Bryn Collum
Buy Now

Bryn Collum, North Linn, cross country

Sophomore Bryn Collum has been North Linn’s strong number two runner the entire season. She has been improving all season long with personal bests almost every week. On Thursday she finished in third place at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet held on their home course helping her team take home the conference title. Bryn is also the unofficial cheerleader for the team with her enthusiasm and cheerful attitude.

Recommended for you