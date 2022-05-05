Regardless of where, and what he runs, he gives us his best and continues to improve on his times regardless how tired he gets. Grayson seems to get stronger as the night goes on. If there is someone to chase down in a race, Grayson will chase them down. At our home Co-ed track meet last week Grayson got the baton in the D-Med with about a 50-meter gap to catch the pack. Grayson took on the challenge and caught the pack, and stayed with them the rest of the race. He ran a PR time of 2:09 in the 4x800 at Vinton, and has set two PR’s in 200m, 2 PR’s in 400m. Head Coach Luke Ossman
Q & A with Grayson:
What is the best part about competing? The best part about competing is being able to do it with my friends and having fans cheer you on.
What is your favorite sports quote? “You are never a loser until you quit trying.”
How does being an athlete make you a better person? Being an athlete helps me to become a better person because it teaches me about teamwork and how to be a better teammate.
What is in your gym bag that might surprise people? One thing that I keep in my gym bag that might surprise people is a chain with a cross on it for good luck.
How do you want your teammates to remember you? I want my teammates to remember me as the one who never gave up and gave it everything, they had all the time.
Who inspired you as a young athlete? My parents inspired me as a young athlete because they pushed me to try every sport.
What one word that describes you, and why? Dependable because when someone needs something done, they can count on me to get it accomplished.