The Class 1A No. 3 ranked Lynx improved its record to 13-0 this week with a big home win against the (11-1) Class 2A No. 6 Regina Catholic and a 59-44 win on the road Friday night at Springville.
1-12 vs IC Regina 72-52
As they tend to do, North Linn came out hot in the first going 9-11 from the field giving the lynx a 24-11 lead after the first eight minutes.
Kamryn Kurt surpassed the 1000-point plateau nailing three treys in the first. Kurt was perfect from behind the arc going 7/7 for a team high 26 points. Leading 15-6 the Chaos crew came in to relieve the starters, outscoring the Regals 6-2. Regina nailed a three at the buzzer to narrow the Lynx led to 24-11.
Kurt said, “I didn’t even know I was close to 1000 points, which shows you how much I care about that part of my game.”
“I feel like there is a lot to my game other than scoring,” Kurt said. “I take a lot of pride in my defense and in the second half I was able to help the team. They were trying to guard me tighter in the second half, so I needed to find a different way to help the team.”
Macy Boge got the Lynx off to a hot start in the second with a layup. She followed with a steal and two more points off an inbound pass. Kurt nailed another three giving North Linn 36-18 lead at the half.
Regina came out in the third and played well narrowing the Lynx led to 49-35, but North Linn answered in the fourth holding a 23-17 advantage sealing the win for the unbeaten Lynx.
Head Coach Brian Wheatley said, “They have great guard’s miller girls. We had to adjust our play a little bit when it got rough in the third quarter. Chaos crew. Their first run they played great, at the end Emilee made a couple baskets which was good for us.”
“They are a good team, our start was excellent, we could not play much better than we did, but good teams come back, and they made a run,” Wheatley said. “That is something that has not happened to us a whole lot to be honest with you. I told them after the game how happy I was for them and how they responded to that run. They had all the momentum, but we pulled it together and finished strong.”
1-13 at Springville 59-44
The Lynx got off to an atypically slow start to this game and just did not match Springville’s intensity in the first half.
North Linn seemed a half step slow coming out of the gates and could not get into any sort of rhythm on either end of the floor in the first half with Springville holding onto a 25-24 lead.
The Lynx did a much better job bringing energy coming out of the locker room after half and won the third quarter 18-4.
From there they were able to gradually stretch the lead up to as many as 19 before the Orioles scored a couple late buckets in the final seconds.
“Credit Springville for coming ready to play and we were able to battle through our worst shooting night (27.9% from the floor) of the season and found a way to win a tough road game. As with any game, there are plenty of things that we can take from this game to help us learn and improve as we head down the stretch of the regular season,” Wheatley said.
Kurt led the Lynx with 18 points, Macy Boge added 15 and Ellie Flanagan contributed with 11. Ellie and Kamryn also led in rebounds, with eight and assists with four each.
1-10 vs Marion 33-44
Going into the game against the Wolves head coach Philip Klett knew if they could handle their pressure and move the ball around and take good shots, they should do well. They are long in guard court and like to drive, so he knew they must make them take tough shots.
Coach Klett said, “Early in the game we had some good shots but didn’t convert. Late in the quarter our offensive issues became a defensive issue, and they went on a run.”
Both teams gave up early baskets to start the game, with each team’s defense creating jump balls and were liberal on their subbing trying to gain momentum. After gaining an early 5-2 lead Marion hit a three-pointer which spurred an 11-0 run to end the first with a 13-6 lead.
CPU started moving the ball better in the second quarter, but the Wolves offense out hustled the Pointers until the three-minute mark left in the half when Nicole Rick hit a three to give the home team a little energy, narrowing Marions lead to 18-13. At the half CPU trailed 19-28.
Midway through the third CPU went on a nice 7-0 run, but Marion was quick to answer with a run of their own to take a 34-28 lead into the final eight minutes. Mya Hillers kept the Pointers close in the fourth, but Marion had an answer every time to take home the road win.
“Our shot selection was a big issue and has been this year which has hurt us. The second half we did better early moving the ball, but we just didn’t make shots.”
“Defensively holding them to 44 should be enough for us to win, especially since I still didn’t think we played well. We struggled recognizing who was making shots and any run we had got eliminated by them hitting shots. The second half I thought we played better as a team at times, but we were just too inconsistent to beat a good Marion squad.”
1-13 vs Clear Creek-Amana 34-55
Friday night PJ Sweeney and his No. 7 Clippers came to town for a showdown between two of the top three teams in the WaMaC west division for what was to be a battle between two good teams.
CPU had a good game plan against them and executed well staying with the Clippers for the first 12 minutes of the half, but then they hit a dry spell and CCA could not miss a shot going on a 10-1 run to end the half with a 28-19 lead.
“We were aggressive and attacked getting them in foul trouble but then quit doing that and relied on perimeter shots which didn’t go in our favor,” Klett said.
Another 6-minute scoring drought in the second half hurt CPU but they still were within striking distance but just couldn’t put the ball in the hoop.
CPU tried to get the tempo in its favor late but didn’t work enough as CCA kept answering the call as good teams will. Rick nailed a three to start the final quarter and Hillers kept finding ways to get to the foul line, but it was not enough in the end.
“We got crushed on the boards and they had 11 blocks on us. They are a good team that we must play well against to beat, and we just aren’t consistent enough right now. We have some things to fix on the floor and behind the scenes before this team can start taking steps forward before the postseason.”
The Pirates found their groove this week with two wins increasing its win streak to three games with wins at Lisbon, then at home against the Vikings from Ed-Co on Friday night.
1-10 at Lisbon 56-36
Alburnett hit the road to start the week at Lisbon in a TRC showdown against the Lions from Lisbon. When the final buzzer blew the Pirates held a comfortable lead for their second straight win 56-36.
Savannah Caves had another good night, leading Alburnett with 11 points and five assists. Izzy Graubard added 11 with four assists and Ally Olmstead grabbed a team high of nine rebounds.
Alburnett held the lead from the opening tipoff taking a 11-6 lead into the second. Lisbon answered, holding a slim 12-10 lead in the second, but still trailed the Pirates 37-23 into the half.
Alburnett came out in the third and outplayed the Lions 16-5. They did not let up in the final eight minutes to take home a nice road win.
1-13 vs Edgewood-Colesburg 62-52
The 8-5 Pirates ended the week with a home game win Friday night against the visiting 5-9 Vikings. This was another nice team win for Alburnett. Olmstead led the Pirates with a team high of 18 points going 9/14 from the charity strip. She also grabbed 13 rebounds, four blocks and six steals.
Going into the half the Pirates held a 32-20 lead. They continued to outplay the Vikings in the third. Ed-Co made a run in the final eight minutes, but it was not enough. Pirates win.
The Wildcats had a busy three game week going 1-2.
1-9 vs Edgewood-Colesburg 62-52
Central City opened the week at home against the undefeated No. 8 ranked Warriors from Central Elkader. THe Wildcats battled hard in the first staying right with the Warriors but a second half scoring drought and solid defensive play from the Warriors gave them a 36-19 leading to the half.
The second half Central City struggled to start but were able to bounce back in the fourth to make a game of it outscoring Elkader 18-9, but it was not enough.
Freshman Avery Wise continues her outstanding season with a team high 14 points going 4/8 from three-point range. Sloane Smith, another freshman, led with 11 rebounds. Bailee Weber added 10 points and three rebounds.
1-10 at Cal-Wheatland 44-72
The Wildcats ran into a hot shooting Warriors team from Cal-Wheat on the road Tuesday night. Cal-Wheat got off to a hot start in the first quarter holding Central City to only two points. Central City bounced back in the second to narrow the lead to 35-19 at the half.
Both teams battled to a 17-17 tie in the third, but Cal-Wheat showed why they are 10-4 taking the fourth 20-8 for the win.
Junior Bailee Weber led the Wildcats with 11 points, senior Lucy Smith added 10. Smith led the team in rebounds again with eight. Alexis Dietiker had a nice night with four rebounds and four assists.
