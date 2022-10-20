ALBURNETT
9-14 at Columbus
A balanced No. 9 ranked Pirate offense held off a strong No. 6 ranked Columbus rushing game to take home the District 5 title with a come from behind over-time 32-31 win.
Following a scoreless first quarter, Columbus running back Kaden Amigon got the scoring started with a 25-yard touchdown carry with 10:19 left in the second. Alburnett answered with a nice drive resulting in a Sam Severson 35-yard field goal to bring the Pirates to 7-3 with just over six minutes remaining until halftime.
Alburnett added a touchdown in the second to take a 10-7 lead into the half. Columbus added a touchdown in the third to take a 13-10 lead into the fourth.
Columbus quarterback Jeffrey Hoback added a nine-yard touchdown with 6:37 left in the fourth, giving the Wildcats back the lead at 19-17.
Columbus added another touchdown with 1:26 left giving them a 25-17 lead and what they thought would be a senior night, but Alburnett had their sights set on the district title themselves.
With the ball on its own 29-yard line, the Pirates executed a six-play scoring drive, capped off by a 24-yard pass from Mason Neighbor to Braydon Osborn for the pair’s second scoring connection of the game. A successful 2 pt conversion took the game into OT knotted at 25-25.
“We’ve been doing this all season long, making big plays,” said Alburnett head coach Rich Velasquez. “Columbus came out and it showed that they did their homework. They knew what we wanted to do.”
Columbus was able to score first in OT, but failed on the 2 pt conversion giving them a 31-25 lead.
The Pirates started its overtime possession, and on second down Neighbor found Carson Klostermann for the tying touchdown. A Sam Severson extra point won Alburnett a district title.
CENTRAL CITY
9-14 vs Hiawatha, Illinois
Going into the game they knew that stopping the Hawks high power running game that averaged over 60+ points in its four wins would be key to a victory. When the final whistle blew, Central City honored its senior class with a 44-26 victory.
Central City came out of the gate on fire on both sides of the ball. With the ball to open the game they wasted no time with a 54-yard drive capped off by an Aiden Klostermann touchdown.
“It was a good win going into the playoffs. We just have to keep that same intensity next week, said Mekhi Benton, “We got kind of lackluster in the second half but came together for the win.”
The Hawks tried to get its potent running game going all night long but were not able to get past a very stingy Wildcat defensive front. Going for it on their first attempt of the night on fourth down, senior Mekhi Benton got through the line for a sack.
Starting on the Hawks 35, Central City’s Greif got them down to the five on a nice run. Jayden Hanson, who is healthy again, put it across the goal line for the TD, a successful 2 pt conversion put the Wildcats up 14-0 with 4:09 left in the quarter.
Hiawatha’s running game moved the ball down to the CC 11. But once again, the Wildcat D stepped up with a tackle for loss by Arwin Betzer. He followed that up with a sack on Hiawatha’s second attempt on fourth down giving CC the ball on the 17.
On 2nd and 10, Matthew Klostermann broke loose for a huge 47-yard run. A Hanson pass to senior Lucas Greif in the end zone made it 22-0 with 10 minutes left in the half.
Hiawatha was able to get on the scoreboard on its drive, narrowing the Wildcat lead to 22-6. But Central City answered when Hanson found Brayden Rickels on its first play for 42-yards and a 28-6 lead.
Hiawatha opened the second half with a six-minute drive, and was able to put the ball into the end zone. 28-12 Wildcats.
The score did not stay that for long, on the Wildcats first play Klostermann found an opening running it in for a 63-yard touchdown making the score 36-12.
Both teams added another touchdown making the final score 44-26 Wildcats.
“It was a good experience. They are a bigger, stronger team which is similar to Tripoli who is also big and fast.
We really did a good job swarming to the ball tonight,” said Benton.
Head Coach Matt Miers said, “Jayden is back and healthy and he makes a huge difference. His passing in the first half really helped. Our DL Played well. Luke Burds is playing great at LB. Braxton Davis is playing well at NG.”
NORTH LINN
9-14 at Maquoketa Valley
The 7-1 North Linn Lynx are back-to-back District 4 champions with a 48-6 road win over the 5-2 Maquoketa Valley Wildcats Friday night in Delhi.
As they have all season, the Lynx scored early and often, while their defense held the Wildcat rushing attack to only 21 yards and 89 through the air.
“Our defense did a great job holding Maq Valley’s McShane to only 40 yards rushing,” Head Coach Jared Collum said, “He came into the game with 1100 yards on the season.”
Mason Bechen added two interceptions and senior Corbin Woods recorded the lynx lone sack and recovered one of the two Wildcat fumbles. Landon Miller accounted for the second fumble recovery.
Senior quarterback Tate Haughenbury led his Lynx up and down the field with ease moving the ball around to multiple teammates going 13/20 for 139 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also rushed for 48 yards and a TD.
Mason Bechen led the rushing attack with 82 yards on 12 carries and a TD. Senior Cael Bridgewater led the receiving crew with six catches for 61 yards and one TD.
“Our offensive line keeps getting better each week, really opening up holes for Bechen and Haughenbury to run through.” said Collum
Game Statistics: passing – Tate Haughenbury 13/20 139 yds 2 TDs; rushing – Mason Bechen 12-82 one TD, Tate Haughenbury 9-48 one TD, Breckyn Betenbender 2-4, Landen Helmrich 1-2 one TD, Drew Ries 1-2; receiving – Cael Bridgewater 6-61 one TD, Ben Wheatley 3-52 one TD, Jake Van Etten 1-18, Theo Boss 1-12, Landon Miller 1-5; tackles – Landon Miller 6.5, Mason Bechen 5, Landen Helmrich 4, Ben Wheatley, Jarin Peyton 3.5, Jake Van Etten 3, Corbin Woods 2.5, Reilly Peyton 2, McClane Rauch 1.5, Tate Haughenbury 1; sacks – Corbin Woods 1.
CENTER POINT-URBANA
9-14 vs Hampton-Dumont-CAL
The Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointers lost a heartbreaker in double overtime to Hampton-Dumont-CAL Friday night 27-28.
HDC fumbled the opening kickoff and CPU recovered. Six plays later they scored on a 12-yard run by Cole Werner and Drew Schellhorn extra point giving them a 7-0 lead.
The Bulldogs answered back on its next possession with a score of their own with a four-yard run by junior Brody Walton to tie up the score.
CPU answered back on a 29-yard touchdown run by sophomore quarterback Jackson Brincks giving the Pointers back the lead at 14-7.
The score remained the same until mid-way through the third quarter when HDC scored on a 12-yard run by its junior quarterback Gavin Meader tying the score at 14-14.
The fourth quarter saw neither team able to break the tie taking the game into the first of two OT’s.
In the first OT CPU scores first on a 10-yard pass and catch from Brincks to senior Tucker Clark. A Schellhorn extra point gave CPU a 21-14 lead.
HDC answered on its possession with a touchdown pass from Meader to senior Tony Valenzuela. A Tucker Heeren extra point put the game into overtime number two.
With the ball in the second OT the Bulldogs scored on a 2-yard Meader run. Heeren with a successful extra point gave them a 28-21 lead.
Senior Cole Werner scored on a 5-yard run, but a failed 2-point attempt to win the game did not go the Pointers way.
CPU’s record goes to 4-4 and will conclude their regular season play next week up at Independence.
The CPU Freshman/Sophomore team improved its record to 7-1 on the season with a win.