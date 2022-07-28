The Lynx were the 2A champions in 2019 and 2021, and 2A runners-up in 2020. In 2022 they moved to class 1A and made its fourth straight state appearance, this time taking home a fourth-place finish after its 6-2 loss in the state semifinals to Martensdale-St. Mary.
As North Linn coach Chad Spore will attest, defending a state softball title is a tough assignment. Ignore the fact his Lynx moved down a class from 2A to 1A. Forget the notion that being ranked No. 1 from start to finish should automatically deter all-comers. In making the drive to Fort Dodge, Spore understood well; achieving back-to-back status would be a daunting task.
Top-seeded entering the tournament, with a record of 32-8, the Lady Lynx had laid the groundwork during the regular season. They made short work of Mason City Newman Catholic in the opening round, cruising to a 10-0 rout in four innings. Junior Ellie Flanagan threw a one-hit shutout while adding two home runs with four RBIs in the lopsided affair. Runs were also driven in by seniors Sydney Smock and Jenna Lemley, as well as freshman Kenzie Bridgewater. “This was a team win with everybody contributing,” said Smock.
“We made some fixes this week with our hitting,” said Spore. “We are blessed to have an experienced lineup. Coming here they are not full of nerves and just take care of business.”
But in the semifinal round the next day fifth-seeded SE Warren spoiled what would have been a Lynx appearance in the championship game for a fourth year in a row. The Warhawks were the superior unit in the nightcap, tallying runs in four different innings and out-scoring NL by a 6-2 margin.
Down 4-1 in the bottom of the third, the Lynx rallied when Lemley squeezed home sophomore Skylar Benesh for a second run. With runners on second and third with no outs NL appeared to have set the table for a rally. But steely Warhawk hurler Alivia Ruble knuckled down, retiring nine of the last 11 Lynx batters to send NL into the consolation bracket to vie for a bittersweet third-place bronze trophy.
“We try hard as a staff to get the girls to understand how hard (this tournament) is, and to be grateful for the successes they have had,” said Skipper Spore. “Not only by them, but from their parents and youth coaches. This team has sacrificed all summer. But being this good means dedicating more than just the summer and this team has proved that is their goal every year.”
“We are all crushed,” added senior Jill Smith. “But we reflected on how hard we worked during the season and just felt proud at the end.”
Taking the diamond for a Friday evening third-place tilt was never the goal. Facing seventh-seeded Martensdale-St. Mary’s, which is located just south of Des Moines, proved an emotional undertaking, especially for classy seniors Smock, Lemley and Smith. They were on unfamiliar ground.
Ellie Flanagan got off to a shaky start on the mound in the first giving up two free passes, but then buckled down and kept MSM off the board. Smith then tattooed a no-doubt homerun to center for a 1-0 Lynx advantage. Allie Haughenbury made a spectacular diving catch in right field to preserve the NL lead. “That was huge,” said Spore. “Allie wasn’t even an outfielder when the season started. That was another step in her development and a big moment.”
The score remained unchanged until the top of the sixth when MSM put two runners across for a 2-1 lead. A Lynx fielding error with two out loaded the bases. A sac-fly put one run across in the top of the seventh before a three-run dinger put MSM ahead for good with a four-run advantage.
The game was a carbon copy of the second-round loss in which the Lynx stranded runners on the bases early, unable to manufacture more than a pair of runs. Even the final, 6-2, mirrored the semifinal setback.
Coach Spore put the stinging loss in perspective after speaking to his troops in an emotional postgame conference. “The older and farther you get away from this time, the fonder the memories will be. This is special,” he reminded them. “They executed better than we did. They beat us at our own game. When you allow a scrappy team to stay in it…this happens.”
Assessing the big picture, Spore continued, “Overall, it was a very successful season. We maintained our No. 1 ranking all the way until the second to last game. But we didn’t hit as well as a team as we should have, considering all that we returned. I will take that on as a challenge when planning for next year.”
Season Records:22 game conference game win streak; Least runs allowed, 39; Most RBI, Jill Smith – 35; Most HR, Jill Smith – 7; Best W-L record, Kylie Munson – 9-0; Most shutouts, Ellie Flanagan – 5; Team walks, 180 — was 165; Team least errors (2nd best) — 56; Team HR (3rd best) — 29.
North Linn career records broken: RBI – Jill Smith (1st-203), Jenna Lemley (4th-145); Runs — Jill Smith (4th-166), Skylar Benesh (5th-152); Doubles — Jill Smith (1st-63), Jenna Lemley (5th-47); Hits — Jill Smith (5th-210).
Seniors Career Stats:Jenna Lemley — 193 Games, 497 at bats, 81 Rubs, 185 Hits, 47 Doubles, 21 HR, 145 RBI
Jill Smith — 185 Games, 517 at bats, 166 Runs, 210 RBI, 63 Doubles, 27 HR, 203 RBI
Sydney Smock — 130 Games, 222 AB, 68 Hits, 10 Doubles, 1 HR, 40 RBI
Fond memories
Coach Spore will look back on this senior class with fond memories.
“One word to describe Jill is consistency. She was always playing her best. If the bat was a little down, she was perfect on defense. If she made an error early in the game, the rest of the game would be flawless.”
“Jenna is the unsung hero of the team. Her position is exhausting. No doubt in my mind her offensive numbers (which are outstanding) would all be significantly higher if she wasn’t catching so much. She is also a big reason for Ellie’s successes.”
“Sydney had some years that she wasn’t happy with. It would have been easy to just sit back and ride this one out. But she worked really hard, played really hard. Mentally, she was so much stronger this year and of anything, I think her transformation in toughness was one of the more impressive improvements on our team this year.”
We also talked with the three Lynx seniors and had them reflect on their careers.
Jenna’s fondest memory is being able to work with Ellie and Kylie Munson, “I liked helping them get better because it also helped me get better.”
She also felt the regional final was the high point, “We just all seemed to be on the same page and clicked.”
Jenna will look back with a smile and laugh when coach Spore accidently hit her with a bean bag at a team dinner and his button belly rule.
She has two games that stand out over the others. The first being the game against CR Prairie in the 2021 season that lasted 15 innings, and the second was the 2021 championship game that we won 1-0 over Earlham. “Both were very intense games that I will never forget.”
Jenna will attend Indian Hills Community College for the next couple years to play softball. She is hoping one day to become a veterinarian.
Sydney will always remember how they developed a “We” over me attitude and agreed to put the team over themselves. “Put your all into everything you do because you don’t realize how fast the time goes. Don’t get down on yourself because it brings down everyone else.”
She hopes her teammates will remember her as a funny, positive energy source in the dugout and will cherish singing karaoke before the games with her teammates. “I hope my teammates remember me as fun, and a reminder not to take everything so seriously.”
Her fondest memory on the field was the 9-3 play in the state tournament last year when Evelyn Robinson and her got a girl out from right field to first.
Sydney’s future plans include attending the University of Iowa to obtain a degree in social work.
Jill Smith felt the team had a great bond during the season. “We could all rely on each other at any point during the game and just learned to trust each other. We spent a lot of time together so it started to develop into a little family.”
“I think our best game was the regional final against Central City this season. We jumped on them early and overall, it was a pretty sharp game for us.”
“My favorite memory of Coach Spore is when I tripped in the dugout during a regional game and he thought I got hurt and freaked out.”
Jill will want my teammates to remember her as a leader and someone who can have fun no matter how the game is going. “A lesson I learned throughout my athletic career at North Linn is to give everything you’ve got and that focusing on the team instead of yourself will benefit everyone in the end.”
“The most exciting game for me as a Lynx athlete was the state championship in 2021. The atmosphere at the game was something I’ll never forget.”
Jill’s future plans include attending Indian Hills Community College to obtain her associates in biology while playing softball.