This is a great opportunity to raise funds for the CPU! Even if you don’t know much about wrestling you can learn a lot by helping the CPU Wrestling Team out!

The CPU wrestling team has been given the opportunity to be a host club for the upcoming Hawkeye Nationals Wrestling Tournament (Midwest Wrestling Tour) to be held at Alliant Energy PowerHouse on December 17-18. This event was formerly held in Dubuque Five Flag Arena. The Tournament and Event Coordinator will pay the Host Club $5000 for manning and assisting with the tournament for both Saturday and Sunday sessions.

