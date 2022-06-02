NORTH LINNMay 23 at Maquoketa Valley (DH) North Linn opened the season with a dominating 14-0 five inning win over the Wildcats of Maquoketa Valley. Ellie Flanagan pitched a one hitter, as well the hit was a well placed bunt. She had 10 strikeouts and no walks. Maquoketa Valley was not able to hit any balls into the outfield off of Ellie In game two, Kylie Munson in her first varsity start threw a 1-run 2-hit ball game in the 15-1 four inning win. The Lynx put up four runs in the bottom of the first, added five more in the third and six more in the fourth for the win. Head coach Chad spore said, “Our pitchers (Ellie, Kylie and Sam West) have all worked extremely hard all winter and have all made big gains on the mound” May 26 vs Central City (DH) The Lynx won both games in the double header 5-0 and 4-3. Ellie Flanagan started the first game pitching five scoreless innings. She also threw the last six innings of game two. For the two games, Flanagan had 17 strikeouts, and allowed only two hits in 11 total innings. “Ellie has taken another big step this year. More speed, more control and more stamina.” Spore said, “The experience she gained last year from her failures and successes will make a big difference for her throughout the long season.” Double header highlight; Kenzie Bridgewater went 4/6 with two doubles, three runs and two SB; Jill Smith was 4/7 with three doubles and five RBI. “Our team was really ready for this challenge with a high-level pitcher. I was really impressed with our at bats overall.” Said Spore. May 27 vs Cascade Ellie Flanagan took the mound again for the Lynx, only allowing one hit in seven innings, with 11 strikeouts in the Lynx 6-1 win. Jenna Lemley and Skylar Benesh both had a homerun. “I think our team was a little surprised by how much the young pitcher from Cascade had improved. We had a little trouble with her, some due to our discipline at the plate, some due to her improvement.” Said Spore. May 28 at Jesup Tournament The Lynx ended their busy seven game week going 2-0 at the Jesup tournament with a 14-0 win over Janesville, and a 8-1 win over Vinton-Shellsburg. In the game against Janesville, freshman Kylie Munson threw a no hitter with nine strikeouts in her third varsity start. Both Addie Cira and Ellie Flanagan went 2 for 3 with three RBI each. Eighth grader Peyton McMahon had her first varsity base hit. In the game against Vinton-Shellsburg, Evy Robinson and Allie Haughenbury both went 2/3 and both had a triple. Allie had 3 RBIs. “This was a busy first week with 7 varsity games. The players earned their two days off (Sunday and Monday). This is the second year in a row that the winter work by our pitchers is outperforming initial expectations. Not our expectations, but for the casual observer,” said Spore.
ALBURNETTThe Pirates open the season going 5-1 in its first week, with their only loss coming to Jesup at the J-Hawks home tournament on Saturday.
May 25 vs Marion
The Pirates home opener was full of excitement, but in the end the Alburnett held onto an 8-7 win to open up their 2022 season.
The Pirates scored one run in the bottom of the first. Both teams were able to put two runs each in the fourth.
After giving up another run in the top of the fourth the Pirate bats came alive scoring five runs to take a comfortable 8-3 lead into the fifth.
Marion did not fold, scoring one run in the top of the inning. Alburnett was unable to answer, keeping the momentum with Marion, who took it into the sixth inning where they put three runs across the plate. Both defenses did their job in the seventh resulting in a Pirates win.
Head coach Nate Robertson said, “It was a great way to open the season for us. Marion is a solid team and it’s always fun to compete against coach Fruehling and Marion. I was a little worried with the lack of practice time we have had as a complete team, but we came out and competed.”
May 26 vs East Buchanan (DH)
The Pirates opened up its conference season with two wins over the Bucs from East Buchanan 13-6 and 5-0 Thursday night. Sophomore Izzy Graubard took the mound in game one striking out the first two batters.
Following a pop-up by Gralynn Martin, Lacey Neighbor hits one past the SS into the gap for a single. Caves hits a grounder past the second baseman for another single.
Following a Neighbor steal, Izzy hits another single, Neighbor scores. Lonna Wickman grounds out scoring Caves from third. 2-0 Pirates after one.
Both teams put up a run in the third. East Buc added one more in the top of the fourth. But Alburnett answered with three. The Pirates’ bats and aggressive play led to three more runs in the fifth and four more in the bottom of the sixth to seal the win.
Games two saw better defensive play from both teams with the Pirates blanking East Buc 5-0.
“It was nice to get both wins while still being able to give our No. 1 pitcher a rest.” Robertson said, “In game two I thought we did some good things. Alicia Heft threw really well tonight.
May 28 at Jesup Tournament
Against Jesup, both teams were able to produce runs up in every other inning, but a three run sixth from Jesup gave them the 7-4 win.
“We battled against a solid Jesup squad, but we made some base running errors which we cannot make if we want to win. My hope is we will see Jesup again in the postseason when it really counts.”
In game two, they played Denver, coming away with a dominating 9-1-win, scoring four runs in both the second and fifth innings going 4-1 in the first week of the season.
“Overall, I am proud of how the girls have come out and competed in week one” Robertson said, “We have plenty of things to work on but we finished the week like I thought we would. We have to get geared up because next week is another grinder.”
CENTER POINT-URBANAMay 23 vs Williamsburg
Not many eighth graders get the opening season nod from their head coach, but that is exactly what the CPU head coach did when he put the ball into Ella Simon’s glove to start the 2022 season. Pitching seven strong innings and a 8-1 Stormin’ Pointer win.
Ella Simon said, “I was excited to get the opportunity to start the first game of the season against a top ranked team in Williamsburg and get the W. Not many eighth graders get this chance.”
This CPU team is young but ready to play. Freshman Mya Hillers connected with a three-run homerun with four RBI. Freshman Addie Wade provided the game winning hit.
Williamsburg came back in game two to take a 15-6 win. CPU’s game against Beckman Catholic on May 26 was canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.
CENTRAL CITYMay 23 vs Cal-Wheatland
The Wildcats opened their 2022 season with two solid wins, 4-0 and 6-0. In game one senior Sara Reid pitched six innings with 12 strikeouts. She also had two hits, one run, an RBI and a homerun.
Senior Hannah Kramer had one hit and two RBI. Sophomore Isabell Whitson had two hits. Bailie Weber, Cami Ellis, Lucy Smith and Bella Damm each had one hit in the win.
In game two Reid pitched another solid game going seven innings with eight more strikeouts. Senior Natalie Noonan stole the show on offense with three hits, two runs, two RBI including a double and triple. Smith had another nice game with two additional hits.
May 25 vs West Branch
The Wildcats continued their winning ways blanking the Bears from West Branch 7-0 on Wednesday night. Reid took the mound again with a six inning 11 strikeout game.
Weber, Noonan and Reid all shined at the plate with three hits each. Whitson contributed with two hits of her own. Ellis and Noonan led the team with two RBI each.
May 26 at North Linn
The Wildcats are a much-improved team and it showed Thursday night when they traveled to Troy Mills to take on the Lynx. Even though they came away with two losses, both games were very competitive. North Linn took game one 5-0, but in game two the Wildcats made a game of it with North Linn getting the go ahead run in the bottom of the seventh for a 4-3 win. No stats were available in time for production.
May 28 Wildcat Home Tournament
The Wildcats hosted its own tournament on Saturday with Clayton Ridge, Davenport Central and Midland. Unfortunately, no game stats or highlights were available in time for production. We do know that the Wildcats beat Clayton Ridge 14-1.