It was an unprecedented sixth straight championship game for the small town, home-grown, North Linn Lynx. It was also a championship rematch of a year ago against the big city team the Grand View Christian Thunder from Des Moines.
North Linn would have to play a near perfect game to pull off another state championship. The Lynx immediately came out and played exactly how you would expect a defending state champion team to play. They were aggressive, physical and full of energy.
It started on defense with two straight steals, resulting in a three pointer from Ben Wheatley and a put back lay-up from senior Tate Haughenbury, following an offensive rebound. The Lynx continued that offensive fire for the entire first quarter.
After another bucket by Haughenbury, the Lynx hit three straight three-point shots to begin the second. One from Mason Bechen and two more from Wheatley, who was sizzling from behind the arc to start the ballgame.
Suddenly, North Linn had a 16-7 lead, and the Lynx fan base which easily included over half the town population was into the game. It should be mentioned here, the crowd support was tremendous for both teams. It’s an atmosphere every high school kid dreams about playing in front of.
Obviously, a quality team like the Thunder was destined to make some runs of their own, and they did just that. After a timeout, they rattled off four straight points to cut the lead to 16-11.
It was apparent that North Linn was going to have some issues on the glass. The Thunder kept their 7-foot center Daniel Tobiloba, 6’ 9” forward Emiliano Barrantes and 6-foot-5 Noah John down on the blocks both offensively and defensively.
Senior Ben Wheatley hit a runner to put the margin back to seven. Drew Ries came in and played very well for North Linn knocking down a three pointer late in the quarter as well. By the end of the first, it was North Linn 21-17.
North Linn missed its first seven shots in the second quarter and sensing an opening, the Thunder pounced. Grand View scored the next eight points highlighted by a Tobiloba dunk that forced a North Linn timeout.
Fortunately for the Lynx, Breckyn Betenbender was able to knock down a triple to trim the lead back to one. The Thunder put together another 7-0 run, largely due to the swatting and rebounding presence of their seven-footer in the paint making it nearly impossible for North Linn to score inside the arc.
It looked as if Grand View was going to run away with it, but the Lynx put together a nice 6-0 run of its own to close the half. Haughenbury on a bum ankle that he hurt in the first half of the semifinal tilt, was able to get one to drop, along with two free throws. Drew Ries had another nice jump shot in the paint and at the half, Grand View led 32-30. As advertised, it was still anyone’s game.
The first four minutes of the second half would be the turning point of the game as the Thunder put together another response, this time a 17-6 run putting them up by thirteen and prompting another Lynx timeout.
Tate Haughenbury said, “We played them tough for a half doing a great job matching up to them as best we could, but eventually it was just a matter of time before they started hitting their shots.”
With North Linn down by 13 there wasn’t much margin for error if North Linn wanted to crawl back into the game. The two teams exchanged baskets in the final minutes of the third with the margin 13 for the Thunder.
Breckyn Betenbender did his best to set the tone for the fourth quarter as he drove the basketball right into the chest of Tobiloba and laid the ball off the board for two points. Haughenbury followed with a lay-up of his own and North Linn had trimmed the lead to nine points.
The rally was cut short as the Thunder were relentless on the boards. Tip-ins by Barrantes and Tobiloba along with a three pointer and another two from All-tournament team captain Josh Sanderson gave the Thunder another 9-0 run and put them in the lead 60-42 with 3:45 to play in the game.
“Once they started putting their guards on me, I had to start setting screens letting Tate get backdoor cuts at their big guy,” said Ben Wheatley.
From there it was the Josh Sanderson show. He dribbled the 35 second clock down on every possession trying to create a shot for himself or a teammate. He was a difference maker in the game with his great ball handling, quickness and three-point shooting prowess.
The final minutes were highlighted by a Grant Rechkemmer post move and bucket down in the paint giving him his first state tournament points of the season.
“It is pretty special for a group of small-town guys to put this together for four years,” Tate Haughenbury said. “Sometimes run into a buzz saw, you are outmatched and there is nothing you can do about it.”
The final score would be 63-46 and a tremendous season would come to an end for the North Linn boys. GVC finished with 27-0 while NL retired 26-1.
We would also like to congratulate both Senior Tate Haughenbury and sophomore Mason Bechen for being selected to the class 1A All-Tournament team.
Additional photos are available online.