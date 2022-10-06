This week's Athletes of the Week are... Oct 6, 2022 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Aiden Klostermann, Central City, footballCole Werner, CP-U, footballBoth these young men had an outstanding week. Cole Werner from CP-U rushed for 135 yards with three touchdowns on 24 hard earned through the tackles yards.Aiden Klostermann of Central City ran for 200 yards with three touchdowns. He also threw for one touchdown.Q & A with Cole & Aiden:What is the best part about competing?Cole: Testing yourself against others and pushing yourself.Aiden: It’s fun to go out and compete with all your friends, and chase a goal.What is your favorite sports quote?Cole: “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”Aiden: It never gets easier; you just get better.”How does being an athlete make you a better person?Cole: It has allowed me to make lots of connections with a lot of people.Aiden: It builds you character, and builds leadership.How do you want your team mates to remember you?Cole: I want them to remember me as a leader.Aiden: I want them to remember me as a likable person, and a competitor.Who inspired you as a young athlete?Cole: Russell Wilson. He is a leader for his team, and he is just a really good guy.Aiden: Todd Gurley & Nick Chubb.What one word that describes you?Cole: Competitive. Because I love to win and always want to push myself as much as I can.Aiden: Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNew priest took unusual pathLong time volunteer to be honored with field named after himCentral City stays hot with two 3-0 sweeps over Alburnett and East BuchananAnamosa volleyball: It comes down to servingSpringville volleyball: Taking sole possession of firstMoorea Brown gets the best of Djoumessi at Night of ConflictGoodbye for nowCaspers gets first win in styleAnamosa football: Not to be deniedBone Dash to debut at the SRNA October 8 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.