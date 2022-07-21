TRC & Wamac All-Conference honors Jul 21, 2022 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TRC West Baseball All-Conference SelectionsFIRST TEAMPitcher – Gunner Vanourney, North Linn, Sr.Catcher – Cael Benesh, North Linn, Fr.Infield – Blaine McGraw, Alburnett, Sr.Infield – Mason Bechen, North Linn, Fr.Infield – Corbin Woods, North Linn, Jr.Outfield – Austin Hilmer, North Linn, Sr.Outfield – Dylan Barenz, Alburnett, Sr.Outfield – Cael Bridgewater, North Linn, Jr.Utility – Gavin Soukup, Alburnett, Sr.Utility – Cole Griffith, North Linn, Fr.SECOND TEAMCatcher – Wade Yoder, Central City, Sr.Infield – Brayden Smith, Alburnett, So.Infield – Trey McEnany, North Linn, Sr.Utility – Jarin Peyton, North Linn, Jr.HONORABLE MENTIONRylen Rosek, Alburnett, Fr.Ben Wheatley, North Linn, Jr.PLAYER OF THE YEARAustin Hilmer, North Linn, Sr.COACH OF THE YEARTravis Griffith, North LinnWamac Softball All-Conference SelectionsFIRST TEAMInfield – Mya Hillers, Fr.SECOND TEAMOutfield – Kora KatcherRECOGNITIONOlivia Perez, Jr.Sophia Simon, So.Wamac Baseball All-Conference SelectionsFIRST TEAMPitcher – Braylon Havel, Sr.SECOND TEAMPitcher – Brady Borkgren, Jr.Catcher – Collin Hoskins, Sr.Infield – Ben Hakert, Jr.RECOGNITIONBryer Wiley, So.Blayze Havel, So. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNext cowgirl queens crownedAnamosa swim team: Bringing home the hardwareBeef Days is this weekend!Midland softball: Paulsen named to All-TRC first-teamCarl FrederickAmbassadors selectedPageant held for Great Jones County Fair queenAnamosa baseball: Loaded with All-RVC talentSpringville softball: Rewarded for a job well doneFirst responders searching for youth in drowning incident at Palisades Images Videos