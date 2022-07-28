The Lynx were the 2A champions in 2019 and 2021, and 2A runners-up in 2020. In 2022 they moved to class 1A and made its fourth straight state appearance, this time taking home a fourth-place finish after its 6-2 loss in the state semifinals to Martensdale-St. Mary.

As North Linn coach Chad Spore will attest, defending a state softball title is a tough assignment. Ignore the fact his Lynx moved down a class from 2A to 1A. Forget the notion that being ranked No. 1 from start to finish should automatically deter all-comers. In making the drive to Fort Dodge, Spore understood well; achieving back-to-back status would be a daunting task.

