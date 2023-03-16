It was an unprecedented sixth straight championship game for the small town, home-grown, North Linn Lynx. It was also a championship rematch of a year ago against the big city team the Grand View Christian Thunder from Des Moines.

North Linn would have to play a near perfect game to pull off another state championship. The Lynx immediately came out and played exactly how you would expect a defending state champion team to play. They were aggressive, physical and full of energy.

