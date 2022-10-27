CENTER
POINT-URBANA 10-17 vs Hampton-Dumont-CAL The 17-17 Stormin’ Pointers opened up Class 3A region 4 play against the 5-24 Bulldogs from Hampton winning in three sets 25-10, 25-13, 25-23. With the win they will move onto the semi-finals with the chance to make it to the state tournament.
Sophomore Logan Keller with her 18 team leading assists led the CPU offense providing her teammates with perfectly placed balls for some easy points. Sophomore Addy Tupa took advantage of Logan’s nice sets with a team high 11 kills. Also benefiting from Keller’s play was sophomore Sydney Maue who had nine kills.
The Stormin’ Pointers had nine aces on the night, with Keller’s three leading the team.
Defensively it was the Tupa/Keller show with each having 11 digs. Sophomore Gracie Hoskins contributed with nine digs. CPU also had four blocks, one each from Tupa, Maue, senior Allison Pollock and junior Paige Foltz.
10-19 vs Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Coming into the match against CGD head coach Michelle Halac knew her team would have to play the best game of the season and more in order to knock off the 24-3 Cowgirls from Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. And that is exactly what they did upsetting the Cowgirls in three sets 25-20, 29-27, 25-12.
“They have two great outside hitters who can hit at good angles, mixing great shots and tips unexpectedly,” Halac said. “We had to key in on them, but our biggest thing was taking care of us, limiting our mistakes. Run our offense the way we want and take care of the ball in the fashion we wanted.”
“They have worked so hard and battled so hard to get to this point,” coach Michelle Halac said. “A lot of things clicked for us tonight. We didn’t pump the brakes after we won the first two sets and instead hit the gas pedal. I couldn’t be prouder of these girls tonight.”
“In the last set versus Clarion, the girls came out with their foot on the gas pedal; fighting and continuing to earn every point. We got off to a great start and didn’t look back,” said Halac.
“We’re looking forward to playing Union on Tuesday night,” Halac said. “We know they’re a great team and we’re definitely not looking past them. I know these girls are looking forward to the challenge.”
“Both nights our girls came out with determination, excitement and focus,” Halac said, “Both Monday and Wednesday we had some close sets where we were down at the end of the set and battled back for the win, what a great experience each of those was. It definitely showed our resiliency and ability to continue to battle in every situation.”
CENTRAL CITY
10-17 vs Lone Tree 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-16)
The Wildcats played a pretty good match overall. Each set they slowly pulled away and won by a comfortable margin 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-16)
Bailee Weber and Ali Fritcher both had good nights hitting, Belle Whitson did a great job managing the offense, and they had a good night of passing overall as well.
10-19 vs Highland
Central City got off to a slow start in set one against Highland Wednesday night, but were able to come together to take the next three sets. 3-1 (21-25, 25-13, 25-12, 25-15)
The win advanced them onto the semi-final round on Monday, October 24 where they will play the No. 1 Class 1A team in the state in Springville on their home court at 7pm.
In the first set Highland came out with more energy and played better as a team than the Wildcats. After taking a 5-3 lead, Ali Fritcher put a stop to their run with a kill to tie the match followed by a really nice tap over the net for the Wildcats first lead 6-8.
But Highland battled back, taking back the lead at 8-6. From that point on in the set, they controlled the game eventually taking the set 25-21.
Set two started like set one with Highland controlling the match taking another early lead 4-2. Central City was finally able to get their game going with some really good communication and some tough defensive play at the net from Bailee Weber giving them the lead at 10-7. Highland attempted a comeback but once again it was senior Ali Fritcher who put a stop with some great serves and a block from Belle Whitson giving the Wildcats a 19-12 lead, eventually winning set two 25-23.
Assistant Coach Randy Clark said, “We had a rough start against Highland in the 1st set and never recovered. Credit to Highland for playing better than their record indicated. Going into the second set, we knew we had to clean up our side of the net and challenge them more on defense.”
From that point on, the Wildcats were much better about getting the ball across the net and putting themselves in a position to score points. Highland has a good hitter on the outside that they knew needed to be stopped in order to win the match.
Central City would take both set three and four to secure the win, moving them into the semi-finals.
“We did a good job containing her overall, and not giving away any big swings or long scoring runs for them.” Clark said, “We also had some other accomplishments on the night. Bailee broke the single season kills record in this match, and Belle ended up breaking the assists in a single match record as well.”
ALBURNETT
9-17 Class 2A Region 6 round one at East Buchanan
The Pirates 2022 season may have come to an end Monday night at East Buchanan with its 1-3 (14-25, 20-25, 25-17, 24-26) loss to the Bucs, but it was not without a fight. The Pirates did not beat themselves, East Buc just played better at key points in the sets to take the win.
The Pirates came out of the gate playing with some fire tonight taking a 4-2 lead following a kill from junior Ally Olmstead followed by two aces, one from junior Peyton Scott. Olmstead added her second kill of the set from a nice assist from senior Ava Armon giving them an early 6-2 lead.
The Bucs responded tying the score at 7-7, Ally responded with her third kill of the set followed by an Alivia Miller block giving the Pirates a 9-7 lead. East Buc answered, going on a roll of their own taking the lead at 11-14.
The Pirates struggled at that point in the set and were not able to get back the momentum losing set one 14-25.
Like in set one, the Pirates came out after the break taking another early lead. Senior, Cutter Shefelbine helped the Pirates go on a 6-0 run with a kill, along with a couple real nice assists.
“They were always doubling, sometimes tripling Ally. Everyone knew she was getting it. Ally was making athletic plays all night at the net. They were keying on her the whole game and it gave us opportunities at the other spots. Luckily, those hitters were producing.” said head coach Chaddwick Plotz.
The Bucs narrowed the lead to 6-3, but another great play from Cutter, and Olmstead with one of her team high 13 kills extended the Pirate lead to 10-5. East Buc answered with a run of their own to make it 10-8.
Following a Pirate timeout, the Bucs momentum continued taking its first lead of the set, 14-13. Cutter stopped the run an ace, along with some real good team play got the Pirates playing better, but the Bucs responded taking the set 25-20.
Plotz said, “Breanne gave a bit of a speech before the start of our third set, and we made some changes accordingly. We started playing with more energy and hustle winning set three. This is what leaders do, and Breanne showed that quality tonight when we needed it.”
The Bucs got the first point of set three, but Alburnett answered, going up. Scott answered with a nice roll shot over the net giving them a 5-2 lead. A Pirate block followed by a huge ace from Olmstead put the Pirates up 7-3.
Both teams traded points with back-to-back blocks. An ace from senior Kathryn Coufal, and kills from Coufal and Scott made the score 14-10. Ally had another block, followed by a nice hit from junior Savannah Caves that gave the Pirates 17-12 lead.
East Buc called a timeout trying to stop the bleeding, but the Pirates did not allow them to get their game going taking set three 25-17.
Both teams played excellent in set four, with neither team able to get any run going for the entire set. A few less mistakes from East Buc gave them the set, and match win 26-24.
“All of us thought it was going to a fifth set. It is really tough to fight back down 0-2 in the opponent’s home court, but the ladies did just that tonight,” Plotz said, “The last game we didn’t lose because of something we were not doing, East Buc had to beat us. I could not be prouder of our effort tonight.”
NORTH LINN
10-17 vs Maquoketa Valley
The Lynx opened up Class 1A Region 6 play hosting the Wildcats from Maquoketa Valley. North Linn cruised to a 3-1 match win (25-21, 25-13, 24-26, 25-14).
Once again, the Lynx came out focused in the match. They have been playing some of their best volleyball over the last couple weeks and it carried over tonight.
North Linn’s serving was aggressive and their balanced attack was too much for Maquoketa Valley. With the win, the Lynx moved onto round two where they will host East Buchanan on Thursday night.
Match Statistics: assists – Addison Cira 34, Evalyn Robinson, Macy Boge one; kills – Macy Boge 12, Caitlin Benesh 10, Skylar Benesh 6, Teagan Liebe 5, Emilee Beuter 4, Addison Cira 1; aces – Caitlin Benesh 5, Evalyn Robinson 4, Addison Cira 2, Allie Haughenbury 1; digs – Evalyn Robinson 24, Addison Cira 16, Allie Haughenbury 12, Caitlin Benesh 11, Teagan Liebe 9, Skylar Benesh 7, Macy Boge 6; blocks – Emilee Beuter 3, Macy Boge, Skylar Benesh, Caitlin Benesh, Addison Cira 1.
10-19 vs Ed-Co
North Linn hosted Edgewood-Colesburg in the quarter-final round of the Class 1A Region 6 match on Wednesday night with the winner moving on to the semi-finals against North Cedar.
After getting out to a two-set lead 25-21, 25-13, Ed-Co battled back to take the final three sets for the road win 18-25, 24-26, 13-15.
In the final two sets both teams played well making it an exciting match for the fans with plenty of action. Neither team was able to gain more than a four-point lead in both sets.
In the end, it was Ed-Co who made fewer mistakes, and found more open spots which gave them the win.
Head Coach Jennifer McNeill said, “We started out very strong in this match. Unfortunately, in the last three sets we struggled to get momentum going. The girls gave it their all and left everything on the court. I’m so proud of the way they battled but unfortunately, we lost out on another close match with Ed-Co.”
Match Statistics: assists – Addison Cira 39, Caitlin Benesh 3, Evalyn Robinson, Macy Boge 1; kills – Caitlin Benesh 14, Teagan Liebe 12, Macy Boge 8, Emilee Beuter, Skylar Benesh 6, Addison Cira 2; aces – Evalyn Robinson 4, Macy Boge, Addison Cira 1; digs – Evalyn Robinson 25, Addison Cira 19, Skylar Benesh 16, Caitlin Benesh 14, Allie Haughenbury 12, Macy Boge, Teagan Liebe 2; blocks – Emilee Beuter 9, Teagan Liebe 4, Macy Boge 3, Caitlin Benesh 2, Skylar Benesh, Addison Cira 1.
Season Highlights: Senior Addison Cira surpassed 500 career assists. Emilee Beuter broke the school record for blocks in a season.
“Our four seniors were excellent leaders this season. They pushed everyone to do their best while still making sure everyone had fun. They’ve definitely left their mark on our program.” said McNeill.