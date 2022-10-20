Sophomore Bryn Collum has been North Linn’s strong number two runner the entire season. She has been improving all season long with personal bests almost every week. On Thursday she finished in third place at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet held on their home course helping her team take home the conference title. Bryn is also the unofficial cheerleader for the team with her enthusiasm and cheerful attitude.
Q & A with Bryn:
What is the best part about competing?
Bryn: Being with my team and getting to watch them and see myself get better each week.
What is your favorite sports quote?
Bryn: The only way to finish is to start.
How does being an athlete make you a better person?
Bryn: It teaches you so much about mental toughness and how everyone is feeling the same as you, so there are no excuses for you not to do your best.
What is in your gym bag that might surprise people?
Bryn: Candy.
How do you want your teammates to remember you?
Bryn: I want my teammates to remember me as someone who will always be there for them and help them when they need anything.
Who inspired you as a young athlete?
Bryn: Nicole Miller.
What is one word that best describes you?
Bryn: Bubbly. I am always trying to cheer people up and make them laugh. You will always see me with my team having fun and being bubbly.