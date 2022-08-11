Jill Smith, Sara Reid, Jenna Lemley
L to R; Jill Smith, Sara Reid, Jenna Lemley

 contributed photo

When you live in a small-town atmosphere, and play sports, you will gain friendships with your rivals. When you play with or against those rivals in the same summer league you become more than just rivals, but teammates and friends.

This is the case with three recent area graduates. Sara Reid of Central City, along with Jill Smith and Jenna Lemley of North Linn will continue their academic and athletic careers this fall at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa playing softball for Coach Lindsay Deihl.

