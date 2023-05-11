Never in their wildest dreams could the Alburnett Middle School Archery teams script a better ending than what they accomplished at this year’s 2023 NASP® Western Nationals Bullseye and IBO 3D Challenge held at the Mountain America Center in Sandy, Utah on May 11th-13th.
Not only did the Middle School Bullseye and 3D teams compete, but they both will now move on to the Worlds qualifier on June 8th through the 10th at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with their outstanding finishes.
The IBO 3D team finished in third place out of 28 schools with two individual World qualifiers in Evan Burns and Jack Frey. Evan finished ranked second out of 245 middle school boys and Jack placed sixth.
After taking home top honors and other multiple awards at the state tournament, Alburnett’s Trenton Abel also became a World Team qualifier with his seventh-place finish in the 3D high school division. Joining him was Natalia Zerba with a 10th place finish out of 128 elementary kids.
Neither Frey nor Burns were done yet and neither was the Alburnett Bullseye team. After placing sixth in IBO 3D, Jack came out in the Bullseye class and with a score of 296, took home the 2023 Western Nationals title in first place out of 377 middle school boys. Evan was also on target again, taking home the runner-up spot with a score of 291.
They were not done yet; Anson Ford also became a Worlds qualifier with his 41st place finish. With a team score of 3256, the Bullseye team finished in fifth place out of 27 teams, qualifying them for the World team qualifier.
The journey began early last fall when our area schools began their archery seasons. After successful tournaments throughout the winter, it all accumulated on March 4th and 5th at the 2023 State Tournament held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds where state archers had the opportunity to qualify for the Western Nationals.
We had multiple athletes from Alburnett, Center Point-Urbana and North Linn compete, along with some kids from Springville who shined. CPU had two archers who excelled in both the high school and middle schools’ divisions with HS archer Dakota Johnson taking home 31st place in the boys Bullseye class with a score of 282. His score ranked 12th in the 11th grade class and 47th overall.
Middle schooler Emily Mourlam took home ninth place in the Bullseye division with a score of 284. She followed that performance up with a score of 264 in the IBO 3D class for 40th place. She finished 20th in the 8th grade class and 112 overall.
North Linn also had two kids represent their school with top finishes in the Bullseye Challenge in Nash Pillard, Elem 39th 256 and Presley Thatcher, HS 19th 279.
Congratulations also go out to the Springville High School team who took third place in the IBO 3D division. Cali Olson placed fourth in the 3D Middle Schools Girls Division.
Listed below is a complete list of our remaining Alburnett archers and their individual finishes.
ALBURNETT
MS BULLSEYE CHALLENGE
Ellie Schrader, 43rd 274, Ben Hunt, 61st 274, Raegan Miene, 62nd 271, Thomas Rubocki, 90th 269, Landon Lathrop, 107th 266, Azra Wagner, 103rd 264, Bristol Nannelli, 11th 263, Henry Abel, 183rd 257, Brandilynn Stewart, 159th 254, Jaxson Martin, 216th 253, Marie Candler, 181st 250, Milo Smith-Scott, 243rd 248, Luke Baxter, 266th 244, Miles Groen, 375th 242, Jackson Scott, 296th 238, Josey Rollinger, 251st 236 and Wyatt Olinger, 332nd 228.
IBO 3D CHALLENGE
Ben Hunt, 38th 271, Ellie Schrader, 38th 265, Jaxson Martin, 58th 265, Anson Ford, 58th 265, Azra Wagner, 64th 256, Landon Lathrop, 93rd 256, Bristol Nannelli, 79th 252, Thomas Rubocki, 123rd 248, Miles Groen, 150th 242 and Henry Abel, 229th 197.