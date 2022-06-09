North Linn Softball

Back Row: Me, Coach Abby Spore, Kylie Munson, Jersey Peyton, Gabby Schmidt (no longer with team), Ellie Flanagan, Teagan Liebe (no longer with team), Mackenzie Bridgewater, Addie Cira, Bryn Collum, Allie Haughenbury, Taylor Bunney (no longer with team), Coach Hannah Bridgewater, Coach Taylor Henderson, Eva Cook (no longer with team), Jenna Lemley, Jill Smith, Coach Maddie Stepanek (Grad), Olivia Rausch (Grad), Kaity Sommerfelt (Grad), Sydney Smock, Evy Robinson, Skylar Benesh.
The Lynx will seek to return to the state championship game for the fourth year in a row, following its state title in 2021, a 2020 runner-up finish, and state title in 2019.
Ellie Flanagan (Jr) is a bonafide No. 1 pitcher, and one of the best in 1A. Last season Flanagan compiled a 22-2 record with a 2.1 ERA, 1.05 winning %. Offensively she batted .367 with four home runs and 35 RBI.
Replacing Maddie Stepanek who was a very strong No. 2 pitcher for the Lynx last season will be a concern early for Spore. The Lynx will look to some young talent to give them the depth they need to vie for another state title run. Freshman Kylie Munson will start as the No. 2 pitcher, and eight grader Sam West will take the No. 3 spot.
This team is stacked with power, and also has the ability to manufacture runs at a high level. “Our team has proven the ability to hit all levels of pitching and with power.”
They will miss two key players from last season in Kaitlyn Sommerfelt and Olivia Rauch. “We also lost some serious speed with Kaitlyn Sommerfelt and Olivia Rauch. Kaitlyn had a lot of tools at the plate that helped us score early and often.” said Spore.
Seniors Jill Smith (3B) (2nd Team All State, State Tournament Team, Unanimous All Conference), Jenna Lemley (Catcher) (2nd Team All State, State Tournament Team, Unanimous All Conference, NFCA All Region 2nd Team) and Sydney Smock (1B) all want to accomplish what few players ever have, which is to play in the state title game all four years of high school.
The Lynx sophomore Skylar Benesh (1st Team All State, MVP State Tournament Team, All District, Unanimous All Conference and POY) returns. Benesh has power, speed and is extremely talented at shortstop.
Defensively, the infield returns all its starters, and they can cover a lot of ground and they can defend the short game very well. Freshman Kenzie Bridgewater will return at 2B. Evy Robinson will bring experience to the outfield.