70. Following right behind her in 13th place was junior Emma Wilkerson in 21:41.50. Sophomore Sydney McCormick was 16th (21:44.40). Freshman Deni Katcher rounded out the CPU girls top 20 finishers in 18th with a time of 21:46.44.
“We had a pack of four that ran within six seconds of each other and all placed in the top 20. It was great to see. Those four will continue to be at the front of most races.” said Paine.
Sophomores Julia Paine placed 59th and Madison Bockenstedt took home 77th.
The boys also placed 3rd out of 17 teams. They were led by freshman Cayle Estling who was ninth, Brody Behrens 16, and Carter Easton 19th.
“The boys also had a really nice pack. It started to spread out a little but they will continue to work on that.” said Paine.
The boys JV also placed third. I believe this is the deepest group we have had,” Paine said, “The race was won by Isaac Larson, Teegan Fuessley was third, and Will Cardo was sixth. All of the boys push each other hard. We have a large group fighting for varsity spots.”
The JV girls did not field a complete team but they had huge improvements from week 1-one.
CENTRAL CITY/SPRINGVILLEIt’s been a while since the CC/Springville cross country team had two male runners place in the top 15 in a XC meet. Jack Stamp and Evan Robertson pulled that off Tuesday at Williamsburg, placing sixth and 15th respectively.
Sophomore Jack Stamp ran a very patient, controlled 5k that had him placed only in 16th at mile one. He ran a smart and a very evenly paced race though miles two and three and eventually moved his way up into fifth position, but was outsprinted by 3A state qualifier Landon Menninga from Newton. Jack was in the mix with some pretty solid competition, as many of the competitors in the top 15 were state qualifiers last year, or are currently ranked in class 1A or 3 A.
Head Coach Tim Stamp said, “I’m not sure I’ve ever seen Jack finish a race that strong ever.”
The best part of the meet on the boys’ side was the fact that they were able to compete and tally a team score, placing seventh out of 11 teams.
“We started the season with a strong nucleus of four, Grant Chrisman and Creston Cordes, being the second 1/2 of our squad,” Stamp said, “Then with the early season addition of Slayton Straub we now have five. We’re still very young in experience (Slayton’s first race ever) and will be in learning and experimental mode while racing early this season.”
It may take a few more meets before the boys figure out where they are fitness wise, while discovering what they might be capable of as the season goes on, said coach Stamp.
“With this group, because of their work ethic, I think they’re only scratching the surface of what’s possible,” said Stamp.
All the guys ran PR’s or were very close to them, including three MS boys who got their feet wet in the 1.5-mile race. They ran well and were very excited after their first race. Tyler Taube 20th, Noah Derrick 24th, Connor Sweet 26th.
Addison Merritt kept her win streak alive with a solid victory in the MS girl’s competition winning by over 15 seconds. Little brother, Cooper Merritt ran a nice race in the Elementary race placing second.
On the girls’ side, Kennedy Moore ran 1:30 PR at 22:59 and came in 13th place in the varsity race. In only her second year of XC, Kennedy has really just rolled up her sleeves and went to work, and is really getting some nice time drops. Kennedy ran over four minutes faster on Tuesday than she did in this meet last year. Abi Stejskal dropped two minutes from last week’s meet as well in another nice effort.