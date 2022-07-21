Senior Gunner Vanourney of North Linn delivers a strike after coming in relief of Masson Bechen in the sixth inning. Vanourney shut the Hawks down in the final two innings helping them advance back to the state tournament.
Senior Gunner Vanourney of North Linn delivers a strike after coming in relief of Masson Bechen in the sixth inning. Vanourney shut the Hawks down in the final two innings helping them advance back to the state tournament.
The No. 5 ranked North Linn boy’s baseball team will make the trip back to the state tournament for the sixth time in eight years with its 13-3, six-inning win over No. 8 ranked Lynnville-Sully in a Class 1A sub-state final July 12 at Solon in front of a packed house.
Head coach Travis Griffith said “I don’t know what to say. This group of young men have worked extremely hard this summer, and continued to get better and better as the season went on.”
North Linn has a 207-24 record in baseball since 2015, when it made it to state for the very first time.
Freshman Mason Bechen got the start for the Lynx on the mound but things did not get off to a good start. Bechen walked the first batter, followed by a single up the middle. The Hawks were able to rally and push two runs across the plate before freshman catcher Cael Benesh threw a base runner out to end the first inning.
North Linn wasted no time as Austin Hilmer led off with a rocket single to left field. Bechen hit a SAC fly to score a run but the Lynx trailed 2-1 after one inning.
“It feels a lot better than losing to Maquoketa Valley last year for sure.” Austin Hilmer said, “This year feels as great as I have ever felt, especially after the disappointment last year of not making it to state.”
Whatever nerves young Bechen had in the first inning quickly went away as he dominated the Hawks lineup from this point on.
“The first inning was kind of terrible, but after that first inning, I finally settled in and started throwing strikes.” freshman pitcher Bechen said, “I felt comfortable out there and didn’t feel like a freshman after that first inning. It was kind of nerve racking being put on such a big stage as a freshman.”
In the bottom of the second, the Lynx broke the game wide open with one of their patented rallies. Woods led off with a double off the fence in right field. Wheatley put down a bunt that was thrown away, Hilmer reached on an error and Bechen hit an RBI single to give the Lynx their first lead. Griffith and Peyton reached on a HBP and BB, Woods added a 2-rbi single and the Lynx plated six runs to take a commanding 7-2 lead after two innings.
“We had some very young kids step up into big roles this season, and that doesn’t happen without great leadership from our seniors.” coach Griff, “It is a good mix of experienced upperclassmen and some up and coming freshmen. That mix doesn’t always work out well, but it has been phenomenal this entire summer.”
“Just excited to see what we can bring down at Carroll next week. One thing is for sure, they will come out on Monday and leave it all on the field, like they always do.” coach Griff said.
That was all Bechen needed as he finished the day going five strong innings, giving up three hits and striking out seven batters to pick up the win. Vanourney came in for some relief work to shut the door as the Lynx 10-runned their way back to the state tournament.
Woods had a monster day at the plate going 4 for 5 with four RBI. Hilmer added three hits of his own, and in the second inning he broke the Iowa All-Time Career Stolen Base record with 234 steals. The record was previously held by former Lynx standout, and big brother, Jake Hilmer.
Junior Corbin Woods said, “Feels good to be back there after getting upset last year in the finals by Maquoketa Valley at home. I was feeling good all day, we all felt good today and it showed.”
“Our three seniors do a tremendous job leading this team, they really do. There is a tremendous drive on this team to perform at a high level, every single night.” coach Griff, “Not only do they perform well every night, they play the game the right way and sincerely enjoy competing with one another. They are a bunch of goofballs outside of game time, but some extremely hard-working goofballs.”
North Linn had 14 hits, with eight of the nine guys in the batting order recording at least one. With the exception of Benesh who walked and scored twice.