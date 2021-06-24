JUNE 24th
CPU baseball at Vinton-Shellsburg
ALB baseball at Springville
ALB softball at Springville
CC baseball at Starmont
CC softball at Starmont
NL softball vs Benton
JUNE 25th
CPU softball at Alb/LM Tourney
ALB softball at Alb/LM Tourney
CC softball at MFL MarMac
JUNE 26th
CPU softball at Alb/LM Tourney
ALB softball at Alb/LM Tourney
NL baseball vs Clayton Ridge
NL softball Home Tournament
JUNE 28th
CPU baseball vs Maquoketa
CPU softball vs Maquoketa
ALB baseball vs North Linn
ALB softball vs North Linn
CC baseball vs Prince of Peace
NL baseball at Alburnett
NL softball at Alburnett
JUNE 29th
CPU softball vs Beckman
ALB baseball at Wilton
NL baseball at Belle Plaine
JUNE 30th
CPU softball at Independence
ALB baseball vs Wapsie Valley
NL softball at CR Prairie
JULY 1st
CPU baseball at Independence
ALB baseball vs Calamas-Wheatland
ALB softball vs Calamas-Wheatland (senior night)
CC baseball at Springville
CC softball at Springville
NL baseball vs Marquette Catholic
NL softball vs Marquette Catholic