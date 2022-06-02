This week's Athletes of the Week are... North Linn’s Austin Hilmer and Ellie Flanagan Jun 2, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Austin Hilmer North Linn baseballEllie Flanagan North Linn softballThis week we are recognizing North Linn’s Austin Hilmer and Ellie FlanaganAustin led North Linn to a 5-0 start. He went 2-0 on the mound, hit .529, scored 9 runs, and stole 12 bases. He is the leader on what could be another good North Linn ball club.Ellie also had an outstanding opening week to the season going 5-0 as a pitcher, Going 30 innings with 50 strikeouts, with a .47 ERA and .081 opponents’ batting average. She also hit a homerun.What is the best part about competing?Austin: Getting to compete with my teammate’s night in and night out and laying it all on the line each night.Ellie: The best part of competing would be, being able to play with friends throughout the summer.What is your favorite sports quote?Austin: “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take “Ellie: “The only one who can tell you ‘You can’t win’ is you, and you don’t have to listen” — Jessica Ennis-HillHow does being an athlete make you a better person?Austin: Being an athlete teaches you to work hard and be disciplined.Ellie: Being an athlete makes me a better person because you have to work hard and it involves a lot of teamwork.What is in your gym bag that might surprise people?Austin: Inhaler.Ellie: A Microphone.How do you want your teammates to remember you?Austin: I want my teammates to remember as a person who works hard and gets others to work hard around me.Ellie: I want my teammates to remember me as a positive team player.Who inspired you as a young athlete?Austin: My Father.Ellie: My older sisters inspired me because they were always good and I wanted to be like them.What one word that describes you, and why?Austin: Passionate, I play with energy and passion at all times.Ellie: Resilient because there are a lot of ups and downs pitching and you have to get through it. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMemorial Day ceremoniesSpringville girls track and field - Kennady Breitfelder 1A 100/200-meter dash: Just happy to be competing at stateMemorial Day ceremonies planned for MV, LisbonMidland girls track and field - 1A 4x400 relay: Getting right out in frontSpringville girls track and field - Nia Howard 1A 400 dash/400 hurdles: Adding another 400 eventSpringville girls golf: Great day for GraceAnamosa boys track and field - Jay Gatto 2A long jump: Cementing state statusAnamosa girls golf: Going back-to-backGraduation 2022Public and Veterans Invited to Memorial Day Services Images Videos