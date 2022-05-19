ALBURNETTGIRLS
With a score of 110-108 over Lisbon, the Pirates take home the 1A-7 regional title. The Alburnett girls’ team is headed to the state meet. Three school records were broken at the state qualifying meet at Lisbon on May 12th. Senior Hailey Carolan in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:08.81, Isabelle Graubard in the discus with a throw of 113-05 and the 4x400m relay team of Peyton Scott, Savannah Caves, Lacey Neighbor and Hailey Carolan with a time of 4:15.65.
High Jump – 1st at Districts – Hailey Carolan
Long Jump – 1st at Districts – Lacey Neighbor
Discus – 2nd at Districts – Isabelle Graubard
100m dash – 2nd at Districts – Gralynn Martin
100m dash – 4th at Districts – Savannah Caves
200m dash – 2nd at Districts – Gralynn Martin
Shuttle Hurdle Relay – 1st at Districts – Lilly Winterowd, Alivia Miller, Lacey Neighbor, Hailey Carolan — 1:11.26
4x100m Relay – 2nd at Districts – Lilly Winterowd, Gralynn Martin, Savannah Caves, Hailey Carolan — 52.32
4x200m Relay – 2nd at Districts – Lilly Winterowd, Gralynn Martin, Savannah Caves, Lacey Neighbor — 1:50.70
4x400m Relay – 1st at Districts – Lacey Neighbor, Peyton Scott, Savannah Caves, Hailey Carolan — 4:15.65
Head coach Keevan Kaestner said, “I am very proud of how the girls came out to compete! We talked about everyone rising and doing what they needed for the team, and they did! We had so many PRs in both individual events and relays. Most of our events scored points, with many girls contributing to the team win.”
BOYS
The Alburnett boys competed at the State Qualifying meet at Lisbon. Going into the night they knew it was going to be a tough site but as long as they competed to their best, they should get some events to Des Moines.
Going in no one wanted to give up on the Sprint Medley so the kids stepped up one last time. The 4x800 group was ready to run. Zach Carolyn got Alburnett off to a good start, and Andrew Ossman and Jett Bueckers ran great second and third legs.
The coaches told those two all along, Zach will get you out in the front pack, and all they needed to maintain their spot for anchor Lucas Ahrendsen. Lucas did not run his normal 3200m race so he could give Alburnett a great anchor leg.
The Pirates finished slower than what they wanted but with conditions, felt that they should make it. Andrew, Zach and Lucas and alternate Grayson Carolyn were members of the 2021 4x800 state team. Grayson wanted to run it again this year but he was going to anchor the Distance Medley so he had to cheer from the side.
Head coach Luke Ossman said, “We dropped time and finished fifth just behind Bellevue who ended up being the last team to make state. That was a great start for us on the night.”
The Distance Medley has really come on as of late for the Pirates. Coach Ossman knew they were going to be chasing Lisbon on the night for the automatic spot but it was going to be tough.
Alburnett had two great 200m legs from Mason Neighbor and Andrew, they matched up great with Lisbon’s runners and by the time Gavin Soukup got the baton for his 400m leg they were in first. Lisbon was able to take the lead coming out of turn four to finish first.
“We asked them to compete and leave it on the track and all four ran PR’s in their splits so nothing to be upset about.” said Ossman
The 4x400-meter race was set up to be a great finish to the night with Bellevue, Alburnett and Lisbon only separated by a small amount. The kids were ready to go on the night. Mason got the Pirates off to a great start being the first to pass the baton.
“That is how you want a meet to end, Bellevue, Alburnett and Lisbon all made the state meet. That just showed the competition we had running at Lisbon.” said Ossman
Tanner Dye on his last high school throw in the shot put had a 2-foot PR of 37-11 and placed eighth. “It was great to see the reaction on his face after the throw and hearing his name get called earning eighth place.” Ossman said, “He put four long years in working at Shot and Discus to get rewarded.
“It was a great year with everyone contributing and making strides in the right direction. On to Des Moines and start looking ahead to the 2023 track season.” said Ossman
State Qualifiers
Distance Medley Relay – Mason Neighbor, Andrew Ossman, Gavin Soukup, Grayson Carolan; (alternates) Blaine McGraw and Braydon Osborn
4x800m Relay – Zach Carolan, Andrew Ossman, Jett Bueckers, Lucas Ahrendsen; (alternates) Gavin Soukup and Grayson Carolan
4x400m Relay – Mason Neighbor, Grayson Carolan, Andrew Ossman, Gavin Soukup; (alternates) Lucas Ahrendsen and Zach Carolan
NOrTH LINNBOYS
400m low hurdles – 2nd at districts – Josh Bean (58.37)
110m high hurdles – 2nd at Districts – Josh Bean (16.56) PR
4x200m relay – 4th at Districts – Austin Hilmer, Ben Wheatley, Brady Klendworth, Miller — (1:34)
Distance Medley Relay – 2nd at Districts – Austin Hilmer, Miller, T. Haughenbury, C. Haughenbury (3:42.46) PR
Shuttle Hurdle Relay - 3rd at Districts – Josh Bean, Caryl, Betenbender, T. Haughenbury — (1:03.43) PR and New school record
GIRLS
With their district regional title, the North Linn girls team qualified for the state meet. The girls also won the conference title. This is the first time since 2016 that the Lynx have won both conference and district titles.
Going into the season neither coach Mudd or Schmidt thought this team was going to be this good. They knew the talent was there. “We are very proud of the girls, their overall team effort, and their competitive spirit. No school records were broken, however, several relays, along with individual events PR’d over the last two weeks.”
The Lynx will take seven different relay teams to the blue oval next week for the state meet, along with three individual events.
Sprint Medley Relay – 3rd at Districts – Skylar Benesh, Jaden Benesh, Kylee Shoop, Mackenzie Bridgewater
4x800m Relay – 1st at Districts – Meghan Wheatley, Allie Haughenbury, Bryn Collum, Mackenzie Bridgewater
Shuttle Hurdle Relay – 3rd at Districts – Ella Ries, Molly Boge, Chloe VanEtten, Caitlin Benesh
Distance Medley Relay – 1st at Districts – Jaden Benesh, Macy Boge, Mackenzie Bridgewater, Meghan Wheatley
4x200m Relay – 2nd at Districts – Skylar Benesh, Jaden Benesh, Macy Boge, Kylee Shoop
4x100m Relay – 3rd at Districts – Skylar Benesh, Jaden Benesh, Macy Boge, Kylee Shoop
4x400m Relay – 3rd at Districts – Allie Haughenbury, Meghan Wheatley, Kamryn Kurt, Mackenzie Bridgewater
Long Jump – 2nd at Districts – Skylar Benesh
1500m run – 3rd at Districts – Meghan Wheatley
100m hurdles – 3rd at Districts – Caitlin Benesh
CENTER POINT-URBANABOYS
The CPU boys had a very good day in a tough district qualifier up at Decorah. The team will be well represented at this year’s state track meet qualifying for state in 10 events. The 3200m was very tough with the heat. It was a test of survival. Eli Larson won it running smart, and didn’t do more than he had to. He also qualified in the 1500m and DMR.
Aaron Kramer had a great day, qualifying in four events. He was in the winning SMR, 2nd in 100, 3rd DMR, and 3rd in the 200. Kramer accomplished this while going straight from the open 100m to the DMR race.
Head coach Jeff Engen commented about Aaron’s back-to-back races, “That took a lot out of him but he is tough. He managed another great 200m. I’m really proud of how all the boys this year.”
Sprint Medley Relay – 1st at Districts – Tyler Bark, Joe Dufoe, Aaron Kramer, Cole Werner
3200m run – 1st at Districts – Eli Larson
4x800m Relay – at large – Jack Witte, Peyton Stowers, Brecken Anderson, Blayze Havel
100m dash – 2nd at Districts – Aaron Kramer
Distance Medley Relay – at large – Joe Dufoe, Aaron Kramer, Peyton Stowers, Eli Larson
400m – at large – Cole Werner
800m – at large – Blayze Havel
200m – at large – Aaron Kramer
1600m run – at large – Eli Larson
4x400m Relay – at large – Brecken Anderson, Jack Witte, Peyton Stowers, Blayze Havel
GIRLS
No school records were broken during the district meet, however the CPU girls had five events that automatically qualified for the state meet which in itself is a big deal.
4x200m Relay – 2nd at Districts – Ava Maloney, Laine Hadsall, Addy Tupa, Ryley Goebel
Long Jump – 1st at Districts – Ava Maloney
3000m run – 1st at Districts – Kora Katcher, Emma Wilkerson
1500m run – 1st at Districts – Kora Katcher
After the long wait, the girls’ team will be sending an additional four events.
100m dash – Laine Hadsall
Discus – Taylor Luscumb
4x100m Relay – Ava Maloney, Laine Hadsall, Maya Burkhart, Ryley Goebel
Sprint Medley Relay – Ava Maloney, Laine Hadsall, Ryley Goebel, Addy Tupa.
CENTRAL CITYCentral City will be represented at the state meet this year by Ashley Flansburg who qualified for State in the 3000m run.
Head coach Cindy McCarthy said, “We are excited for Ashley, she works hard, glad to see that pay off. We were hoping senior Sara Reid could make it in the Discus but she came up just short.”
