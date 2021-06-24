ALBURNETTThe Pirates started off the week on June 14 with a double header against Midland. The Pirates shut out Midland in game one 9-0 and followed it up in game two with a 13-8 win.
In game one, the Pirates scored one in the bottom of the first, following that up with four in the second, two more crossed in the third and they added two more runs in the sixth for the win. Game two was a scoring fest for both teams. Midland put two on the board in the top of the first, but the Pirates responded by putting up three of their own for a 3-2 lead.
Alburnett held Midland scoreless for the next three innings while putting up six runs to take a 9-2 lead after four. Both teams’ bats produced in the fifth with Midland scoring three runs and the Pirates adding four. Midland tried to come back in the sixth with three runs but it was not enough. Pirates win 13-8.
“Going 5-0 on the week is good for the team morale, especially after last week’s grind. We did exactly what we needed to do and are really starting to come together as a team. Our energy has been good and we need to keep it that way.”
“We did what we needed to do this week. We scored a decent amount of runs and our team chemistry is coming along. I’m excited for the last few weeks of the season and postseason for these girls. We end the season facing some tough competition, which will hopefully help us get prepared for the postseason grind.”
CENTER POINT URBANAThe Pointers had a rough start to their week as they dropped their first two contests to Mount Vernon and Clear Creek Amana. They split with Benton going 1-4 on the week.
On June 14 CPU took on a very tough ranked Mount Vernon team dropping both games 9-0 and 12-0. In game one Mustang pitcher Jenna Sprague was on fire throwing a complete two hit shutout. Aliza Mollenhauer and Ryanne Hansen accounted for the Pointers lone hits. Game two was a carbon copy of game one with the Mustangs in total control putting up 10 runs in the third inning for a 12-0 win. Ryanne Hansen continues to put the bat on the ball adding another hit. Olivia Perez and Gracie Hoskins accounted for the other two hits for CPU.
On June 16 at Clear Creek Amana in game one you started to see the Pointers bats come around with five hits, which included a double by Ryanne Hansen and Hoskins but it was not enough as the Clippers were able to put five runs across for a 5-0 win. In game two the Pointers had six hits, two more which were doubles. Ryanne Hansen accounted for her third double of the week. Shaelyn Hansen had one and Hoskins added two singles in the 7-2 loss.
Heat, humidity and lightning were in play in the Pointers double header 7-6, 4-5 split with the Bobcats on June 17. Game one Benton was able to put two runs across in the second inning. CPU followed it up with a run of their own in the third before play was delayed due to lightning. After an hour delay play continued neither team scored in the fourth, but bats came alive in the fifth when Benton put up three runs to take a 5-0 lead. If it was not for a beautiful play by Claire Neighbor and Hoskins to end the inning the Bobcats might have broken the game wide open.
Mollenhauer started off the bottom of the fifth with a single. An interference call advanced her to second putting runners on first and second. Ryanne Hansen hit another single to load the bases with only one out. With two outs Hoskins drilled a single bringing in Mollenhauer from third. Neighbor was hit by a pitch which scored the second run of the inning making the score 5-3 after six.
Benton put up what they thought was one insurance run in the top of the seventh, but CPU had other plans. After a leadoff double by Perez, Katcher drove a single to right putting runners on first and third with one out. Hoskins was up next and blasted the ball over the third baseman scoring two runs. Hoskins advanced to second on a steal and a wild throw advanced her to third. Neighbor was up next, and executed a nice bunt reaching first before the tag was made bringing in Katcher for an RBI. Neighbor stole second, and another errant throw advanced her to third with only one out. Not sure what the coaching staff from Benton was thinking, but they intentionally walked the next two batters to load the bases for the very hot Mollenhauer. And boy did she make them pay, lining a shot deep off the centerfield fence bringing home the winning run. Mollenhauer went 4 for 5 in the Pointers 7-6 win. CPU had 13 hits and only one error. Game two both teams put runs up on the board, but in the end, it was Benton who took home the win 5-4.
NORTH LINNHome runs were the name of the game in the contest on June 15 vs Cascade with three Lynx batters Skylar Benesh, Jill Smith and Jenna Lemley hitting dingers. A 10 run third ended the game with the Lynx winning 14-2.
Head coach Chad Spore commented, “There are still some folks thinking our numbers are due to schedule strength, I think we caught Cascade by surprise.”
On June 17 the Lynx traveled down to Lisbon in what could be a conference championship match up with the Lynx taking both games 4-3 and 6-1. Benesh was on fire once again with a big three run shot in the fourth to put North Linn up 4-1. Ellie Flanagan pitched six strong innings. Maddie Stepanek picked up the save after she took the ball with runners on first and second with no outs and shut the Lions down preserving the 4-3 win. Game two was another Benesh highlight film type of game as she connected for her third home run of the night and two more RBI. Stepanek pitched 4 2/3 innings for the win.
“We use our pitchers in unconventional ways to success and I love the fact that they accept it and perform when called upon (referring to Ellie start first game, Maddie finish, Maddie start game 2, Eva finish).” said Spore
On June 18-19 the Lynx competed at the West Delaware tournament beating Beckman Catholic 10-6 in game one and Independence 8-0 in game two. This was a quick turnaround for the Lynx. They did not get back home the night before from Lisbon until around 10:45pm and had hitting practice at 6:45am. Smith took center stage in this contest with three RBI. The Lynx had 10 hits, seven which were singles, one double and two triples. Flanagan pitched four strong innings with five strikeouts. Game two of the night the Lynx beat Independence 8-0. Eva Cook in her first start picked up the win with five shutout innings, and Kylie Munson in her first varsity appearance pitched the last two shutout innings.
“We were sluggish. It was a quick turnaround. Kids probably get to sleep by midnight at best after Lisbon, then up at 6 AM for hitting and on the bus shortly after. We got it done but it wasn’t smooth by any means. Beckman has a better team than their record, tough conference.” said coach Spore.
On Saturday, the Lynx suffered their first loss of the season losing to the #12 4A ranked Hawks from West Delaware 4-3 behind some solid pitching from their sophomore Erin Mullens. North Linn scored in the bottom of the first, but it was a three run third from the Hawks that eventually gave them the win after a big rally by the bottom of the order didn’t quite come to be. Flanagan pitched three shutout innings in relief.
“We couldn’t quite climb back into it after getting behind early. The bottom of our line-up really performed well in the game. The infield played outstanding all weekend. We needed the young pitchers to help us rest up for the big games on Saturday and they all pitched outstanding.” Said Spore
The girls played with a chip on their shoulders in their second game of the day against Williamsburg who came into the contest ranked #3 in 3A. The Lynx played small ball in this game with 12 of their 13 hits being singles. The lynx got up early taking a 9-1 after three innings. Flanagan had a nice day at the plate going 2 for 4 with four RBI. Williamsburg was able to put across three runs in the fourth through sixth innings but Stepanek came in relief and shut them down for a 9-4 Lynx win.
“Our girls played with a chip on their shoulder. Jumped on them early, I was really proud of the way they responded to the tough loss.” commented Spore
A couple noteworthy items, both of the Lynx games on Saturday were played without their senior star Kaitlyn Sommerfelt who is averaging .538 AVG 32/33 SB. Kaitlyn was competing at the Linn County Fair Queen pageant. Sydney Smock had now recorded 62 errorless innings at first base this season. She has one error in 145 chances for a .993 field pct.
CENTRAL CITYThe Wildcats continued to roll this week improving their record to 22-9 beginning with a pair of wins on June 14 against Marquette Catholic 3-1 and 7-5. You could say this was a highlight week for junior Sara Reid. Reid was dominant the whole week pitching four complete games and appearing in six of their seven contests.
June 15 Central City traveled to Belle Plaine where the Wildcats came home with a 11-1 win.
Head coach Jim Ashley said, “We are really starting to hit our stride, but still have lots of things to work on. I’m really starting to see the girls play with confidence.”
The June 17 double header against Maquoketa Valley was postponed due to weather conditions which will continue on June 21 starting the top of second and Hannah Kramer up to the plate.
The Wildcats traveled to Belleview for a tournament on June 19. Central City continued to shine, and won all three games to win the tournament. The final game was against the 3A Marquette Cardinals and this game was a nail biter. The Wildcats struck first with the leadoff batter Bailee Weber getting on with a single, and Natalie Noonan hitting an RBI single plating courtesy runner Lexi Hennick who was in for Weber.
Then it was all Reid, who struck out six of the next 10 batters going into the fourth. That’s when Sarah Ashley hit a solo HR to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead. Marquette wasn’t done with their leadoff batter getting in bottom of fifth due to an error, and later scoring, making the score 2-1. Reid was resilient, striking seven of the next 10 batters giving her a total of 14 while facing only 25 Cardinal batters.
Game 1 of the tournament was against Tipton where the Wildcats won 10-1. The second game of the day was against Easton Valley and Central City won that contest 18-0 behind two Reid home runs. Lacey Hennick hit her first career home run.