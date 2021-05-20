For the first time in school history, Alburnett was the host school for the 2021 Tri-Rivers Conference track meet. Both the boys and girls teams had strong showings ahead of the next and biggest meet of the year. Oddly enough, both teams placed third. Lisbon won the meet on both the boys and girls sides. On the girls side, Starmont came in 2nd and then the Pirates were in 3rd. On the boys side, Maquoketa Valley came in 2nd and then the Pirates.
The district meet will take place on Thursday, May 13th in Belle Plaine where Pirate athletes will compete for a chance to compete in the state track meet to be held (as always) on the blue oval at Drake University Stadium in Des Moines.
Girls Results:1st place: Hailey Carolan (High Jump), Shuttle Hurdle Relay (Lilly Winterowd, Lacey Neighbor, Alivia Miller, Hailey Carolan)
2nd place: 4x200 Relay (Lilly Winterowd, Gralynn Martin, Megan Neighbor, Lacey Neighbor) 4x400 Relay (Lacey Neighbor, Megan Neighbor, Gralynn Martin, Hailey Carolan)
3rd place: Izzy Graubard (Discus), Maddy Graubard (Long Jump)
4th place: Lacey Neighbor (200 m Dash), Alivia Miller (Long Jump), 4x100 Relay (Lilly Winterowd, Gralynn Martin, Savannah Caves, Megan Neighbor)
6th place: Alivia Miller (100 m Hurdles), Ally Olmstead (High Jump)
7th place: Alivia Miller (400 m Hurdles), Sprint Medley (Lilly Winterowd, Gralynn Martin, Megan Neighbor, Hailey Carolan)
8th place: Maddy Graubard (100 m Dash), Savannah Caves (200 m Dash), Ally Olmstead (100 m Hurdles), Distance Medley (Maddy Graubard, Savannah Caves, Peyton Scott, Ally Olmstead)
Boys Results:1st place: Hunter Caves (200 m Dash), 4x400 Relay (Kale Rose, Gavin Soukup, Shane Neighbor, Hunter Caves)
2nd place: Hunter Caves (400 m Dash), Sprint Medley Relay (Braydon Osborn, Gavin Soukup, Shane Neighbor, Hunter Caves)
3rd place: Reed Stallman (Discus), Gavin Soukup (Long Jump)
4th place: Lucas Ahrendsen (3200 m Run), Kale Rose (Discus), Shuttle Hurdles (Adam Neighbor, Hayden Baker, Mason Neighbor, Grayson Carolan)
5th place: Grayson Carolan (400 m Hurdles), 4x200 Relay (Braydon Osborn, Gavin Soukup, Shane Neighbor, Grayson Carolan), 4x800 Relay (Mason Neighbor, Zach Carolan, Grayson Carolan, Andrew Ossman)
6th place: Rory McGargill (Long Jump)
7th place: Hayden Baker (110 m Hurdles), Braydon Osborn (High Jump)
8th place: Distance Medley (Shane Neighbor, Mason Neighbor, Kale Rose, Lucas Ahrendsen)