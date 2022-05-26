The 2022 season kicked off this week with three of our area teams getting its first action of the season. Here is a quick recap of opening week.
ALBURNETTMay 17 vs. Central City
The Pirates hosted TRC rival Central City taking both double header games. The boys played three games in its first week of the season going 2-1.
In game one against the Wildcats the Pirates made easy work blanking the Cats 10-0 in five innings. Game two, they won 13-3 in five innings. Game stats for both games were not available in time for production.
May 20 at CPU
The boys fell to the Stormin Pointers 13-3 in six innings. No game stats were available in time for production.
CENTER POINT-URBANAThe boys kicked off its 2022 season going 4-0 in week one with wins over Waverly-Shell Rock, Benton Community and Alburnett. The Pointers scored in high double digits in all four games outscoring their opponents 57-21.
May 16 vs. W-SR
The Pointers opened up the season with a 12-4 win against the Go-Hawks. Small ball was the key to this win with CPU connecting on five singles and two doubles. Sophomore Drake VanGorder led the team with four RBI’s. Junior Ben Hakert helped with three of his own.
May 17 at Benton
The boys traveled west to take on rival Benton in a double header taking home wins in both games 15-5 and 17-9. In game one the boys scored nine runs in the last two innings to steal the win 15-5. Hakert had three more hits along with three RBI’s. Senior Braylon Havel struck out 10 batters.
In game two, the Pointers scored in six of its seven innings to take home game two 17-9 in seven innings. Sophomore DH Riley Schutte was the star of the night going 2-4 at the plate with three RBI’s. In both games the Pointers used three pitchers to seal the victories.
May 20 vs. Alburnett
The Pointers wrapped up its week with a dominating 13-3 win against the Pirates of Alburnett on May 20th. Harkert continued to have an impressive week one with five more RBI’s, three hits and two runs. Once again the Pointers used a three-man rotation for pitching with sophomore Schutte, and juniors Jaden Patterson and Brady Borkgren pitching the middle and final innings.
CENTRAL CITYMay 19, Central City vs. Springville
The Wildcats bounced back with a vengeance against the Orioles dominated both double header games.
In game one, the Wildcats found themselves behind 4-2 after four innings, but the bats came alive in the first and sixth scoring seven and five runs respectively to take a 14-4 win.
Game two, Central City kept its momentum going, scoring four runs in the first and five in the second, along with one in the third to take a 9-0 lead into the fourth. Springville scored three runs but it was not enough as the Wildcats won game two 14-3 in five innings.