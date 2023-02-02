JANUARY 24TH ACTION
The Lynx pounce all over the Wildcats
North Linn 81 at Central City 33
North Linn was on the road Tuesday to play Central City who was tied with Alburnett for second place in the Tri-Rivers Conference Western Division race.
The Lynx have been putting a lot of emphasis on their defense lately and it really seems to be paying off. It did in this game for sure as North Linn bottled up a very good Central City offense throughout the entire first quarter.
At the same time, the high octane Lynx offense was running hot scoring 23 first quarter points. By the end of the first it was North Linn 23, Central City 2.
Central City Head Coach Ryan Turner said, “We had nine first quarter turnovers. North Linn is real good, but most of those were caused by us being scared. That can’t happen. We struggled playing a team that makes things hard at all levels of the game.”
The Wildcats fought hard throughout the second quarter playing much better than the first. Although North Linn was able to lengthen their lead, the Wildcats kept the second quarter respectable with the Lynx outscoring them just 18 to 12. By halftime it was 41 to 14.
North Linn stepped on the gas again in the third scoring 23 more and holding the Wildcats to just 10. Heading to the final period the Lynx had a commanding 64 to 24 lead.
The fourth quarter was 17 to 9 with both teams clearing their benches and letting everyone get a chance to play. The final was 81 to 33.
The Lynx were led by Ben Wheatley with 19 points, Tate Haughenbury added 13, Mason Bechen 12, Ty Pflughaupt and Hayden Schmidt 11 each, Breckyn Betenbender 5, Cole Griffith and Jake Van Etten 4 each and both Grant Rechkemmer and Cael Benesh added 1 to the Lynx total.
Mekhi Benton led the Wildcats with 12 points, Aiden Klostermann had 10 and Brayden Rickels added 6. Matthew Klostermann had two and Castor Abernathey accounted for three points.
“They outrebounded us 50-19 and we had 21 turnovers. That is not winning basketball,” Turner said. “Credit to North Linn they are not only talented — they work hard in every aspect of the game. They defend with their feet better than anyone else we play, they move the ball offensively well, and they are elite rebounders. This game hopefully showed us the difference between where we are and where we need to be.”
Alburnett 92 vs Starmont 12
Every single Alburnett player recorded at least two points Tuesday night as they rolled all over the Stars from Starmont.
The Pirates came out of the gate playing superb on both ends of the court takind a commanding 27-3 lead after eight minutes.
They controlled the entire game only allowing Starmont one point in the entire second half.
Jordan Caton led the Pirates with 17 points. Mason Neighbor contributed with 15 and Brayden Osborn scored 14. Brayden also got his first dunk on the season.
The Pirates created 37 turnovers, while only committed three. They had seven blocks, 25 steals, 28 assists and 37 rebounds.
Center Point-Urbana 78 vs South Tama 44
On Tuesday, January 24th the Stormin’ Pointers welcomed South Tama for a WaMaC West matchup at CPU gymnasium. They played two levels as South Tama’s numbers were down, but it didn’t stop our Stormin’ Pointers from earning a program sweep.
In the varsity contest CPU played some of its best defensive efforts of the season, along some hot shooting. After one quarter CPU led 19-15.
The second quarter saw the hot shooting continue and the defensive intensity really pick up only allowing 10 points while scoring 25 points and by halftime they led 44-25.
The third quarter continued to see solid play from the CPU boys and after three quarters the Pointers extended its lead to 60-31. The fourth quarter saw multiple players earn the opportunity on the court with a 78-44 victory.
Statistical leaders were Hunter Holmes with 14 points and 2 rebounds. Easton Tupa scored 12 points and pulled down 3 rebounds. Tucker Clark scored 10 points and had 3 rebounds.
“I was really proud of our boys’ effort tonight, the way they shot the basketball, and how we defended,” Head Coach Mike Halac said. “We felt really good about how we played tonight.”
“Earning the win was really nice, but it was more about us taking care of playing well on the offensive end, and tightening up some things on the defensive end. Both ends of the floor was really good and watching the boys celebrate one another was really enjoyable,” Halac said.
In the 9th/10th game CPU came out very strong early and they did that by defending and running the court hard. After one quarter they led 24-2. The second quarter went the Trojan’s way and by halftime the Pointers led 33-22.
The halftime adjustments were just right and the boys really came out strong and took control of the game. After three they led 56-28, and finished it out winning 69-34.
JANUARY 27TH ACTION
Central City gives Alburnett everything they can handle
Alburnett at Central City
Seems like it’s often closer when these two teams get together in Central City and that was definitely the case Friday night January 27th.
In the first quarter, both teams battled closely as we knew this game would be intense from the beginning, but the Pirates had the early edge 16-12 at the end of the 1st quarter.
The Pirate defense stepped things up a bit in the second quarter, but the Wildcats hung tough as well.
Braydon Osborn hit a big three-point shot right before the half that put the Pirates up by 14 at 34-20.
Osborn had 11 points at the half and was the only player in double digits at that moment. The Pirates also had Central City in a little bit of foul trouble as Matthew Klostermann had two fouls and that would factor into the game later on.
Things changed considerably in the third quarter. Central City opened up the half on a 7-0 run and their defense caused headaches for the Pirates. The Pirates did not score until 2:45 left in the third.
From here, the two teams battled back and forth until the end of the quarter with the Pirates still holding a 41-32 lead. Central City started pressing the Pirates and got the Pirates to start turning the ball over.
At the 6:35 mark, Central City had trimmed the lead to 41-38 and at the 4:43 mark Central City took the lead for the first time since early on (when they had a 3-2 lead) at 45-44.
This lead was short-lived as Grayson Carolan (who had his best game of the year) nailed a three to give the Pirates back the lead at 47-45 (Grayson tied Osborn for the most Pirate points with 15).
Shortly after, Mekhi Benton picked up his fifth foul for Central City with 3:57 to go. Granted, Central City was without one of their best players, but the Wildcats kept up the momentum.
Central City and Alburnett would trade leads a little bit from here and then the Wildcats would eventually grab a four point lead at 54-50 after a Matthew Klostermann bucket with two minutes left to go.
Tytan Bowers hit the next two shots for the Pirates to tie things up with a minute to go at 54 all. M. Klostermann was fouled with just under a minute to play and made two free throws at the line to give Central City their last lead of the game at 56-54.
The Pirates got the ball inside to Tytan again and he calmly went to the line and sank both free throws to tie the game again at 56. The Wildcats put up a three as the shot clock expired (credit to the Alburnett defense on that play), but was no good and went out of bounds.
Alburnett had one last opportunity with 7.5 seconds left and a tie game. Pirates got it down the floor quickly and Baker had a nice run at a layup but was too strong and the putback by Osborn was also too strong. Bowers got the rebound and did put it in, but it was after the buzzer and we went to overtime from there.
It was here that the Wildcats ran out of gas. Alburnett simply dominated the overtime frame outscoring Central City 15-2 and winning 71-58.
Center Point-Urbana 63 at Williamsburg 71
The boys hopped on the big yellow bus for a road Friday night when they faced the defending conference champion Williamsburg Raiders.
After one quarter CPU trailed 13-19, and by halftime they trailed 28-34. The second half was very tight all the way around. Williamsburg went on a mini run and after three quarters CPU trailed 41-49.
The boys made a strong push offeisnvely scoring 22 points in the fourth quarter, but they just couldn’t do enough and lost 63-71.
Head coach Mike Halac said, “We are extremely proud of the boys. Each day we are getting better and better at the right time of year. We are excited to see what we can do next week and going forward.”
In the freshman game CPU led 16-13 after one quarter, and by halftime they held a one point 26-25 lead.
The second half saw more competitive basketball and after three quarters CPU led 41-37. The fourth quarter was high energy and exciting and in the end with the stormin’ Pointers earning a 52-47 victory.
In the sophomore contest fans were in store for some very high level sophomore basketball from both teams. After one quarter CPU led 18-7 and by halftime they led 31-18.
The second half Williamsburg had their runs and after three quarters the Pointers led 42-35. The fourth quarter saw a lot of fouls and the boys were able to knock down enough free throws winning 61-54.
North Linn 78 vs East Buchanan 27
On Friday North Linn hosted a much improved East Buchanan team. North Linn quickly got on top of the Bucs 14-1 as East Buchanan was playing without guard Trystin Russell who was injured.
“Our defense keeps getting better”, said head coach Mike Hilmer. “We are trying to emphasize all the little things that going into winning down the stretch of a long season and the kids are really buying into it”.
The Bucs made a nice run after the slow start and the Lynx lead at the end of the first was 25-9. Another very solid quarter for North Linn in the second was too much for the young Buccaneer team as the Lynx raced out to a 51 to 18 lead at the half.
Tate Haughenbury was on fire as he scored 17 in the first half alone. In the third quarter, East Buchanan came out of the halftime break with some nice adjustments and they did a pretty good job hanging with the Lynx.
In the third it was 14-9 in favor of the Lynx, but the Bucs were playing hard and not giving in.
North Linn cleared their bench in the fourth, but it didn’t seem to matter defensively. The Lynx were really tough in the half court and closed the game on a 13-0 run.
The final score was 78 to 27 in favor of North Linn, but the score wasn’t really indicative of how hard the Bucs battled all night long.
In the latest Bound statistical state rankings, we have multiple teams ranking among the top in the state as of January 29th.
Both Alburnett and North Linn rank in the Top 5 in all classes in multiple categories. Alburnett ranks No. 3 in assists and No. 4 in steals.
North Linn ranks No. 1 in FG% and EFG%. They rank No. 2 FG made and Assists, along with No. 5 in steals.
North Linn leads Class 1A in 3pt%, EFG and FG%. They rank No. 2 in points scored, assists and field goals made, and No. 3 in steals.
Central City ranks No. 2 in free throws made.
In Class 2A, Alburnett ranks No. 1 in assists and with least points allowed. They rank No. 2 in steals and No. 5 in EFG%. Individually Tytan Bower ranks No. 2 in FG% and No. 5 in blocks. Jordan Caton ranks No. 4 in FT%.