Caleb Bildstein, North Linn, cross country
Belle Whitson, Central City, volleyball
Evalyn Robinson, North Linn, volleyball
Caleb finished in 13th place at Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday helping his team to a sixth-place finish. On Saturday, Caleb was once again the Lynx top finisher helping his team to a top 10 finish at their home invitational in 28th place with a time of 17:36.
“The boys are ranked 10th in the state which is the highest in North Linn history, and he’s our No. 1 runner. Great leader at meets, and he has been improving all season long.” said coach Bob Mudd.
Evalyn and Belle both surpassed big milestones this week. Evalyn recorded her 1000th dig in her career, and Belle recorded her 1000th assist. Belle is also the first in school history to surpass this milestone. She has also now broken the single season assist record for the second straight year.
Belle is an extremely motivated player who I (Assistant Coach Randy Clark) have had the pleasure of working with in the gym for countless hours over the past 2.5 years.
Her success has not come by accident or fluke. She has come in for extra practices, and stayed late after more times than I can even remember at this point.
She is extremely coachable and takes direction without question. She’s always asking me how she can be better, what’s open for her, who she should be setting, she’s exactly the type of player you want on a team from a competitive standpoint.
Q & A with Caleb, Belle and Evalyn:
What is the best part about competing?
Caleb: Being able to look back over the season to see my improvement.
Belle: Obviously, you want to win, but if it’s a good game then winning doesn’t really matter.
Evalyn: The best part of competing is the adrenaline it gives me. The feeling I get when I’m running out on the court is irreplaceable, but getting to play alongside all of my friends is even more rewarding.
What is your favorite sports quote?
Caleb: “If it doesn’t challenge you, it won’t change you.”
Belle: “I’d rather regret the risks that didn’t work out than the chances I didn’t take at all.” — Simone Biles
Evalyn: Success is not an accident; success is a choice. — Stephen Curry
How does being an athlete make you a better person?
Caleb: It builds character.
Belle: It makes you have more responsibility and respect. You also learn how to communicate more.
Evalyn: Being an athlete makes me a better person because it teaches me determination, work ethic, and leadership. These traits are very important and will most definitely help with my future success.
What is in your gym bag that might surprise people?
Caleb: At least one, if not two, Nesquik Chocolate milk bottles.
Belle: Water flavoring.
Evalyn: This would not be shocking to any of my teammates, but I have a bottle of Dry Shampoo in my volleyball bag.
How do you want your teammates to remember you?
Caleb: I want my teammates to remember me as a fun, positive teammate.
Belle: I want them to remember how I want them all to succeed and help them accomplish their goals.
Evalyn: I want my teammates to remember me as a great role model. Whether that is for working hard, being loud, or giving all of my effort, I want my teammates to remember me as a player they could look up to and depend on.
Who inspired you as a young athlete?
Caleb: Kris Bryant because he is competitive.
Belle: Shawn Johnson.
Evalyn: Chloe VanEtten inspired me as a young athlete. Even though Chloe was only a year older than me, she had way more volleyball experience than I did and I always looked up to her.
What is one word that best describes you?
Caleb: Energetic. Because I always have to be busy.
Belle: Determined. I always want to get better, not even for me, but for my team.
Evalyn: Determined. No matter what I’m doing I will always make sure I’m trying my hardest and giving my all no matter the circumstance.