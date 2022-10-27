Q & A with Aiden, Bailee and Ali:What is the best part about competing?
Aiden: The best part about competing is doing it with your friends, and having fun with it. I also love competing to win.
Bailee: The best part of competing to me is winning or being in a close game making the adrenaline rush through my body.
Ali: The feeling of unity and excitement when the team is playing well and we’re all having fun.
What is your favorite sports quote?
Aiden: “It never gets easier; you just get better.”
Bailee: “Failure makes me work even harder.”- Michael Jordan
Ali: “You have to be willing to fail, to improve.”
How does being an athlete make you a better person?
Aiden: It makes me a better person by helping me build character, along with leadership, and respect.
Bailee: Being an athlete makes me a better person by teaching me teamwork and how to work with others!
Ali: Being an athlete has taught me so much about how to work on a team and how to control my feelings and attitude in stressful situations. It’s taught me to be supportive and adaptable as well as how to be a good teammate and a coachable player.
How do you want your team mates to remember you?
Aiden: I want them to remember me as a good person, and a leader.
Bailee: I want my teammates to remember me by being a role model on and off the floor, and overall, a good teammate!
Ali: I want my teammates to remember me as not only a hard-working player and a fun and supportive teammate, but someone they enjoyed playing with and being around.
Who inspired you as a young athlete?
Aiden: The Georgia Bulldogs.
Bailee: My sister Leeah inspired me as a young athlete to set personal goals and to achieve them!
Ali: My sister. I saw everything she was doing and wanted to do it myself. She motivated me to be a better player in a multitude of ways.
What is one word that best describes you?
Aiden: Focused.
Bailee: Determined, because I set goals for myself to achieve and I achieve most of them. I also work hard in every practice and game no matter what.
Ali: This is technically two words but laid back. I’m a very chill, easygoing person most of the time.
