How do you prepare for a game that might be different from your teammates?
Ali: I like to play one game at a time, so I only focus on what’s happening in the moment instead of looking too far in front.
Taylor: I put on my Pac-Man shirt. :)
What is your favorite sports quote?
Ali: “A champion is defined not by their wins but how they can recover when they fail”.
Taylor: “You only fail when you stop trying.”
How does being an athlete make you a better person?
Ali: Being an athlete has allowed me to work with all kinds of people, putting me in situations to do what’s best for the team as a whole and being able to work towards the same goal. It has taught me about success but also about disappointment and failure and how to learn from mistakes instead of dwelling on them.
Taylor: It helps me be more responsible for my own actions.
What do you believe is the greatest challenge most athletes are facing today?
Ali: I believe that most athletes’ challenges are time management and mental blocks.
Taylor: The mental side of sports for sure.
How would your coaches and teammates describe you?
Ali: Hard working, dedicated, leader, team player.
Taylor: Outgoing, hardworking and supportive.
What advice has the coach given you that you’ll always remember?”
Ali: Play with everything you have, leave everything you have out on the field/court
Taylor: A bad night doesn’t make you any less of an athlete.
What is one word that describes you, and why?
Ali: Dedicated. I always put maximum effort into everything, when I am hurt, I still push through.
Taylor: Determined. Because I put in a lot of work outside of just practice.