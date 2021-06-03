AlburnettThe Lady Pirates opened up their 2021 season with two wins against Easton Valley at the Martin Sports Complex winning game one 6-0 thanks to a shutout by junior pitcher Hailey Carolan who racked up 13 strikeouts with only three base on balls in seven strong innings.
Easton Valley pitchers could not find the plate for most of game one and the Pirates took advantage creating 13 walks resulting in five of the six runs. Senior Madison Graubard, fresh off a state track appearance, provided the lone RBI in the game.
The Pirates backed their game one win with an 11-1-win courtesy of an outstanding freshman debut by Izzy Graubard who pitched six solid innings not giving up a run with four strikeouts with no balls and an aggressive mindset on the offensive end from solid hitting up and down the line up with 10 of the 13 players getting a hit. Megan Neighbor, who earlier competed at the Regional golf finals had two runs along with two hits. Freshman Izzy Graubard was at it again in game two, but this time from the defensive side with two hits and three RBI’s.
The Alburnett boys also hosted Easton Valley but came up just short of the win losing 4-3. No stats were available in time for production due to the revised print schedule with the upcoming holiday.
Center Point UrbanaBoth of the Stormin’ Pointers baseball and softball teams started off their 2021 season on May 24. The boys played at W-SR where they fell 4-1. The girls played a double header at Williamsburg losing two real close games, 3-2 and 7-6. Stats were not available for either game in time for print production due to the revised schedule this week.
Central CityCentral city opened up their season with road games at Calamas-Wheatland on May 24. The boys fell to the Warriors 13-0. Game stats were not available in time for production.
The girls’ softball team played a double header winning game one 10-0, but fell to Calamas 5-1 in game two. The Wildcats came out of the gate on fire in game one racking up 18 hits including a home run by junior Sarah Ashley who drove in five RBI’s. This was more than enough for Wildcat starting pitcher Sara Reid who pitched seven solid innings. Reid had 11 strikeouts and did not allow a walk in the win.
North LinnNot many first-year coaches come into a program so steeped with tradition and winning as new Lynx softball coach Chad Spore comes in and his girls did not disappoint in their opening games of the 2021 season with back-to-back no hitters.
On May 24 the Lynx hosted Maquoketa Valley and from the opening pitch left no doubt that they had one goal in mind... a state title.
Ellie Flanagan (caught by Addie Cira) and Maddie Stepanek (caught by Jenna Lemley) both threw no hitters tonight. Stepanek’s no hitter was assisted by two sliding catches in right field by senior Livvie Rauch.
NL never looked back after the third batter in the first game, Jill Smith got the green light on a 3-0 pitch and took it well over the center field wall. Coach Spore was able to get all of his players in the games which is a great way to start the season. Get them in the action early in season and it will pay off big time later if they are needed to come in during the season.
The North Linn boys baseball team opened their season hosting Maquoketa Valley on May 24. All-stater Austin Hilmer took to the mound and worked four quick innings to pick up the win. The Lynx got out to a quick 8-1 lead but the Wildcats didn’t give in and fought back late in the game. North Linn was able to use four pitchers in the game as they were looking to get a lot of experience early in the season for some young arms. Jarin Peyton and Cael Bridgewater led the way for the offense with two hits apiece.
Game two of the DH and eighth grader Mason Bechen got the start for the Lynx. He threw four shutout innings to pick up the win. He also picked up two hits and two RBI’s on his first taste of varsity baseball. The Lynx got out to a quick 6-0 lead and held out for a 6-2 win to pick up the conference sweep. Hilmer and Gunner Vanourney added a pair of hits as well.
North Linn hosted Jesup in a rematch of last year’s 2A District Championship game on May 25. North Linn got out to a quick 6-1 lead, but Jesup continued to claw back in this game. Jesup tied the game up 6-6 in the third inning. The Lynx retook the lead 8-6 in the fifth inning on a clutch double by catcher Alex Sturbaum. Jesup again answered on a towering two-run home run by Brodie Kresser. Jesup took the lead 9-8 in the seventh inning. North Linn was able to put a rally together in the seventh. With one out and the bases loaded, sophomore Corbin Woods hit a game winning single. It was a very exciting back and forth game, neither team was willing to give in. Vanourney threw just over five innings and Woods came in relief to pick up the win for the Lynx. North Linn advances to 3-0 on the season.