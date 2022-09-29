On a rare occasion this season we had a cancellation when we had some record high temps Tuesday on a day when all four of our area teams were scheduled to run at the CPU invitational.
Alburnett was our only area team who did not get to compete this week due to Tuesday’s cancellation at CPU. But they made the best of it Saturday when they had a practice touring the town of Alburnett. All the kids posed in front of an establishment to show how much they appreciate the community’s support of its cross-country teams.
CENTER POINT-URBANA
9-22 CPU XC at Seminole Valley, CR Kennedy host
Mother nature wasn’t nice to CPU the first part of the week as in weeks past. They were supposed to have their home meet Tuesday but the temps were brutally hot so they had to cancel.
She made up for it on Thursday with perfect weather. The Stormin Pointers were able to get into a meet that day at the Seminole Valley Cross Country Course hosted by CR Kennedy. It was great weather, a great course, and great competition. That all led to phenomenal times and 19 all-time bests.
The girls placed fourth at this large school meet, and were led by Emma Wilkerson placing fourth running a time of 20:01.63. CPU’s second girl was Lily Miller placing 11th with a time of 20:06.49, followed by Deni Katcher (24) with a time of 20:38.73, then Sydney McCormick (28) with a time of 20:55.38 and then Julia Paine (46) with a time of 21:49.92.
Assistant Coach Jeff Engen said, “It’s incredible we have four girls under 21 right now and another getting close. They are legit. I really like where they are at and they continue to get better each week. We can see the confidence building which is fun to watch.”
The boys placed eighth in the meet with seven varsity runners under the 18-minute mark.
The boys have a pack of eight that have pushed each other all season long. So, if someone has an off night, they are still good.
“The pack is getting stronger and it may be getting tighter, it’s an extremely fun group to watch” Engen said, “Their order changes every race. They are pushing each other to get better.”
The boys were led by Cayle Estling (33) time of 17:17.76, Brody Behrens (35) 17:18.71, Casey Kirtz (41) 17:29.86, Isaac Larson (47) 17:33.75, Teegan Fuessley (52) 17:40.41, Carter Easton (55) 17:42.88, and Cooper Grimm (59) 17:50.05.
“Ever since I have been at CPU, I have never seen 7 runners from our school in the 17’s in the same race. The course was extremely fast and legit. The kids are flying and they’re not done yet.”
NORTH LINN
9-24 at Anamosa
The Lynx had a short week due to the cancellation Tuesday at CPU, but Saturday at Monticello offered another opportunity and they made sure it was with the wait with the boys’ team finishing in sixth place, and the girls taking seventh.
All seven boys ran very well and were led by Caleb Bildstein in 17th 18:05, he was followed closely by Levi Benesh in (20) 18:18. Ty Pflughaupt finished in (37) 18:52, Landon Thomsen was (42) 19:01, Sawyer Long took (78) 21:00, and Carter Folkers placed (82) 21:05.
Co-Head Coach Bob Mudd said, “They did really well, the whole boys team ran well. We beat Cascade who is ranked No. 9 in 3A. This was the first time we have been able to beat them in a competition.”
The girls did not have one of their best days finishing in a disappointing seventh place. Meghan Wheatley led the Lynx taking second with a time of 19:47, Bryn Collum was (26) 22:00, Peyton McMahon (31) 22:20, Kenzie Bridgewater (44) 23:58, Carly Ries (50) 24:20, Abby Michael (60) 25:23, Carly Myers (65) 25:39.
“On a good day Meghan can beat the Solon girl, she ran well but just got beat. Overall, it was not one of our better performances.
CC/SPRINGVILLE
9-24 at Anamosa
The combo team of Central City and Springville ran on Saturday at Anamosa with the boys’ team taking top honors in 12th place.
Sophomore Jack Stamp led the charge for the boys placing 26th with a time of 18:31. He was followed by Evan Robertson (32) 18:47, Grant Christian (57) 19:40, Creston Cordes (88) 21:39 and Slayton Straub in 94th with a time of 23:04.
The girls did not place as a team since they only had four runners compete. Leading the way, as she has all season, was Springville junior Kennedy Moore. Kennedy placed in the top 35 in 34th place with a nice time of 22:31. Isabel Guerrero placed 52nd in 24:12, Katelynn Staal was 72nd at 26:13, and Abi Stejskal placed 77th with a time of 27:55.