ALBURNETT
4-24 Girls at CPU Co-ed
The Pirate girls opened its week over at Center Point-Urbana for its Co-ed Invite on Monday afternoon. Lacey Neighbor continued her success in the long jump with another first-place finish with a jump of 16-8, Miranda Neighbor placed 3rd at 14-01.75.
In the high jump Leia Gilchrist took 2nd at 4-10. Izzy Graubard was 2nd in Discus with a throw of 108-11. Taking home 4th place finishes were Miranda Neighbor in the 200m (28.18) and Aly Olmstead in the 100m Hurdles (17:63).
Gralynn Martin was 5th in the 100m (13.64), the 4x100m relay team took 5th at 53.95 and in the 3000m run Carly McGraw finished with a time of 13:05.46 for 5th. Carly also placed 8th in the 1500m and Leia Gilchrist was 12th in the 800m run at 3:02.80.
April 25 at Vinton Co-ed
The Alburnett Boys Track and Field team ran at the Viking Relays at Vinton-Shellsburg on April 25th. This was a good night for the Pirates running against some strong 3A schools.
They finished fourth on the night in a tight team race. Braydon Osborn had a productive night winning the 400m, finishing second in the 100m and third in the 200m, along with helping the Sprint medley team to a third-place finish.
The 4x800 relay and DMR quads ran their way to first-place titles.
The Pirate 4x400m relay finished third in a tough race. Brady Marak placed second in the Long Jump and Shayden Washburn had another great night jumping, both clearing 5’8” tying for second place.
The girls also had a strong showing at the Viking Invite with Discus thrower Izzy Graubard and Long jumper Lacey Neighbor both taking home first place finishes. Izzy won with a throw of 117-06.50, improving on her already school record and Lacey jumped her way to a 16-04.50 for the title. Miranda Neighbor took 7th with a jump of 14-03.
Lacey also placed 11th at this year’s Drake relays in the high jump at 17-0.
In the High Jump, Leia Gilchrist with a leap of 4-08 placed second. Taking home third place was Gralynn Martin in the 100m (14.68), Savannah Caves finished in 7th (14.68). The 4x800m relay team placed third with a time of 11:57.70.
April 28 Boys at Starmont
On Friday April 28th the Pirate boys made the trek to Starmont. They came away with the 2023 team title. This was a meet looking at results where multiple athletes scored points for Alburnett.
It may have been 10 points or 1 point but when the night ended it helped them secure the victory. It was a true team effort.
The Pirate SMR team finished first in a great race. The 4x800m boys once again bettered their season time and finished third in a good race. The 800 SHR came away with third. The DMR team kept working and finished second behind a good Sumner-Fredericksburg team.
“The night brought a change to the 4x400 (Marak, M. Neighbor, G. Carolan, Osborn) to see what we could do getting to the end of the season,” Head Coach Luke Ossman said. “This was Brady’s first 400m so we were not sure what we would get of him, but he ran a 52 second split and Mason and Grayson both ran 53 and Braydon anchored with a 51 to place first in a tight race.”
On the individual side, Braydon placed 2nd and Brady 3rd in the 100m. Braydon also ran the 200m dash and won the race. Adam Neighbor placed third in Long Jump and Shayden brought home third in high Jump.
“They are peaking at the right time, setting themselves up to be competitive at Monticello for the State Qualifier,” said Ossman.
CENTER POINT-URBANA
BOYS
Monday, the Pointers hosted its co-ed meet. CPU went one and two in the high jump. Cooper Grimm was first, and Nathan Miller was second. In the Long jump the boys came first and third with AJ Maloney having a very good jump of 19-01 and Jackson Brinks was third.
In the 3200, Cayle Estling had a solid run, placing third but later in the night he had a better 1600m placing 2nd.
“He looked a little lighter running the 1600. His legs looked a little heavy during the 3200,” said head coach Jeff Engen.
The 4x800 relay with Jonah Salow, Landon Batcheler, Jacob Dreier, and Noah Estling placed second. Jonah started it off with a good first leg.
Later Jonah placed 3rd in the 400. “He is a kid that things are really starting to click for. He also anchored the 4X400 that placed 3rd,” said Engen. “Landon Batcheler started that race off for us. He is only a freshman. He is a name to remember in the years ahead.”
Engen also put his shuttle hurdle guys in the 4X200. They are starting to feel all the hurdle races in their legs, so he gave them the night off hurdles and let them race in other events. They placed 3rd in the 4X200 (Sean Kisling, Kaleb Gent, Mikey Russo, And James Desmet). Handoffs weren’t the best, but they really competed.
GIRLS
The girls also competed, finishing the day with one 1st place in Sydney Maue with a 5-04 leap in the high jump. In the Discus Ella Simon placed 6th (91-05) and 9th in the Shot Put with a throw of 18-09.50.
Vanessa Garnett was 7th in the 100m Hurdles, Madison Bockenstedt 9th in the 800m and the 4x100m relay team placed 13th.
4-25 – Boys at CR Xavier
Tuesday, afternoon the boys headed down to Xavier and competed in its Co-ed Invitational coming home with four event champions.
The first was the 800m SMR team (Tyler Bark, Carter Andrews, AJ Maloney, Nathan Miller). They ran a solid time of 1:39.07. It was good but it will get better, said coach Engen. The second was the 1600m DMR. It was good but it will also get better. The runners were Carter Andrews, AJ Maloney, Cooper Grimm, and Jack Witte.
Peyton Stowers was first in the open 400 with a solid time of 52.21. The final event champion was in the 4X400. As the runners were warming up, one of them ended up getting a tight hamstring and wasn’t able to run it. So, coach Engen asked AJ Maloney to fill as soon as he stepped off the track after the 4X100. Those events are back-to-back so there is no rest. He could have easily said no but he wanted to do it. He ran his season best split in a 400 during that race. It was a great race, and the boys ran a time of 3:30.07.
CENTRAL CITY
4-24 – CPU Co-ed Track
Both Wildcat teams traveled to CPU on Monday for the Co-ed invitational. Overall, they had a good meet with multiple top placers including a 2nd place finish from Nolan Gates in the 100m (11.90). Christopher Greif was 7th at 13.26. Nolan also placed third in the 200m at 24.50.
The boys 4x100m relay team placed 2nd at 48.75. Parker Pangbum was 6th in the 400m (1:03.14), Jack Stecher 7th in 800m (2:22.79) and Daiton Price placed 5th in the Discus at 110-11.
On the girls side Melanie Stoecker was 21st in the 100m (16.38) and 17th in the 200m (34.43)
4-25 – Boys at North Cedar Invitational
The Wildcat boys hit the road for the second time this week at the North Cedar Boys invitational on Tuesday with another good showing.
Leading the way was Nolan Gates in 2nd in the 400m (57.32), the 4x110m SHR team in 2nd at 1:15.10 and Matthew Klostermann in 2nd in the long jump at 17-10. Kinnick Weis placed 10th (14-09.75). He also took home 3rd in the 110m Hurdles (19.56).
Jack Stecher took 4th in the 1600m (5:44.68), the 4x100m relay team took 3rd (48.72), Klostermann in the 400m and Daiton Price in the shot put took 5th.
4-27 at Cascade Co-ed Invite
No results were posted in time for production for the girls events. For the boys Daiton Price took 1st in the shot put. The 4x100m relay team was 2nd (48.05), the 800 SMR 3rd (1:58.88), 1600m DMR 3rd (4:26.56).
Klostermann was 2nd in the long jump (19-02) and Kinnick Weis 7th (15-03). Jack Stecher was 3rd in 800m, Cash Weber 4th. Kinnick was 3rd in the 110m Hurdles and Dashny Munyakazi 7th.
In the 200m Nolan took 4th (12.15) and Greif was 7th. Gates also placed 5th in the 200m and Klostermann was 6th. Finishing off the day’s placers was Pangbum in 5th and Max Arthur in 6th in the 400m.
NORTH LINN
4-24 – Boys at MV Wildcat Invitational
The Lynx boys began their week on Monday at the Wildcat Boys invite taking home top honors as a team. North Linn had multiple first place finishes, five in all, along with three seconds and five thirds.
Taking home gold was Corbin Woods in the Shot Put (45-65), Lane Sommerfelt placed 5th. Sam Arnold won the Discus with a throw of 106-2, Grant Rechkemmer 3rd (104-0). The 800m SMR team at 1:28.79 and the 440m SHR team won with a new PR of 1:05.35.
The 4x200m relay team took 1st at 1:34.70. In the High Jump Ty Pflughaupt was 2nd at 5-4, Drew Ries was 4th (5-0). carter Holtz won the 110m hurdles (16.67), Kanye Caryl 1st in the 400m Hurdles (1:02.01) and wrapping up the Lynx winners was the 4x400m relay team of Van Etten, Wheatley, Bechen, Haughenbury at 3:40.62.
Finishing runner-up was the 1600m DMR team and Isaac Pfab in the 100 meters. Placing third, Kanye Caryl 400m, 4x800m relay, Jake Van Etten Long Jump, Landon Thomsen 800m and Levi Benesh in the 3200m.
4-24 Girls at CPU Co-ed Invite
The Lynx girls headed over to CPU on Monday for the Pointer invite at Rogers Field in Center Point. The Lynx did not bring home any champions but overall had a nice meet against some very good competition with two Lynx ladies taking runner-up in the 4x10m relay team (53.53) and Meghan Wheatley in the 1500m (5:09.40).
Placing third was Skylar Benesh Long Jump (15-01.50), Caitlyn Benesh in the 100m Hurdles (17.58). Allie Haughenbury took 4th in the 800m (2:42.16), Peyton McMahon was 5th in the 400m Hurdles. Abby Michael placed 5th in the 300m, Samantha West was 7th in the Shot Put, Teagan Liebe 13th, Kamryn Kurt 10th in 200m and 11th in 100m.
4-25 Girls at Anamosa
North Linn girls headed over to Anamosa for their second consecutive meet on Tuesday at Downing Field, taking home sixth place as a team.
The relays teams had an outstanding meet with three runner-up finishes. The 4x100m (53.08), 4x200m (1:53.65) and the 4x800m SMR team with a time of 4:47.05. Individually, Caitlyn Benesh took home silver in the 100m Hurdles (17.70). Molly Boge 10th (18.70).
In fourth was the 800m DMR team (1:56.95) and Skylar Benesh in the Long Jump at 15-04. Bryn Collum placed 5th in the 800m.
4-28 – Girls at Grundy Center Spartan Invite
Friday afternoon the girls traveled over to Grundy Center for the Spartan Co-ed meet, taking home third place as a team. It was another good day for the Lady Lynx team with three first-place finishes.
Individually, Meghan Wheatley won the 1500m (5;13.90) and Caitlyn Benesh won the 100m Hurdles with a time of 16.53. Molly Boge was 5th (18.35). The 4x200m relay team wrapped up top finishes with a winning time of 1:52.29.
Both the 4x100 and 800 SMR teams placed second. The 4x400 placed fourth as did Caitlyn Benesh in the 400m hurdles and Abby Michael in the 3000m.
4-28 – Boys at Starmont Invitational
Friday afternoon coach Collum took a limited team that still managed to place second behind Alburnett to the Stars invite with some athletes nursing injuries and others not running so the whole team can be at 100% come conference Thursday at Central City.
The highlight for the Lynx was its 4x800 relay team that shaved off six seconds from its previous best with a time of 8:44. Carter Holtz was 2nd in the 110m Hurdles and first in the 400m Hurdles. Also taking home gold was the 4x200m and 4x800 relays, along with the 4x100m SHR and Corbin Woods in the Shot Put..
Top five finishes included Isaac Pfab 5th 100m, Kayne Caryl 3rd 400m, Caleb Bildstein 5th in 1600m, 4x100m relay. The 4x400m relay placed 3rd, SMR 3rd.
Additional photos available online.