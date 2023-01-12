RANKINGS AND WRESTLING POST SEASON INFO Jan 12, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AlburnettBoys Wrestling dual team ranking IWCOA No. 3Boys bball 2A Bound rankings No. 3North LinnBoys BB Bound No. 4Girls BB IGHSAU 1A No. 3Center Point-UrbanaGirls BB IGHSAU 3A No. 6Girls wrestling post season assignmentsAll three teams will wrestle at Luther College in Decorah in the Region 8 bracket on January 27th starting at 11amBoys wrestlingpost season assignments1A Districts at Denver – NL, CC and Alburnett February 11 at 10am2A Districts at Independence – CPU Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMount Vernon man arrested on theft in first-degree chargesRivals become teammates on the courtJilovec home burns down in holiday fireMargaret Reilly2022 AJ-E Sports Year in Pictures: Winter SportsFree CPR class coming to Cornell College Jan. 28, 20232022 AJ-E Sports Year in Pictures: Fall SportsRegistration open for Linn County Master Gardeners Winter Gardening Fair2022 AJ-E Sports Year in Pictures: Summer SportsRichard 'Dick' Zimmerman Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.