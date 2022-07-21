The No. 5 ranked North Linn boy’s baseball team will make the trip back to the state tournament for the sixth time in eight years with its 13-3, six-inning win over No. 8 ranked Lynnville-Sully in a Class 1A sub-state final July 12 at Solon in front of a packed house.

Head coach Travis Griffith said “I don’t know what to say. This group of young men have worked extremely hard this summer, and continued to get better and better as the season went on.”

Recommended for you