Austin Hilmer North Linn baseball

Ellie Flanagan North Linn softball

This week we are recognizing North Linn’s Austin Hilmer and Ellie Flanagan

Austin led North Linn to a 5-0 start. He went 2-0 on the mound, hit .529, scored 9 runs, and stole 12 bases. He is the leader on what could be another good North Linn ball club.

Ellie also had an outstanding opening week to the season going 5-0 as a pitcher, Going 30 innings with 50 strikeouts, with a .47 ERA and .081 opponents’ batting average. She also hit a homerun.

What is the best part about competing?

Austin: Getting to compete with my teammate’s night in and night out and laying it all on the line each night.

Ellie: The best part of competing would be, being able to play with friends throughout the summer.

What is your favorite sports quote?

Austin: “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take “

Ellie: “The only one who can tell you ‘You can’t win’ is you, and you don’t have to listen” — Jessica Ennis-Hill

How does being an athlete make you a better person?

Austin: Being an athlete teaches you to work hard and be disciplined.

Ellie: Being an athlete makes me a better person because you have to work hard and it involves a lot of teamwork.

What is in your gym bag that might surprise people?

Austin: Inhaler.

Ellie: A Microphone.

How do you want your teammates to remember you?

Austin: I want my teammates to remember as a person who works hard and gets others to work hard around me.

Ellie: I want my teammates to remember me as a positive team player.

Who inspired you as a young athlete?

Austin: My Father.

Ellie: My older sisters inspired me because they were always good and I wanted to be like them.

What one word that describes you, and why?

Austin: Passionate, I play with energy and passion at all times.

Ellie: Resilient because there are a lot of ups and downs pitching and you have to get through it.

