Mekhi Benton
Mekhi Benton Central City football

Defensive players are not always the first ones to be highlighted as a player of the week, but with Mekhi’s performance this week against Kee it was a no brainer. Benton led the Wildcats with 7.5 tackles (six solo) and three sacks. 5.5 of his tackles were tackles for loss.

