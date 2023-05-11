Never in their wildest dreams could the Alburnett Middle School Archery teams script a better ending than what they accomplished at this year’s 2023 NASP® Western Nationals Bullseye and IBO 3D Challenge held at the Mountain America Center in Sandy, Utah on May 11th-13th.

Not only did the Middle School Bullseye and 3D teams compete, but they both will now move on to the Worlds qualifier on June 8th through the 10th at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with their outstanding finishes.

