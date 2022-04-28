On April 19, Alburnett hosted a co-ed meet on senior night. North Linn (boys) and Central City also participated in the event. On the boys’ side, North Linn took home fourth, Alburnett fifth and Central City eighth. For the girls, Alburnett took the title in first place followed by Central City in eighth place.
Girls top finishers include: 100m dash – Gralynn Martin, Alb, 1st, Savannah Caves, Alb, 3rd; 200m dash – Gralynn Martin, Alb, 2nd; 400m dash – Lacey Neighbor, Alb, 2nd; 800m run – Ashley Flansburg, CC 2nd, Emma Stiffler, Alb, 5th; 1500m run – Ashley Flansburg, CC, 2nd, Sydney Rock, Alb, 10th; 3000m run – Katelynn Staal, CC, 3rd; 100m hurdles – Lilly Winterowd, Alb, 3rd; 400m hurdles – Ally Olmstead, Alb, 3rd; 4x100m relay – Alburnett, 1st, Central City, 10th; 4x400m relay – Alburnett, 1st; 800 SMR – Alb, 2nd, CC 6th; Distance Medley – Alb 2nd, CC, 3rd; 4x100 SHR – Alb, 2nd; Shot – Lexi Hennick, CC 11th; Discus – Sara Reid, CC, 4th, Isabelle Graubard, Alb, 5th; High Jump – Hailey Carolan, Alb, 1s; Long Jump – Lacey Neighbor, Alb, 1st, Alivia Miller, Alb, 4th, Peyton Scott, Alb, 8th.
Boy top finishers: 100m dash – Brady Klendworth, NL, 5th; 200m dash – Cade Haughenbury, NL, 4th; 400m Dash – Mason Bechen, NL, 4th; 800m run – Zach Carolan, Alb, 7th; 1600m run – Lucas Ahrendsen, Alb, 3rd, Caleb Bildstein, NL, 5th; 3200m run – Grayson Carolan, Alb, 6th, Kayne Caryl, NL, 9th; 400m hurdles – Josh Bean, NL, 1st, Andrew Ossman, Alb, 3rd; 4x100m relay – NL, 5th, CC, 6th, Alb, 8th; 4x200m relay – Alb, 3rd, NL, 4th; 4x400m relay – Alb, 3rd, NL, 5th; 4x800m relay – Alb, 4th, NL, 5th, CC, 6th; 800 SMR – NL, 1st, Alb, 3rd, CC, 9th; Distance Medley – NL, 1st, Alb, 5th; 4x110m SHR – NL, 3rd, Alb, 5th; High Jump – Braydon Osborn, Alb, 1st, Hayden Schmidt, NL, 6th; Long Jump – Gavin Soukup, Alb, 1st, Mason Bechen, NL, 3rd; Shot Put – Corbin Woods, NL, 2nd, Daiton Price, CC, 7th; Discus – Daiton Price, CC, 4th, Grant Rechkemmer, NL, 6th.
Alburnett boys head coach Luke Ossman said, “We had probably the best weather so far of the season so we were curious to see how we would compete. We were able to take 1st place in Long Jump with Gavin Soukup and Braydon Osborn in High Jump.”
Running wise, we knew we would have to be better than we have been on hand-offs in our relays.” said Ossmann, “We still need to improve but we had a better night. Our 4x200 ran well but our handoffs hurt us. The 4x400 team keeps working hard and it was nice to finally be pushed in a race. We needed the push to show what we are capable of running. The Distance Medley we keep moving runners to find the correct runners. We need to get the group to step up and compete.”
North Linn boys head coach Jared Collum said, “We had two pretty good nights overall last week. We battled on a chilly night at Alburnett with 6 PRs. placing third behind Xavier and Maq Valley.”
Tipton InviteAlso, on Tuesday the CPU and North Linn (girls) ran at Tipton. In the team race the CPU girls placed first, with North Linn in sixth place. The CPU boys placed third.
Girls top finishers: 200m dash – Kylee Shoop, NL, 5th, Grace Kramer, CPU, 9th; 800m run – Kora Katcher, CPU, 5th, Allie Haughenbury, NL, 9th; 1500m run – Meghan Wheatley, NL, 2nd, Julia Paine, CPU, 5th; 3000m run – Kora Katcher, CPU, 2nd, Cady Sutcliffe, NL, 9th; 400m hurdles – Caitlyn Benesh, NL, 6th; 4x100m relay – CPU, 1st, NL, 6th; 4x200m relay – CPU, 1st, NL, 4th; 4x400m relay – NL, 4th, CPU, 6th; 400m SHR – NL, 4th, CPU, 7th; 800 SMR – NL, 4th, CPU, 8th; 1600 DMR – NL, 2nd, CPU, 4th; Discus – Taylor Luscomb, CPU, Elizabeth Kilburg, NL, 10th; High Jump – Sydney Maue, CPU, 2nd, Emilee Beuter, NL, 10th; Long Jump – Ava Maloney, CPU, 1st, Skylar Benesh, NL, 2nd; Shot Put – Jaclyn Wooldridge, CPU, 2nd, Elizabeth Kilburg, NL, 9th.
CPU girls head coach Denis Gilbertson said, “Going into the meet and even during meet preparation, winning the meet was never the goal. Prior to this meet, we had only competed in three outdoor meets as we had three others canceled due to weather. The line-up is always changing since we lost those three other meets so trying to determine which events and which personnel works best is still a work in progress. After looking through all the performances, I was very happy with how the team competed, especially in another cold meet.
CPU PB & All-Time performances: 4 x 100: SB, #6 school history, currently top 50 in Drake standings- 4 x 200: SB, #4 school history- 3000m: Kora, SB, #7- Long Jump: Ava, SB, PR, #2- Discus: Taylor, SB, PR, #1 updates school record — High Jump: Sydney Maue, SB, PR, #3.
CPU boys’ top finishers; 200m dash – Ben Hansen, 5th; 400m dash – Issac Larson, 9th; 800m run – Jonah Salow, 6th; 100m hurdles – Bryce Sandberg, 3rd; 1600m run – Robbie Dillon, 3rd; 3200m run – Eli Larson, 1st; 400m hurdles – Nathan Miller, 2nd; 4x100m relay – CPU, 6th; 4x400m relay, CPU, 2nd; 4x800m relay – CPU, 2nd; 440m SHR – CPU, 4th; 800m SMR – CPU, 6th; 1600m DMR – CPU, 3rd; Discus – Andrew Sholes, 5th; Long Jump – Jackson Brinks, 4th; Shot Put – Andrew Sholes, 3rd.
Head coach Jeff Engen said, “Overall it was a solid night in cool conditions.”
Additional results from the weekAlburnett girls competed at Mid-Prairie on April 21 coming home with a fourth-place team finish.
Top three finishers for the Pirates included Gralynn Martin, 3rd 200m dash; 4x400m relay, 3rd; 4x100 SHR, 1st; Long Jump – Lacey Neighbor, 1st; High Jump – Hailey Carolan, 1st; Discus – Isabelle Graubard, 3rd.
CPU, Central City, North Linn run at Monticello Co-Ed meet on April 21Top finishers for girls include: 100m dash – Grace Kramer, CPU 4th, Emilee Beuter, NL, 6th, Melanie Stoecker, CC 11th; 200m dash – Kylee Shoop, NL 2nd; Kylie Lewis, CPU 4th, Bretlyn Decker, CC 6th; 400m dash – Kamryn Kurt, NL 4th, Lexi Hennick, CC 7th, Madeline Pestka, CPU 9th; 800m run – Madison Bockenstedt, CPU 2nd, Kyla Bildstein, NL 5th, Katie Flitsch, CC 6th; 1500m run – Meghan Wheatley, NL 1st, Kora Katcher, CPU 3rd; 100m hurdles – Caitlin Benesh, NL 2nd, Vanessa Garnett, CPU 6th; 400m hurdles – Caitlin Benesh, NL 2nd, Avery Sweeney, CPU 3rd; 3000m run – Ashley Flansburg, CC 2nd, Emma Wilkerson, CPU 4th, Carly Myers, NL 5th; Long Jump – Ava Maloney, CPU 1st, Skylar Benesh, NL 2nd, Natalie Noonan, CC 6th; High Jump – Sydney Maue, CPU 1st, Emilee Beuter, NL 4th; Shot Put – Taylor Luscomb, CPU 1st, Elizabeth Kilburg, NL 6th, Calie Marsh, CC 9th; Discus – Taylor Luscomb, CPU 1st, Sara Reid, CC 3rd, Elizabeth Kilburg, NL 6th; 4x100m relay – CPU 1st, CC 5th; 4x200 – NL 1st, CPU 4th, CC 6th; 4x400m relay – CPU 1st, NL 2nd, CC 6th; 4x400m relay – CPU 1st, NL 3rd, CC 4th; 4x800m relay – NL 2nd, CPU 3rd; 1600 DMR – NL 1st, CPU 3rd, CC 4th; 4x100 SHR – NL 2nd, CPU 4th.
Central City girls head coach Cindy McCarthy commented, “Thursday at Monticello every relay had season best times. Ashley Flansburg was 3rd in the 3000 with a new PR of 11:46.34. It was nice to get to compete and the girls are improving each meet! Looking forward to a couple more meets next week.”
Thursday, CPU traveled to Monticello and mother nature gave us incredible weather to compete in.” said Engen of CPU, “The boys took advantage of it. There were many PR’s.”
Starting CPU off in the shot put, Seth Werner placed third with a PR throw of 43-08. Andrew Sholes placed third in the discus. The throwers are starting to turn it on at the right time said Engen.
Eli Larson ran a PR in the 3200 with a winning time of 9:34.59. He missed the Drake Blue Standard by .09 of a second. The shuttle hurdle team of Nathan Miller, Kaleb Gent, Nathan Buelow, and Bryce Sandberg had a season PR and placed third. Aaron Kramer ran a phenomenal time of 10.96 in the 100m. That time was a Drake qualifying time.
The distance medley had a great race with Tyler Bark, Ben Hansen, Jack Witte, and Blayze Havel. Blayze’s 800 split was a 2:02.5. They won that race. One of CPU’s freshmen that’s making a big impact is Brecken Andersen. He placed second in the 400m. Bryce Sandberg had his best race of the year in 110 hurdles. He won the event with a time of 16.46.
“Coach Carson is doing an amazing job with our hurdle crew.” said Engen.
Peyton Stowers had a very strong race in the 800. He placed 2nd in the event. Eli had another good race in the 1600, placing 1st with a time of 4.34.00. Our 4X400 relay ran a PR of 3:34.15 placing 1st. They were Jack Witte, Peyton Stowers, Brecken Andersen, and Blayze Havel.
“I couldn’t be happier with the way the boys are competing and improving.” said Engen.
Top Monticello finishers for CC and NL boys include: 100m dash – Christopher Greif, CC 9th; 200m dash – Arwin Betzer, CC 4th; 400m dash – Mason Bechen, NL 3rd, Bob Bechthold, CC 6th; 800m run – Brayden Rickels, CC 8th; 1600m run – Caleb Bildstein, NL 5th, Tristian Dietiker, CC 10th; 110m hurdles – Josh Bean, NL 2nd; 400m hurdles – Josh Bean, NL 2nd, Mekhi Benton, CC 9th; Long Jump – Matthew Klostermann, CC 6th; Shot Put – McClane Rauch, NL 7th, Mekhi Benton, CC 8th; Discus – Grant Rechkemmer, NL 9th, Troy Curtis, CC 10th; 4x100m relay – NL 4th, CC 6th; 4x200m relay – NL 1st, CC 5th; 4x400m relay – NL 2nd, CC 4th; 4x800m relay – NL 3rd, CC 4th; 800 DMR – NL 2nd, CC 5th; 1600 DMR – CPU 1st, NL 2nd, CC 7th.
“Thursday night at Monticello was gorgeous and the times really showed. 10 total PRs for the Lynx boys.” said Collum, “We are currently sitting in the top 24 in the state in nine events with only three meets left until conference, certain events are starting to take shape. We placed third behind Monticello and CPU with 105 points.”
SB & PR: Sprint Med 2nd (PR), 4x800 3rd (PR), Distance Med 2nd (PR), 400 m- Mason Bechen 3rd, 55.08 (PR), 4x200 1st (PR), 110 highs- Josh Bean 2nd. 16.32 (PR), 400 lows- Josh Bean 2nd. 57.40 (PR), 1600 m- Caleb Bildstein 5th, 5:15.42 (PR), 4x100 4th- 46.67 (PR), 4x400 2nd- 3:37.93 (PR).
