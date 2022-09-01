When you lose seven seniors to graduation, all of which played a big part in last year’s teams’ success, a 21-9/5-2 record, and third in the conference race you might have some concerns.
Head coach Jennifer McNeill knows there are some big holes to fill, but she also knows that she has a team this season that can have some big success if they can find the right chemistry.
She can relax a little bit knowing that she has two seniors who know how to lead and can play solid on both sides in Libero Evalynn Robinson and OH Caitlyn Benesh. Eva earned 2nd Team All-conference honors in 2021, while Caitlyn was an honorable mention honoree.
“We have multiple go-to hitters on this year’s team which will lead to a more balanced attack. This year’s team has picked right up from last year with great leadership and team chemistry.” said McNeill.
The Lynx will bring back two additional starters from last season in junior Macy Boge and sophomore Teagan Liebe. Both of the girls are middle hitters which is going to key to the team’s success.
Also returning is junior Skylar Benesh. Skylar is a force on both defense and on offense as a right-side hitter. Another player to keep your eye on this season is senior Addison Cira. Addy will play a key role this season as a setter.
“We are working to improve our blocking and being scrappy on defense. We also have to be consistently stronger from the serving line.” said McNeill.