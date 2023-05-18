Coaches reason for Nomination: Emily is a workhorse, constantly striving to be better, and holding herself to very high standards. She listens to coaching feedback and puts that feedback into action on her next possession of the ball. Her work ethic is second to none, both at practice and in games.
Her presence on the field during games is known and feared by our opponents as she is often marked by a specific person amongst the opponent’s defense, sometimes the opponent will put multiple players around her to try and keep Emily in check, but she still finds a way to get into positions to help her team.
This past week was no exception with 4 games in 6 days, especially in our win against Solon as she was able to hustle back from her forward position into where one of our midfielders should have been to win the ball off of the opponent and find one of her own teammates who then sent the ball to a second teammate for our lone goal of the match. This is just one example of the endless support she gives for our team as well as her drive to be the best she can be.
Q & A with EmilyHow do you prepare for a game that might be different from your teammates?
Emily: I usually get my stuff on and get ready for the game just like the rest of my team, and then we warm up and I try to focus on the things that I need to work on and try to do those things during warm up. But right before the game I say a quick prayer that I may play for God and that normally gets me in the mindset I need to be in to be prepared to play.
What is your favorite sports quote?
Emily: “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard”
How does being an athlete make you a better person?
Emily: Being an athlete has taught me how to be a hard worker and how to work with a team. You must learn to work hard and work with a team your whole life and being on a team really teaches you how to do that.
What do you believe is the greatest challenge most athletes are facing today?
Emily: I think a lot of athletes are struggling with stress/pressure and burn out. There is a lot of pressure from coaches, teammates, parents and peers and that can lead to a lot of stress. Also, a lot of time people are also playing a sport for a long time and playing it a lot can struggle with burn out.
How would your coaches and teammates describe you?
Emily: I would like to hope they describe me as a hard worker and someone who doesn’t give up. I also hope they will describe me as a bubbly person and fun to be around.
What advice has the coach given you that you’ll always remember?
Emily: There is not just one thing, but some of the things are like “don’t show other people a reaction shows them actions.” Another one is “play the sport because you love it and enjoy the sport. Otherwise, what’s the reason for playing it?” The last one that meant something to me is “a person that plays with confidence is a completely different player, so play with confidence.”
What is one word that describes you, and why?
Emily: Bubbly, because I have a very bubbly personality. I like to have fun and enjoy the things I do, and I try to help people around me have fun as well.