When you live in a small-town atmosphere, and play sports, you will gain friendships with your rivals. When you play with or against those rivals in the same summer league you become more than just rivals, but teammates and friends.
This is the case with three recent area graduates. Sara Reid of Central City, along with Jill Smith and Jenna Lemley of North Linn will continue their academic and athletic careers this fall at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa playing softball for Coach Lindsay Deihl.
For the fourth-year skipper, finding kids that are a good fit, that will buy into the IHCC way, want to be coached, want to be a part of something bigger than themselves and be able to contribute to the program, and want a high level of success are things the Warriors are looking for.
“I felt a connection with all three of them and knew they would be a great addition to what we do here at Indian Hills,” Deihl said. “We are excited to add all of them and think they are going to grow into something great and fit in immediately.”
“A friend of mine that works with Sara had reached out to me about her in the winter of her sophomore year and we started some conversation during her junior season and she came on a visit following her high school season,” said Deihl. “We followed her around all fall as well. Her cousins actually both played here and our in our athletic hall of fame.”
Sara Reid chose Indian Hills because of her family connection, the atmosphere, the campus, and the great coaching staff and feels she will can bring in a strong arm, that is ready to play and compete.
“I had a couple other interested schools that I went and visited, but I found that Indian Hills was the right fit for me,” said Reid.
She feels that getting the opportunity to play with other people gets you out of your comfort zone of just knowing kids from your school. “I think it has made me a better player because of coaches, and the athletes that I played with.”
“Playing travel ball gives kids a great opportunity to see better competition. It helped me a lot with high school ball because of some of the schools we play,” Reid said. “I thought it was really fun getting to play against some of the same girls that I played with in travel. It was super fun and I’m glad I got the chance to play against them.”
“There is no easy road to success and she leads by example,” “Sara has a strong mental capacity for the game and understands the strategy of the game better than most players her age,” Central City head Coach Dave Johnson said. “She is very grounded and is always willing to help out a younger or less experienced player when needed.”
Interest in both Jill and Jenna began at the state tournament in 2021 when Deihl met coach North Linn softball Head Coach Chad Spore. “He was the one that wanted us to put eyes on both Jill and Jenna. We liked both as players as athletes, so it was following their junior season that we began the recruiting process.”
Jill Smith, who was also looking at DMACC and Upper Iowa, and knows that being coachable with a good attitude will be key to her success. “I chose IHCC because it was the perfect fit for me. I like the small-town atmosphere and the competitive energy that Coach Diehl has.”
“Knowing I was going to be roommates with Sara, and playing her in the regional final was pretty cool,” said Smith. “We both batted second so when we were called out for lineups, we gave each other a hug, and same for when we shook hands at the end.”
Jenna really enjoyed the environment and loved the coaches and campus. “I felt it was where I needed to be to continue my journey.” Jenna also was looking at Coe College, but knew once she was on campus, that Indian Hills was the place for her.
All three girls affirm that all the hard work they put into their off-season training, playing in the fall club leagues, and the support of their families made it possible for each of them to fulfill their dreams of playing softball in college.
Jill Smith, who was teammates with Lemley and Reid on the Barracudas softball club travel team for just one season, feels it helped prepare her for challenges that she would face during the season as well as state.
Smith knows playing on different club teams while growing up made her into the player she is now. “Playing with a group of girls who were strangers, who then turned into some of my best friends, was an awesome experience. I learned most of the skills I have now from playing club softball.”
“I think it just made the competition more fun. Like we wanted to beat each other, but after the game we would laugh,” said Lemley. “They have helped me see the game in different ways and learn new skills to improve my game.”
When the girls look back to their high school careers, there usually is a game that will be remembered as their best and worst days on the field.
Reid will always remember the comeback win to beat Springville on senior night. When she looks back on her career the game against Lansing Kee in the first round of regionals stands out. “I didn’t pitch the greatest, and they hit the ball, but I learned that I can’t do everything when I’m pitching.”
Jenna doesn’t have a fondest memory, but has met the most amazing people though this sport and said she wouldn’t change anything about any of the experiences. “I know that every time I had as bad game, I used it as an opportunity to learn from my mistakes, but also learned how to strengthen my mentality when I am on the field,” said Lemley.
Jill said that winning the state championship in 2021 will always be number one for her. “Our team really came together, so it was a lot of fun.”
Her game this season against Xavier will be one she would like to wipe from her memory, even though it turned out to be the turning point for her late in the season. “I wasn’t hitting very well at the time, and I just couldn’t figure out what was wrong. My last at bat my shoulder slipped out and I ended up flying out. That was a super frustrating experience for me. But I learned that I just needed to relax and my hitting would sort itself out. A couple games later my swing was fixed.”
“Both girls are perfect college prospects, they are intelligent, they’re coachable, they work hard, each can play multiple positions and boy can they hit,” said Spore.
A balance in life is needed if you want to be successful in life and sports. All three were multi-sport athletes throughout their high school careers, along with many more extra-curricular activities. These participations outside of sports helped mold them into the young ladies they are today and prepared them for the future.
Sara started playing softball at a very young age. Throughout high school she was a four-sport athlete playing in volleyball, basketball, track and softball.
“My family played a big part in my career, whether it was my mom taking me to travel tournaments, to my dad and brother coming to watch me play,” said Reid.
Jill first picked up a bat at age four and has been hooked ever since. During her high school days, she was heavily involved in multiple extra-curricular activities which included FFA, FBLA, FCA, student council, national honor society, track, volleyball, and of course, softball.
“My family has played the biggest role in my softball career. They invested so much time, effort, and money so I could reach my goal of playing college softball. They have always believed in me and pushed me to be my best,” said Smith.
“Since I met Jill, it was clear she wanted to be great. She is really ready to be pushed at a higher level, and Lindsay will do that for her at IHCC,” said Spore. “Sometimes Jenna gets overlooked. A lot of that is because we have had some kids putting up gaudy numbers the past few years. Jenna has been right in middle of that, playing the most physically demanding position.”
Lemley has been playing softball since she was big enough to hold a bat. “I had a hard time finding my softball “home” (as catcher) and I think the struggle led me exactly where I was meant to be.”
Jenna knows she could never have been in the place where she is at without her parents. “My family has made a huge impact on my softball career. My parents gave up a lot and worked so hard for me to get where I am. If they hadn’t, I would be a completely different person.”
Prior to this, Coach Spore coached four girls that chose Indian Hills. Now you can make that six. All of them flourished there. Two of them will be on UNI’s roster in 2023. Every single one of them enjoyed their time at IHCC.