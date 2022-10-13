This is a great opportunity to raise funds for the CPU! Even if you don’t know much about wrestling you can learn a lot by helping the CPU Wrestling Team out!
The CPU wrestling team has been given the opportunity to be a host club for the upcoming Hawkeye Nationals Wrestling Tournament (Midwest Wrestling Tour) to be held at Alliant Energy PowerHouse on December 17-18. This event was formerly held in Dubuque Five Flag Arena. The Tournament and Event Coordinator will pay the Host Club $5000 for manning and assisting with the tournament for both Saturday and Sunday sessions.
They are in need of the full volunteer commitment of 40 parents within the Pointers Youth Club, Middle School Wrestling, and CPU High School Wrestling. CPU High Schools Wrestlers will help with mat set up on Friday night and will fill in for Sunday sessions. Funds will go directly to Pointers Youth Club to pay for continued training opportunities such as camps and clinics benefitting all wrestling levels at CPU.
This is a great opportunity for the Club to generate funds annually as Hawkeye Nationals are in contract with Alliant Energy PowerHouse for several years. This is also a tournament to showcase our youth wrestling talent and a great team bonding opportunity.
They are seeking volunteers on both Saturday and Sunday, December 17 to 18. The tournament days will go from 8 AM to 8 PM.
If interested and able, please email Kurt at kmcgonegle@cottongallery.com by October 9, 4 PM. If they do not have enough volunteers, the privilege of hosting this tournament will be given to another area club.