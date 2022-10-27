CENTER

POINT-URBANA 10-17 vs Hampton-Dumont-CAL The 17-17 Stormin’ Pointers opened up Class 3A region 4 play against the 5-24 Bulldogs from Hampton winning in three sets 25-10, 25-13, 25-23. With the win they will move onto the semi-finals with the chance to make it to the state tournament.

