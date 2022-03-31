March 25 saw all three area TRC track teams competing at their final indoor meet of the season at the University of Dubuque. Multiple area athletes, and teams took home some top honors. Listed below are the Top 10 finishes for each of our three schools.
ALBURNETTBoys
4x400m Relay – 2nd — 3:42.66; 1600m Sprint Medley – 4th — 4:01.49; 400m Dash – Mason Neighbor, 8th — 57.17; 4x200m Relay – 4th — 1:39.49; Long Jump – Gavin Soukup, 3rd — 20’ 2”; 1600m Run – Lucas Ahrendsen, 4th — 5:09.86; 55m Hurdles – Grayson Carolan, 7th — 9.11; High Jump – Brayden Osborn, 5th — 5’ 8”; 4x800m relay – 4th — 9:24.69.
Girls
55m Dash – Savannah Caves, 9th — 8.17; 4x400m Relay – 3rd — 4:32.58; 55m Hurdles – Lilly Winterowd, 4th — 9.94; High Jump – Hailey Carolan, 1st — 5’ 6”; 4x200m Relay – 2nd — 1:54.52; 4x800m Relay – 7th — 12:23.70; 1600m Sprint Medley – 5th — 5:02.85; Long Jump – Lacey Neighbor, 2nd — 15’ 11.5”, Savannah Caves, 5th — 14’ 10”, Alivia Miller, 7th — 14’ 5.5”.
CENTRAL CITYBoys
4x400m Relay – 10th — 4:21.75; 1600m Sprint Medley – 7th — 4:36.02; Long Jump – Matt Klostermann, 10th — 17’ 2”; Shot Put – Mekhi Benton, 7th — 39’ 2.5”, Daiton Price, 8th — 36’ 3”.
Girls
1500m Run – Ashley Flansburg, 3rd — 5:37.75; Katie Flitsch, 6th place — 6:16.77; Girls 4x400m Relay – 10th — 5:13.28; 4x200m Relay – 9th — 2:05.95; 400m Dash – Bretlyn Decker, 8th — 1:12.26.
NORTH LINNBoys
4x400m Relay – 5th — 3:54.47; 1600m Relay – 2nd — 3:59.14; 400m Dash – Mason Neighbor, 8th — 57.17; 4x200m Relay – 3rd — 1:38.45; 55m Dash – Brady Klendworth, 5th — 6.92; Long Jump – Tate Haughenbury, 5th — 19’ 5”, Mason Bechen, 6th — 19’ 2.5”; 1600m Run – Caleb Bildstein, 9th — 5:29.97; 55m Hurdles – Tate Haughenbury, 5th — 8.93, Josh Bean, 8th — 9.15; High Jump – Drew Ries, 8th, 5’ 2”, Hayden Schmidt, 8th, 5’ 2”; 4x800m Relay – 5th, 9:46.22; Shot Put – Corbin Woods, 1st — 45’ 1”, Mclane Rauch, 10th — 32’ 8”; 200m Dash – Tate Haughenbury, 2nd — 24.23.
Girls
1500m run – Carly Myers, 9th — 6:27.38; 55m Dash – Skylar Benesh, 3rd — 7.96, Kylee Schoop, 8th — 8.14; 800m Run – Bryn Collum, 5th — 2:52.82, Allie Haughenbury, 6th — 2:53.55; 4x400m Relay – 4th — 4:35.29; 55m Hurdles – Caitlin Benesh, 3rd — 9.78; Long Jump – Emilee Beuter, 4th, 1’ 6”; Shot Put – Elizabeth Kilburg, 8th, 30’ 0” Teagan Liebe, 10th, 27’ 10.5”; 4x200m Relay – 3rd — 1:56.45; 200m Dash – Kylee Schoop, 3rd — 29.07; 4x800m Relay – 1st, 10:48.59; 1600m Sprint Medley, 3rd — 4:41.18; Long Jump – Skylar Benesh, 6th — 14’ 5.5”; 400m Dash – Caitlyn Benesh, 4th — 1:09.78, Kamryn Kurt, 6th — 1:10.75.