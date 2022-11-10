David Warrington
Buy Now

David Warrington and Beth West smile for a photo before a UNI volleyball match this season.

 contributed photo

David’s love for broadcasting began before he fully realized that’s what it was. Like a lot of boys growing up, David loved watching professional wrestling on TV.

But instead of jumping off the furniture, emulating the wrestler on TV with a body slam into a pillow, he would pretend to be the announcer.

Recommended for you