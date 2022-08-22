Has it been 50 years already? North Linn would like to honor the 1972 football team, coaches and their cheerleaders at a home football game at North Linn in Troy Mills, Iowa on August 26, 2022.

The celebration honoring the 50th anniversary of the first football team to play on the North Linn field in Troy Mills will take place at halftime of the varsity game against Alburnett.

