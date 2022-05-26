The 2022 season was not a typical season to say the least, with the weather our area teams had to deal with, so why should the state meet be any different. Thursday it was hot and 90. Friday was cloudy and windy. Saturday it was cold.
Due to limited space this week, we will try to list all our finishers and a few photos. Check back next week as we will be posting a lot more photos from the state meet.
Listed below are all our area finishes from each school. We had a lot of new personal records and season best times broken on the blue oval this week.
ALBURNETTGirls: 100m dash – Gralynn Martin 15th (13.67) PR, Savannah Caves 19th (13.85) PR; 200m dash – Gralynn Martin 23rd (28.51) PR; Discus – Isabelle Graubard 8th (110-09) PR; High Jump – Hailey Carolan 5th (5-01); Long Jump – Lacey Neighbor 2nd (17-06) PR; 4x100m relay – 18th (52.51) SB; SHR – 2nd (1:08.52); 4x200m relay 9th (1:50.28); 4x400m relay 17th (4:17.94) SB.
Boys: 4x400m relay – 17th (3:37.94) SB; 4x800m relay 23rd (8:50.87); DMR – 17th (3:45.46)
Boys head coach Luke Ossman commented, “The goal was to improve our time but ultimately do our best and have fun. The 4x800 had a good race on Thursday dropping time for the qualifying meet. Distance medley was set on improving their time and place. We improved in our time and just missed the school record. Our 4x400 ran well but did not make the finals.”
“It was a great season and we will miss our graduating seniors. We have a great group of underclass athletes returning and a good group of 8th graders coming into the program. Once again, the Tri-rivers schools competed at a high level at the state meet which proves the quality of a conference we have.” said Ossman.
Girls head coach Keevan Kaestner commented, “I am so proud of our athletes as they came to compete and represent Alburnett. Our 10th place team finish had contributions from several events, and our amazing senior leadership of Hailey Carolan and Lilly Winterowd kept the girls focused and ready to perform.”
CENTER POINT-URBANAGirls: 100m dash – Laine Hadsall 24th (13.55); 1500m run – Kora Katcher 17th (5:09.98); 3000m run – Kora Katcher 12th (11:47.86), Emma Wilkerson 23rd (12.46.63); Discus – Taylor Luscomb 17th (111-07); Long Jump – Ava Maloney 12th (16-07.75) PR; 800 SMR – 17th (1:53.97); 4x100m relay – 15th (51.09) SB; 4x200m relay – 15th (1:48.96) SB.
Boys:
Coach Engen wanted to start by saying how proud he was of all the boys. “They worked extremely hard this year and it paid off with some fine results.”
The state meet started off really good for CPU. Eli Larson ran a good race in the extreme heat in the 3200m run. He placed fifth.
Aaron Kramer had a fantastic first day. He qualified for the finals in both the 100m and 200m dash. Kramer had a little injury from the SMR so he wasn’t 100% in the 100m dash but still ran a PR for seventh place, and limped his way to eighth in the 200 with another PR.
The 4x800 team of Jack Witte, Peyton Stowers, Brecken Andersen, and Blayze Havel had a PR with a time of 8:18.29 placing 10th. “We have two more years with that group.” said Engen
“In Eli’s 1600 he got boxed in early and that caused more work for him to fight back up. He placed 12th. He had a very good year. We are losing some great seniors that can’t be replaced next year, but we have a lot of talent coming back that will continue to get better.” said Engen.
Boy Results: 100m dash – Aaron Kramer 7th (10.94) PR; 200m dash – Aaron Kramer 8th (22.90) PR; 400m dash – Cole Werner 20th (52.48) PR; 800m – Blayze Havel 12th (2:00.59) PR; 1600m run – Eli Larson 12th (4:29.17); 3200m run – Eli Larson 5th (9:54.06); 8000 SMR 15th (1:38.23); 4x400m relay – 21st (3:35.50) SB; 4x800m relay – 10th (8:18.29) SB; DMR – 15th (3:42.70).
CENTRAL CITYAshley Flansburg finished 18th with a time of 11:48.89 but did not PR, which was her goal. Ashley was the Wildcats lone state qualifier.
Head Coach Cindy McCarthy said, “Overall she had a good season considering she has never run track before! She is already talking about running this summer for cross country and looking forward to getting back to State next track season.”
We did not have a lot of girls out this season but the ones who were out worked hard and were fun to be around.” said McCarthy, “I will miss the four seniors in Sara Reid, Shelby Rollinger, Natalie Noonan and Katie Flitsch. I appreciate all the hard work and time they put into the track program in their four years.
NORTH LINNGirls: 100m hurdles – Caitlin Benesh 14th (16.45) PR; 1500m run – Meaghan Wheatley 7th (4:55.42); Long Jump – Skylar Benesh 20th (15-02); 800 SMR – 8th (1:54.71); 4x100m relay – 15th (51.09) SB; SHR – 21st (1:14.96); 4x400m relay – 21st (4:21.35) SB; 4x800m relay – 3rd (10:00.51) SB; DMR – 8th (4:23.03).
Boys: 200m dash – Cade Haughenbury 18th (23.85); Shot put – Corbin Woods 15th (44-10.25); 800 SMR – 6th (1:36.74); 4x100m relay – 20th (45.11) SB; SHR – 18th (1:06.18); 4x200m relay – 11th (1:33.42) SB; 4x400m relay – 10th (3:32.34) SB; DMR – 10th (3:42.40).
North Linn boys head coach Jared Collum commented on the boy’s results, “Overall, a pretty good state meet. I thought we might place higher in a few events but still ran really well, we just didn’t run outstanding, which in most events in the state is what you have to do to place.”
Girl’s co-head coach Dana Schmidt said, “Bob and I were very happy with the performances down at State. For the girls to place and medal in the 4x800, Distance Medley, Sprint Medley, and Meghan Wheatley in the 1500 just made this memorable season even more memorable!”