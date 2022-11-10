David’s love for broadcasting began before he fully realized that’s what it was. Like a lot of boys growing up, David loved watching professional wrestling on TV.
But instead of jumping off the furniture, emulating the wrestler on TV with a body slam into a pillow, he would pretend to be the announcer.
As he grew older and began to get into sports, David would do the same for football and basketball games he watched.
David Warrington is a Class of 2020 graduate from Central City. He was a three-sport athlete for the Wildcats, competing in football, basketball and track.
During his sophomore football season, he was injured and became a team manager. As a junior, Head Coach Matt Miers realized he could be a long snapper that is not allowed to be hit in the head.
His passion for football never stopped. But a new opportunity that would change his look on the future presented itself when David became the public address announcer for the Wildcat baseball team.
In 2019, near the end of his junior year, a former teammate mentioned to him the morning before their first home game that they needed an announcer and asked if he wanted to do it.
“I was nervous but agreed, and I really enjoyed it.” David said.
In the fall of 2019 when he was a senior, Tanner Carlson, a former teacher, coach, and athletic director at Central City, knew that David had done baseball PA announcing. He asked if Warrington would be interested in trying to announce a game on the Wildcat YouTube channel.
“I announced a junior high and JV football doubleheader between Springville and Central City and loved it. I’ve known that I wanted to be an announcer ever since,” said Warrington.
“Once I graduated, and no longer had three sports in the way of my announcing schedule, I became the sole football announcer, while also doing a lot of the Wildcat basketball games.”
“David is easily one of the best play-by-play announcers I have ever heard. He is smooth and easy to listen to,” Miers said. “People have told me that they get a clear picture of the action. I believe he will do great things on a national scale.”
David had known for quite a while that he wanted to be a Panther and go to the University of Northern Iowa. It was in his blood, with several family members having attended.
“I knew that I wanted to stay close to home and UNI was the perfect choice. It was just a matter of what to do when I got there.”
Originally planning on going into finance, David made a complete 180 after announcing the football games, and decided to go into communications, eventually settling on Digital Media: Journalism as his major.
Currently a senior at UNI, David will be graduating in May. As a Panther, he had the opportunity to announce basketball, softball, soccer and volleyball on their ESPN+/3 platforms.
“The opportunities at Northern Iowa have been incredibly valuable,” David said. “Beforehand, I had only done radio at small high schools, no bigger than 2A. These opportunities gave me great experience to put on my resume that will hopefully put me ahead of the competition when it comes to finding full-time jobs.”
Daivd’s first opportunity to announce came this past February. The University was hosting a three-day, five-team softball tournament in the UNI-Dome, and they needed a host of people to announce games on ESPN3.
“One of my professors, Eric Braley, who is also an announcer at UNI himself, liked my announcing reels when I sent them to him, so he decided to give me a shot at the softball tournament,” David said. “I did much better than he expected, so he has given me more opportunities.”
“I’m the first student they’ve ever let do play-by-play on TV that is a pretty huge honor,” David said.
Since then, he has been asked to do women’s basketball, soccer, and volleyball. In addition, he will cover the men’s basketball season opener against Wartburg on November 7.
“Every time I go to a venue, put on the headset, and call a game, I’m reminded again why I do this. I have a huge passion for sports announcing, which is why I’m willing to work as hard as I can to make this my career,” said Warrington.
Play-by-play is David’s passion and has been his focus for a few years now, and he hopes to make it his career. He also enjoys the writing side of things and has served as a sportswriter for two years for the campus newspaper, the Northern Iowan, where he serves as Sports Editor.
Given the possibilities for employment in the field, and with limited opportunities to choose from, David ideally would like to start out as the football and men’s basketball voice for a smaller college. Such an opportunity would provide great experience and allow him to work his way up in the future.
Knowing that he will need to hone his skills in the field, one thing that he has been working to improve is looking comfortable and confident when he is on camera.
“As someone who started in radio and now does both radio and tv, this has been a big learning curve. I’m also always looking to gain more experience to improve my skills as well as make my resume look more appealing to potential employers,” said Warrington.
Preparation is probably David’s biggest strength. “I work very hard to prepare for my broadcasts, putting every statistic and all relevant information onto my spotting boards so that I’m ready to give an interesting fact whenever the time calls for it.”
This is especially important for TV announcing, since one is not required to be as descriptive compared to radio, giving more time for storytelling instead of just simply saying what is happening.
While at UNI, David has learned a lot from two Panther announcers, Eric Braley and Brad Wells. Both attended UNI and now announce games for the Panthers. Braley handles the volleyball and women’s basketball announcing, while Wells handles the home football games, most of the men’s basketball, as well as working for the Missouri Valley Conference to call games all over the Midwest.
“Both started in the same spot as me and have been able to find a lot of success. There’s no reason to believe I can’t do the same,” said David.
As for David’s future, he does not have anything set in stone yet, but is hoping to find an opportunity doing sports play-by-play, ideally at the collegiate level. This means he may no longer be covering Wildcat football games next season.
“Since I don’t know where I’ll be living and working after I graduate, and it’s quite possible I’ll be out of the state, as well as since it would be hard to make it work even if I was still working in the area,” David said. “If the opportunity presented itself, I’d continue doing the Central City games next fall.”
David feels he has two dream jobs, one realistic and one that is a long shot.
The first one is being hired as the radio voice for football and men’s basketball games at a Division I school.
“Thinking of my ultimate dream job, and this is admittedly a long shot, but I would say being the radio voice for an NFL team while also calling TV games for ESPN. There are a handful of guys currently doing this, such as Bob Wischusen of the New York Jets and Anish Shroff with the Carolina Panthers, and it would be an honor to add my name alongside greats like them,” said David.