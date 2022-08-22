40th Anniversary celebration alumni attendees: Back row left to right: All football team members: Dave Heims, John Hinrichs, Tom Taylor, Tom Gaffney, Jim Schulte, Greg Mohr, Doug Price, Tom Robinson, Jim Benesh. Front row left to right: Steve Sodawasser, Tom Reeves (assistant coach) Roger Martin (head coach) Lloyd Sodawasser (athletic director), Rae Ann Dighton Holub (cheerleader), Randy McCright.
Has it been 50 years already? North Linn would like to honor the 1972 football team, coaches and their cheerleaders at a home football game at North Linn in Troy Mills, Iowa on August 26, 2022.
The celebration honoring the 50th anniversary of the first football team to play on the North Linn field in Troy Mills will take place at halftime of the varsity game against Alburnett.
The team ended the season in 1972 with an overall record of 8-1 and a Tri-Rivers Conference Championship during the inaugural season.
Invitations have been sent to the varsity players and cheerleaders, but this is not meant to be an exclusive event. We would also like to invite the freshman and sophomore players, cheerleaders, along with any alumni associated with the 1972 team to come out and be a part of the celebration.
On Friday, August 26, 2022 the junior varsity game will start at 5:00 p.m. with the varsity to follow at 7:30 p.m. We would like all those attending the reunion to meet in the elementary gym at 5:15 p.m. The elementary gym is located on the southwest side of the campus with parking in front of the elementary building.
Please come back and celebrate your accomplishments with your coaches, teammates, cheerleaders and friends on August 26 at the North Linn football field.
All public and alumni are welcome to join us as we celebrate 50 years of fascinating football on our home field with the team that was the first to begin play on it and brought home a conference title!
If you need any further information please call Mike Hilmer at (319) 551-2068.