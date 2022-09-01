North Linn Volleyball
Back Row L to R: Jersey Peyton, Emilee Beuter, Allie Haughenbury, Blair Finger, Teagan Liebe, Macy Boge, Kylie Munson. Front Row L to R: Sidney Olson, Madelyn Klostermann, Evalyn Robinson, Addison Cira, Caitlin Benesh, Skylar Benesh.

 todd hunt • staff photo

When you lose seven seniors to graduation, all of which played a big part in last year’s teams’ success, a 21-9/5-2 record, and third in the conference race you might have some concerns.

Head coach Jennifer McNeill knows there are some big holes to fill, but she also knows that she has a team this season that can have some big success if they can find the right chemistry.

