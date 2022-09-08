Defensive players are not always the first ones to be highlighted as a player of the week, but with Mekhi’s performance this week against Kee it was a no brainer. Benton led the Wildcats with 7.5 tackles (six solo) and three sacks. 5.5 of his tackles were tackles for loss.
What is the best part about competing?
I enjoy the challenge of going against someone else and them challenging me to be the best I can be.
What is your favorite sports quote?
“Nothing is given. Everything is earned” ~ Lebron James
How does being an athlete make you a better person?
I think one of the biggest ones that sports can teach you is that you’re not always gonna win, but you just gotta keep going and if you put your mind to it and work hard you can accomplish big things in life and also sports.
How do you calm yourself before a game?
I just relax, listen to music and think about what I can do to put us in the best situation to win.
Who inspired you as a young athlete?
When I was younger, I didn’t really have a football player to look up to, so my grandpa has always been the person I play for and enjoy having him watch me. But as I’ve gotten better and fell in love with the game more, Michael Strahan has been a player I’ve looked at and tried to model my game after.